The airline industry has been literally hammered this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Financial markets quickly began to reprice airline stocks and with good reason. If there is one industry which needs sustained activity, it is the airline industry. Manufacturers in certain industries, for example, can tailor their manufacturing levels to the amount of prevailing demand. This can protect liquidity in the short term. Airlines, on the other hand, with high fixed costs do not have this luxury. As we have seen over the past few months, it basically becomes a scramble to protect respective cash positions. The airlines which do this the best whilst at the same time keeping their core operations going will be the firms which gain crucial market share in this downturn.

One such stock which has seen its forward earnings expectations fall pretty aggressively over the past few months is United Airlines (UAL). Bottom-line projections continue to fall for 2021 with $1.36 per share being the present estimate. We will most likely see further deterioration here before EPS estimates begin to rise.

With a vaccine expected within the next 6 months, the introduction of immunity passports may be a welcome respite for the airline industry. The possession of one of these passports would mean that the passenger in question would be permanently free from the virus. This would definitely free up air travel once more at least for passengers who need to travel for their livelihoods.

This is why we are dubious to say the least with respect to those above-mentioned bottom-line projections. In fact, if we look at United's present valuation, we see that shares are trading with a trailing sales multiple of 0.19 and a trailing book multiple of 0.83. Although United's forward multiples are understandably higher (0.49 and 1.11, respectively), they remain significantly lower than the industry (0.98 and 2.14).

Earnings growth is the main driver of stocks but seldom do we think of what really drives earnings in the long run. Although companies can slash costs in order to keep the bottom-line elevated, the most tried and trusted way to boost earnings is sustained top-line growth. The last time UAL's sales were this cheap was back in 2011 and 2012. As we can see from the chart below, this was when shares were trading between $15 and $20 per share. Suffice it to say, shares went on a multi-year bull run after stooping to this valuation temporarily.

In saying this, we expect other airlines to grow their sales faster than United when air travel returns to something close to normal. United is cheap for a reason and time may be needed for sentiment to meaningfully change. However, United’s shares are 50% cheaper than the industry at present. This means that over the long term, United should do better than its peers as its valuation will most likely once more revert to its long-term average.

Furthermore, another reason why a firm is able to grow its sales and earnings over the long-haul is its assets. Therefore, it makes sense to buy a company's assets for as cheap as possible. UAL shares are presently trading underneath book value which is something we have not seen in this firm.

Price to book multiples can be discounted quickly when debt has spiked, for example, or when cash flows have deteriorated badly. Neither of these, though, are the case in United Airlines. One could argue, for example, that its balance sheet has never been in better shape as shareholder equity and asset growth have easily outperformed liability growth over the past decade. We see the same positive trend on the cash flow statement with trailing operating cash flow of $5.06 billion remaining buoyant.

Therefore, to sum up, as investors, all we can do is to focus on matters which we can control. Sentiment in UAL remains pessimistic to say the least as it heads into its earnings numbers which are expected to be announced next week. We expect to see elevated disruption in this industry until the pandemic vaccine and immunity passports become mainstream. We may take advantage of high implied volatility to put on a position in here before the announcement. We know the numbers will be ugly but we expect a lot of this has been priced in by the market already. We reaffirm that there is less risk in UAL than the majority of its peers at present. Let's see how Q2 earnings turn out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.