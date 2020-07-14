In my recent article, iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF: Expensive, But Worth It, I explained why I think the ETF is worth purchasing. The takeaway was that while some of the stocks held by the fund are trading near historical highs, the fund is still worth investing in as software and technology are forecasted to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

But what if $300 per share of the ETF is just too high? After all, the ETF has rallied over 50% from the March lows below $200 per share and now trades at over 40 times earnings.

That's where selling puts comes in. This can be a viable strategy that not only allows one to make money if the ETF continues sideways, up, or even down slightly, but also allows one to purchase stock at a lower price on a pullback and get paid to agree to do so.

An Example - Selling The 250 Puts

If you plan on purchasing an ETF, in this case IGV, below where it's currently trading anyway, let's say $250, then it makes more sense to sell a put at that level rather than wait for shares to decline (which may not ever happen). This is because one will get paid a premium for the writing the put, which will then allow the investor to profit if the stock never dips that low, as the put will ultimately expire worthless. Furthermore, if the stock does dip that low and one is assigned shares on the short put, then you still keep the premium and your cost basis is actually below $250 if you include the premium collected.

Let's take a look at an example of selling the 250 put expiring August 21.

In the image above, one can see the bid, ask, delta, and theta of some of the options (calls on the left, puts on the right) expiring August 21, 2020 (39 days until expiration as of the time of writing). I tend to stick to selling puts around 30-60 days from expiration.

The 250 puts, which I've highlighted above, sell for a mid-price $4.10. The bid/ask is a little wide, but this screenshot was taken after the market close Monday, July 13, 2020, and spreads should tighten up during the trading day. Getting filled near the mid-price shouldn't be too difficult on this ETF. Furthermore, the ETF traded down around 4% Monday, increasing implied volatility, and thus put prices increased substantially. If the ETF continues to decline or go sideways, this put should continue to stay elevated for a few more days until theta really starts to kick in. One may need to move the strike up or down to collect the same premium depending on how the ETF moves over the next few days.

For the purposes of this example, however, let's assume you get filled selling the 250 put at $4.10. This puts your break-even price on the shares at $245.90. There are now three scenarios that can play out:

1. The ETF rallies higher over the next 39 days and the put expires worthless. You keep the $4.10 collected and can repeat the process if you choose. There are over nine 39 day expiration cycles per year, thus if one were able to do this for every cycle in a year, they would collect 9 x $4.10 = $36.90 over the course of one year, which would be nearly 13% of the ETF's current share price of $286.00. Not a bad return for never even owning the shares!

2. The ETF moves sideways, or down slightly, but remains above $250 per share by expiration. Again, in this scenario, one will keep the premium collected and can repeat the process if they choose.

3. The final scenario is the stock moves down and past $250 per share. The option seller, in this case, will be assigned shares at $250, but will keep the premium collected, thus making it a superior strategy to just buying the ETF outright on a pullback to $250.

Risks To Consider

Investors should have a strong understanding of options if attempting a strategy like this. You are agreeing to buy 100 shares of the ETF at $250 per share ($25,000 worth), and are being paid $410 to do so. If you are not comfortable with a position that large, do not make this trade. If the ETF continues to fall in price, the put will increase in price, leading to losses for the investor if theta can't keep up with the falling ETF price. If the ETF falls below $250 the investor is at risk of being assigned 100 shares, and if the ETF trades below $245.90 after expiration, the investor will lose money as the ETF falls. Options can be a powerful investing tool when used properly but can have disastrous consequences when used incorrectly. It is absolutely imperative that an investor fully understands how options work before attempting a trade like this. While the probability of this option expiring worthless is high, the risk is substantially greater than the potential maximum reward of $4.10.

Conclusion

IGV is a great ETF positioned to continue benefitting from the world moving ever-more to a technologically driven place. Investors may be reluctant to purchase shares after a run as large as we've seen over the last few months, which makes selling a put an attractive strategy. This would allow the investor to capitalize if the ETF continues to go up, while also collecting a premium over the price they would have bought at anyway. Investors and readers should fully understand options before putting on a trade like this, as selling puts can be extremely risky, especially with the use of leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.