The short term redevelopment value is extraordinary, exceeded only by the billion dollar long term redevelopment potential of one of the last contiguous land parcels in the city .

We dive into just one property, the Dufferin Mall in Toronto, to show how extreme the amount of value being ignored by the market is.

H&R's Primaris Mall portfolio is essentially valued at zero by the market, despite many being grocery anchored and many having no mall competitors for hundreds of kilometres.

There is a prevailing market narrative around 'the death of retail' which applies the challenges of the overbuilt retail industry in the US to the balanced retail landscape in Canada.

We've covered H&R previously at a high level, but we've received a lot of questions on the enclosed mall portfolio, mirroring the misplaced pessimism of the market which contributes to H&R's extreme undervaluation relative to peers and to its NAV.

The Primaris enclosed mall portfolio was originally acquired by H&R in 2013 at a blended cap rate of 5.6%. The acquisition was made on the back of Target's entry into Canada, which involved Target adding 10 stores to Primaris' Malls. That story, however, failed to play out after Target lost most than $7 billion on a terribly executed business plan, with a completely broken supply chain and inventory management system that led to empty shelves and prices substantially above the competition. Target Canada ultimately declared bankruptcy, turning off the lights in 133 stores only two years after launching in the country.

This hurt H&R's thesis for Primaris, forcing H&R to do the work of uplifting the malls itself instead of relying on Target. One crucial advantage to the Primaris business was that most of the malls were usually the only enclosed malls in an entire city, and oftentimes an entire region, providing a solid underpinning of business and customer demand that differs substantially from enclosed malls in the United States, where cities of comparable size have multiple malls, and very few have just one. In addition, Primaris malls were often anchored by either a Wal-Mart or a grocer, an unconventional mall anchor, but reflecting the malls' essential status in the community. Today 7 out of 17 malls are anchored by at least one grocery store, something conveniently ignored by analysts consumed by the 'death of malls' narrative.

Source: TD Securities (June 24)

Dufferin Mall

This will be a deep dive into the most urban of all the Primaris malls, Dufferin Mall in Toronto. Dufferin is anchored by two grocery stores, a Wal-Mart and a No Frills discount grocer, both of which remained open throughout the pandemic. It is a space we know very well, and we believe that the mall as it stands is already a resilient and profitable business that deserves a value closer to NAV than to zero. While not comparable to Toronto's two premium fashion-focused Class A malls, the Eaton Centre and Yorkdale(all three highlighted below), the Dufferin Mall dominates in its West Toronto trade area, focusing on everyday needs instead of high-brow fashion. The retailer assortment is well diversified, with luxury retail the only major absent category and apparel underweight as a percentage of square footage. Importantly it is connected to Toronto's East-West subway trunk line, is only two stops from the Airport Express rail line, and is two blocks from the College St East-West Streetcar, placing it at the nexus of several of the city's most important connectivity arteries.

This is not the type of 'destination' mall that we believe will be one of the few survivors in the United States. It is an 'everyday essentials' mall where you can pickup your groceries, a gift for a loved one, a new shirt or dress, a dinner or a snack, do some banking or get help with your telecom service - all in one trip. What it lacks in glitz or glamour it makes up for in delivering you all the goods and services you need on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, so that you keep coming back and build it into a part of your regular routine. If that type of customer affinity doesn't make a mall valuable (and profitable), what does?

What makes the Dufferin Mall especially attractive is that it continues to offer free parking over a very sizable two story parking deck, a rarity in downtown Toronto that you do not get at the closest competitor, the Eaton Centre (be prepared to pay an arm and a leg, or an egregious $13 per hour). This is an incredible value proposition when deciding where to go for your shopping needs, and yet another reason that the Dufferin Mall dominates in its trade area. However, while the market continues to misunderstand and discount Primaris and H&R, even those who believe that retail has little to no value will agree that the land underneath holds hundreds of millions of dollars in underappreciated short term value and billions in unappreciated long term value. All on a segment valued at zero, at a company whose share price today implies that the entire Primaris segment and a number of office buildings are worthless.

