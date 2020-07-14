Misunderstanding U.K. GDP - This Is A Good Result

That GDP is rising before even the beginnings of the end of the lockdown is indeed a good result.

It's being read by at least some in the market as a bad one - this is a significant error.

U.K. GDP for May has just been released and it's showing a small rise - this is a good result.

As ever

Our grand question about the macroeconomy at present is not that we've just had a horrible recession. For we have, quite obviously, just had the worst one on modern record. There's some thought that perhaps the last time it was this bad was 1719 or something, back before we had anything like reasonable records.

The question isn't how bad, rather, how long? The importance here is that if this is a few month blip and we reasonably rapidly get back to where we were then, well, we've lost a few months of production, consumption and, presumably, profits. Those businesses which survive the event will go on to make, off into the future, about the same profits we thought they were going to back a few months. Thus stock valuations now should be about what they were.

The market indices should, righteously, be near fully recovered, as they largely are.

But, but... if it turns out that the recovery is going to take some years, even that there is permanent damage to the economy's productive capacity, then we've a different calculation to make. Those future profits are going to be rather smaller and thus the righteous level of stock prices is significantly lower.

That means that the GDP figures telling us how the economy is recovering are important.

GDP numbers

Normally the GDP numbers are pretty uninteresting. Sure, we all make a fuss if an expected 2% turns out to be 2.1% and so on but it's all much of a muchness over time. What actually matters to us as a society and as investors is the miracle of compounding. Two percent a year means we're all twice as rich in 35 years time, that's the important part of it.

At present this is different. What the monthly GDP figures are matters because this is what is our best indication is of how quickly the economy is recovering. This then means that we've got to be careful about how we interpret these figures.

Moody's Analytics is, I think, getting these wrong for the UK:

The U.K. monthly GDP report confirmed our fears that the post-COVID recovery will be anything but V-shaped. Activity rose by a meagre 1.8% m/m in May after a record 20.3% plunge in April, keeping GDP 24.5% below February’s reading.

The actual figures are here:

GDP grew by 1.8% in May 2020, but is still well below the levels seen in February 2020

It's not a pretty picture, of course:

(UK GDP from Office for National Statistics)

Yes, I agree, that looks bad.

And yet

We cannot judge each different economy by the same standards here. Different places got hit by the coronavirus at different times of course - China's already out of the problem. The US has never closed down entirely in the manner so many European countries have - it's all been more piecemeal. And here's the thing - the UK closed down later.

Don't forget, the UK only just opened up the shops a couple of weeks back. The hairdressers, pubs and restaurants only opened again last week, in July. And yet here we are looking at May's GDP figures.

Sure, everywhere's been subject to much the same general economic factors. But the timing in different places has been, well, different. We cannot judge everyone by the same clock therefore.

The UK closed down in the last week of March. It's thus behind the curve of many other places. It's also behind the opening up - I have to think when reading the UK papers because they're just being allowed to do things that we've been able to do here in Portugal for weeks now.

My view

I am not claiming that we've proof that the UK is going to roar back from the lockdown. We have other evidence that makes it look like it will of course. We've how China has done, how the US appears to be from its unemployment numbers and so on. What I am saying is that this latest GDP number isn't the disproof of that speedy recovery that some are taking it as.

The investor view

If the recovery really isn't happening then indices are too high as they're already discounting that speedy recovery. If we to gain proper proof that it's not going to be happening as we expect then we will see a market slump.

I just don't think we have that proof yet. May is too early to be able to say anything very useful about the UK recovery, or not-recovery of course, which is the thing we're worried about.

