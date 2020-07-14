PayPal (PYPL) is another high-flying stock that has seemingly gotten way ahead of itself. The stock is another one of these stay-at-home plays that seem to get a lot of attention despite analysts cutting estimates for the company. The rapidly rising stock and declining earnings and revenue forecasts have sent its valuation soaring to record-high levels, making shares grossly overvalued.

The technical chart shows just how overextended the shares have gotten, and it likely means it doesn't end well.

Stretched Valuation

PayPal's one-year forward PE ratio has spiked to around 41.5, which is the highest earnings multiple since becoming a public company, for the second time, in 2015. Over that time, the stock has averaged a one-year forward PE ratio of just 27.6. In more recent years, that ratio has peaked around 35, and it makes the current valuation for the stock stretched.

Cutting Estimates

Since the beginning of the year, analysts have slashed their earnings estimates for the company for this year, 2021, and 2022, with estimates dropping by 2-4% per year for the next three years. Those lowered results haven't stopped the stock from rising by over 50% in 2020.

Currently, estimates are for earnings to rise by 8% in 2020 to $3.35, followed by growth of 23.5% and 22.3% in 2021 and 2022. It gives the stock a 3-year compounded annual growth rate of 17.7%, which is very healthy. But when considering the stocks, PE ratio, and then adjusting that ratio for that CAGR, the stock has a PEG ratio of about 2.3, which is well above a fairly valued stock range of 1 to 1.5.

Should PayPal return to the upper end of its historical PE range around 35, the stock could be worth just $144. That is about 15.7% less than the stock's current price of roughly $170.75 on July 14.

Payment volumes for the business are expected to grow at a healthy clip of 19.9% by analysts to about $853 billion during 2020. Analysts had been forecasting payment volumes to be around $890 billion before the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, payment volume estimates for next year have fallen too, to $1.04 trillion from roughly $1.075 trillion.

Momentum Can Work Both Ways

So, while by most accounts, some of the critical measures of PayPal's ability to generate profits have fallen, the stock has soared, in what appears to have just become an overcrowded momentum trade.

The stock gapped higher on May 7, following its latest quarterly results, and trade higher in a very well-defined trading channel. However, on July 14, the stock fell below the lower bound of that trading channel for the first time since early May.

The breaking of this uptrend seems significant because it could suggest the recent run higher in PayPal is ending and that would indicate the stock could drop quite a bit.

The first significant level of support would come around $158, followed by $151, and the potential for a technical gap-fill down around $130.

The relative strength index is pointing to a change in trend. The RSI had been moving sideways despite the stock continually rising from May through the start of July. This type of action is known as a bearish divergence.

Additionally, we can see that volume levels had been gradually tapering off in recent weeks as the stock was rising, a sign of waning buyers. However, notice how the volume began to rise as the stock started to sell-off, a symbol of sellers entering the stock.

Risks

There are many risks, first off, being bearish in this market on any stock has proven problematic. Momentum over a short period of time can be far more potent than fundamentals. It means at this point, the market seems to care very little about how expensive a stock may be. Additionally, should the stock return to the technical trading channel, it could rise sharply, all the way up to around $190.

Still, with the recent rise of volatility in the equity markets in 2020, investors should, at the very least, be aware of the potential risks and the more critically the potential downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.