Source: TD Securities (May 19)

While a number of stores remained opened at Dufferin Mall throughout the pandemic, including Walmart, No Frills, the LCBO, and other essential services, the mall officially reopened on June 22. We have visited several times since, most recently on July 9 and have noticed traffic gradually increasing since reopening. We estimate that 95%+ of the leasable area is open for business and on every visit we have consistently seen lines outside of Walmart, Foot Locker, Carter's / Oshkosh (children's apparel), the LCBO (liquor), A&W (fast food), Bath and Body Works, and Marshalls among others while most retailers also seem to be doing surprisingly brisk business. It is now law to wear a mask inside as of July 7, which everyone happily complies.

Redevelopment

In 2019 Primaris submitted plans for a large redevelopment of the northern edge of the Dufferin Mall, including plans to construct four amenity-rich and family-focused rental towers on the northern edge of the malls' parking lot, closest to the Dufferin subway station just one block north. 1,135 residential rental units are planned, 50% of which will be two or three bedroom units to mirror the family demographics of the neighborhood.

Source: Primaris

Between the East and West Block, and directly in front of the main entrance to the Dufferin Mall, Primaris will add a large parkade and common area, to provide a space for the community and an improved waiting area for the Dufferin St bus. This will act as a natural extension to the Dufferin Grove Park across the street, from which the redevelopment takes its name.

(Source: Primaris)

Beneath both the East and West block developments, and lining the new parkade, Primaris will add additional retail space, totaling 125,281 square feet.

(Source: Primrais)

Two community consultation sessions were held in 2019, and Primaris has solicited feedback from a number of community organizations. A case conference with the city planned for April 2020 was delayed due to COVID, though all indications are that the planning and regulatory process continues as the pandemic continues to subside.

Source: City of Toronto, July 13 2020

The question is, what is this development worth and how much will it cost?

Cost to Build

There are three main 'buckets' of cost - land, hard costs (construction), and soft costs (government fees, broker commissions, overhead, taxes, etc.). In Toronto the largest contributor to residential real estate costs has been the high cost of land acquisition in the city, which in the downtown core of Toronto exceeds $200 per buildable SF.

Adding the costs of residential construction, and you begin to exceed $700 per SF just in the costs of land and construction (including parking and premium building costs) in the downtown core for a large development.

2019 Construction Costs in the Greater Toronto Area, per SF (Source: Altus Group)

Adding in $150 per SF in soft costs (broker selling commissions, government fees and taxes, and overhead) and the cost to bring downtown property to market can exceed $850 per SF. Compared to prices reaching $1,000 per SF in 2019, this still offers a healthy return for developers. However, Primaris isn't proposing a for-sale condominium project, and as a result a number of adjustments have to be made to arrive at value and costs.

The four planned towers buildings are 39 storeys, 35 storeys, 23 storeys, and 14 storeys tall. This suggests a hard construction cost estimate per SF somewhere in the middle of the Altus range. However, we use a low and high cost estimate to demonstrate the business rationale even in a conservative scenario.

Our soft cost estimate is reduced as a result of sales office costs and brokers' selling commissions being removed entirely - leasing will be done internally and is incorporated into the NOI margin, as is customary for REITs. How large of a cost is this for developers? Assuming a 800 SF condo selling for $1,000 per SF and a 3% broker's commission, this equates to a $24,000 expense or $30 per SF in soft costs that do not apply to rental properties.

As a result we estimate that the total redevelopment cost to range between $356m and $471m.

Value

The most important assumption is on rent. The total gross residential floor area proposed to be split between the four towers is 968,590 SF. Subtracting 10% for indoor amenities and common areas results in a rentable square footage of 871,731 SF.

Rents in Toronto's downtown core averaged $3.35 per square foot in Q1 2020, which represents a wide range dependent upon a number of factors including the proximity of the building to neighborhood amenities and transit, the prestige and desirability of the neighborhood, the amenities offered by the building, the presence of on-site laundry, and the premium afforded to newer units over older units. Listings (search "Dufferin Grove") and transactions in the neighborhood have followed this average tightly, with newer, premium inventory pricing above average while older inventory price slightly less than average. Given the proximity to the subway and local amenities, the premium afforded to new builds, and the building's superior amenities it is reasonable for rents to price closer to the premium rents in the area than to older, less desirable inventory. This is particularly true for the 50% of units that will be one bedroom, which caters to a young professional demographic, instead of the 9% of units targeting families who tend to value a larger size more typical in older, cheaper housing stock. Overall, we assume a $3.25 per square foot average rental rate, which we believe to be reasonable and achievable.

