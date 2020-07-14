"Let's make a statement to the airlines just to get their attention. We'll pick a week next year and we'll all agree not to go anywhere for seven days." - Andy Rooney

It’s a bad time to be in the travel and hospitality business. Companies like Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) are reeling under pressure and the stock has plummeted sharply to $7.75 as of July 9, 2020, from about $20 in late February 2020.

Has the stock fallen enough to become a buy?

Well, the COVID-19 hit has been so severe that SABR is frantically engaged in cutting costs and borrowing at high interest rates, both of which combine to make a deadly cocktail. It is not a buy at these prices, in my opinion, and here are my reasons.

The COVID-19 Impact on the Travel and Hospitality Business

According to an Expedia travel report released in July 2020, 85% of U.S. travelers are likely to travel by road this summer. They will also prefer staycations (think Airbnb) over hotel stays.

These days, travelers search for flexible bookings and in places that are not crowded. In June 2020, 97% of all bookings offered refundable rates.

Image Source: Travel News Daily

Europe, which has almost flattened the COVID-19 curve, is witnessing some recovery in domestic travel demand. However, people in European countries are still nervous about international travel. America is grappling with rising infections and it is uncertain when we will flatten our curve, and therefore, it is easy to estimate that demand for international travel in our country will take a long time to pick up.

All travelers need to feel completely safe, secure, and relaxed while on vacation or business, and the current situation in our country, especially after the virus resurgence, does not offer these basic comforts.

SABR’s COVID-19 Response

The company estimates that it will take several years for travel demand to return to its 2019 levels. In its Q1 2020 earnings call and thereafter, SABR announced that it had initiated cost-cutting measures that would save at least $325 million in costs in 2020. It has frozen the hiring process, furloughed more than one-third of its global workforce, eliminated pay hikes, suspended dividends and share purchases, and reduced consulting spends.

SABR also drew down $375 million on its revolver facility and issued senior secured notes worth $1.1 billion due 2025. The pricing of these notes is a concern because a good part of these notes ($775 million) was priced at 9.25%, a very high rate. The company also expected that its leverage ratio covenant would be suspended in 2020 because COVID-19 was an extraordinary event.

SABR estimates a monthly cash burn of $80 million in a zero-bookings situation and has shored up liquidity of $1.5 billion, including the notes issue, to gear up for the fall in bookings. For April and May 2020, the company’s travel bookings were down 90% year on year and gross hotel reservations were down 60% for the same period.

For cross-reference’s sake, on July 6, 2020, United Airlines (UAL) disclosed to the SEC that the number of domestic passengers had dropped 69% year on year, while international passenger numbers dropped 87% in the same period.

Debt and Goodwill

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

As of Q1 2020 on a TTM basis, SABR had approximately $3.18 billion worth of goodwill and intangible assets in its balance sheet. The value of its net property and equipment was just $683 million. As of the same date, the company had $3.625 billion in long-term debt, which did not include the new long-term debt of $1.1 billion.

The company has not impaired its goodwill so far even though it was and is operating in an extremely competitive environment. On May 8, 2020, it disclosed in its quarterly results’ SEC filing that as per “its own assumption” goodwill was not impaired. It also added that its Airline Solutions goodwill of $372 million could be subject to impairment going forward.

The company is operating in a competitive environment at a time when the demand has fallen off a cliff. I’m not a goodwill valuation expert but reckon that SABR should be more aggressive in impairing this intangible asset.

Summing Up

I had put out an alert on airline stock valuations in The Lead-Lag Report and a tweet on May 10, and continue to believe that the travel and hospitality industry will take a few years to recover.

Image Source: Twitter

Even SABR estimates that it will take several years for demand to return to normal. Though there have been a couple of positive developments (Lotte has partnered Sabre, and Finnair has renewed its distribution agreement), the industry macros look extremely negative.

After considering all the factors, I would avoid investing in SABR until there is clarity on the development of an effective vaccine or cure for COVID-19 or on the virus losing its potency.

By that time SABR would have passed through a very rough patch for which it has shored up liquidity. Another factor to evaluate would be the goodwill valuation. These events are some distance away, and for the moment, SABR is too jet-lagged and unoccupied to be considered as investable.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!