We assume a 66% NOI margin, which comports with the NOI margin reported by CAPREIT, a publicly traded REIT with one of the largest Toronto-area portfolios. However this average does not reflect the substantially higher NOI margins in their downtown properties, as the REIT has a majority of its apartments outside the downtown core, which command lower rents and margins. For comparison, the REIT also breaks out its Vancouver NOI margins, which are more comparable to what downtown Toronto NOI margins likely are. To benchmark InterRent, another REIT focused on Ontario but with few urban properties, reported a 67.7% NOI margin for 2019. We believe there is upside to our 66% assumption as a number of G&A, IT, and other soft infrastructure costs can be leveraged into the existing platforms of either the H&R team in Canada or the Lanterra Residential Platform while there are likely a number of physical infrastructure synergy opportunities with the mall as well (ie. garbage disposal, security).

Source: CAPREIT, 2019 Annual.

Source: InterRent 2019 Annual

Source: TD Securities (July 6)

Using implied market cap rates it is clear that REITs with exposure to tight urban markets, particularly Toronto and Vancouver, earn a substantial cap rate premium. REITs themselves value downtown Toronto cap rates in the 3s, with Toronto overall being valued at a 3.63% cap rate by CAPREIT, for example, which implies downtown Toronto in the low 3s and suburban properties in the high 3s.

Source: CAPREIT, 2019 Annual

As a result we can value what the combined development should be worth, using both a market and a conservative cap rate.

Subtracting the value of the asset from costs results in several different scenarios and unlevered returns.

While these returns are certainly lower than the profits that would come from a condo for-sale development, it would be more difficult to secure support from the community (anti-condo) and from the government (pro-rental, but desperate for tax income), while in this scenario H&R retains the upside from increasing long term rents as well as any cap rate compression.

Impact on the Dufferin Mall

It goes without saying that the gains from redevelopment do not come just from the increased rental income from the new apartment and retail space - the benefits of creating a mixed use community, where residents live, eat, work, and play are becoming increasingly valued by tenants. At some point analysts will wake up to the fact that mixed use communities make all of their constituent parts more resilient, and more valuable.

All retail tenants in the mall, for example, will now benefit from 1,000 more resident households as potential customers. The addition of the parkade will further cement the Dufferin Mall's essential hub status in the community, increasing customer traffic, retailer revenues and, ultimately, mall rents.

Further reinforcing this positive feedback loop, the lands immediately to the north of the Dufferin Grove redevelopment, owned by the TDSB (Toronto District School Board) were declared surplus and are under plans for redevelopment into 2,219 condominium units and a new park which would further connect to the Dufferin Parkade and Dufferin Grove Park, creating a true transit connected city-within-a-city. When this development launches, the benefits for both the Dufferin Grove redevelopment (validated thesis, increased tenant demand) and the Dufferin Mall (more than three thousand additional resident households as potential customers, a more attractive destination) are clear.

Source: Primaris

All of this value, and all of the potential increased value uplift from an adjoining third party redevelopment, are still valued by the market at zero.

The Long Term Future of the Dufferin Mall

The Dufferin redevelopment papers are an interesting read not just because of the incredible value hidden in plain sight, but because of the narrative conveyed in the paper - the space occupied by the Dufferin Mall has always been in a state of change to serve the evolving needs of the community. The lands were originally a horse racetrack before changing into its current iteration as a mall.

Source: Primaris

Notably, Primaris discusses the long term potential of the mall including, potentially, the redevelopment of the entire parcel of land into something else entirely.

While certain tenants of the mall are on multi-decade leases with no-build clauses (likely Walmart), the implication here is clear: if there is a better use for the space than just an enclosed mall, then the site will change and adapt as it always has. What could this look like? To start, the redevelopment of the remainder of the mall could follow a similar design to the current Dufferin Grove redevelopment as a primarily residential redevelopment with ground floor retail and substantial space devoted to the community as park space. Assuming that the density remains the same, the remainder of the mall could potentially hold 14 to 18 similar low-density towers. Simply using the low cost / market cap rate valuation applied to 16 towers results in an undiscounted return of $1.483 billion over cost. While this redevelopment opportunity is many years in the future, it clearly demonstrates how extraordinarily misguided the current valuation of H&R is today - if the mall disappeared overnight and apartments were announced in its place, the share price would increase by nearly 50%.

Analysts currently consumed by the 'death of retail' narrative give no value to the profitable essential-services oriented Dufferin mall, no value to the Dufferin Grove redevelopment, no value to the knock-on benefits of a neighboring 2,219 unit redevelopment on the mall, and no value to the land and long term multi-billion dollar redevelopment potential of one of the last large contiguous land parcels in one of the fastest growing cities in North America. Just on the immediate Dufferin Grove redevelopment potential alone, up to $1.50 per share in value could be added to the NAV and share price. While we do not assign substantial value from additional long-term redevelopment potential of the mall, it is safe to say that this mall does have value and that the mall portfolio also has value, either in its current profitable form or for its redevelopment potential. And while it is lazy and convenient to call it a zero, investors who are willing to do the work and have the patience to recognize the value not just in this one mall but in the various misunderstood parts of H&R's portfolio will be greatly rewarded by acquiring their share of the business at a severe discount to NAV and to peers for reasons which are irrational and unjustified.

Risks

There are a number of risks to the redevelopment, foremost of which is the demand for housing stock in Toronto. We have been concerned for a very long time about housing prices in Toronto, which has continued to increase due to both speculation and demographic tailwinds, namely substantial immigration and a large cohort of young professionals moving into the city. COVID does not appear to have changed that, with the most recent real estate prices continuing to smash records and rental transaction prices remaining stable in anticipation of COVID being managed and immigration resuming. Should Canada revert to its normal immigration trends, demand for housing stock in Toronto should continue to outstrip supply. Should Canada offer refugee status to democratic protesters in Hong Kong (as it should) or a large number of the estimated 300,000 Canadian citizens in Hong Kong flee the looming authoritarian noose, housing demand growth in cities with strong ties to Hong Kong, namely Vancouver and Toronto, will explode and be extreme for years. Even 10% of the 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong returning to Canada is enough to push the supply deficit of housing stock in Toronto to extreme levels.

We believe that the risk for government and community disapproval is de minimis. Prior to COVID the city of Toronto has encouraged additions to the rental housing stock instead of the luxury condominiums which have dominated development over the past decade. This project fits that bill perfectly, and is likely only one of a handful of notable rental projects in the entire city. Post-COVID all levels of governments are extremely strapped for cash and any development fees and increase to the tax base will be welcomed with open arms. While we believe the community is already supportive, we cannot recall a single instance of community opposition to a major development succeeding. Thus far, the project has progressed without any notable objections.

The last risk is H&R's cost of capital, which remains far too high to justify a positive investment decision instead of just repurchasing shares. H&R's CEO has made it abundantly clear that he knows that H&R's share price is extraordinarily undervalued, and that he intends to fix it, leveraging CIBC's former real estate analyst Alex Avery to help guide the company through a strategic review process. We believe that the likely solution to be a spinoff of one, or several, segments of the company to simplify the corporate structure and allow the market to more easily value every business segment independently. Should plans to return the share price closer to NAV and lower the cost of the company's capital prove insufficient, redevelopment may be delayed in favor of repurchasing shares.

While this article is focused on the redevelopment potential of the mall, retailer bankruptcies have been a key focus of the market. H&R has consistently repeated that their malls are more likely to have profitable and sustainable tenants due to the high average mall sales and affordably low rents. As a result tenants view these stores as the most profitable and least likely to get rid of in the event of a rationalization plan. H&R's CEO commented on June 23 on the major Canadian retail bankruptcies Reitmans, Aldo, Cormark, and Pier One:

Pier One didn't affect us. Reitmans out of our portfolio 14 of the 17 locations will survive the restructuring. 15 of the 19 Aldos will survive. And all of our Cormarks will survive. In all of those cases the reason you are seeing high survival rates is because they are all profitable in our (malls) and that's without giving a substantial discount in rent... We are the core malls where these tenants make their money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRUFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.