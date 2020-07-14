However, we can look to history (for both Facebook and competitors) that tells us these headline risks only pose short-term challenges.

Facebook has lagged far behind other large-cap tech stocks due to the backlash from advertisers over its content moderation policies.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Ever since its inception, Facebook (FB) has been a lightning rod for criticism - perhaps more than any other company in the tech sector, if not in corporate America as a whole. Every year, it seems like Facebook finds itself in yet another public relations snafu, and oftentimes sentiment on the stock often follows the same whiplashing patterns. Even though Facebook has now recovered from its initial hit, the stock's ~14% year-to-date rise falls far behind the performance of other large-cap tech stocks, many of which (like Netflix (NFLX) or Tesla (TSLA)) have seen their best year yet despite broader market turmoil.

Data by YCharts

Here's the quick summary: The big issue plaguing Facebook right now, of course, it its heavily-covered advertiser boycott. The issue began in June, when Facebook refused to flag posts by President Trump as either inflammatory or possibly containing misinformation, even though rivals like Twitter (TWTR) have taken measures to label the president's tweets. Upset commentators began to accuse Facebook of being too afraid to poke politicians in fear of regulatory retaliation, and protesters created a "Stop Hate For Profit" movement in an attempt to boycott Facebook.

Many companies - whether in true support of the movement, or in fear of not appearing to support progressive causes - joined in the movement and pledged to stop advertising on Facebook, many for the indefinite future or until Facebook proposes a new content policy. Dozens of companies have joined the boycott, and some are truly global powerhouses with giant marketing budgets: Coca Cola (KO), Unilever (UN), Verizon (VZ), Starbucks (SBUX), and Pepsi (PEP) are just a few of the notable names.

Regardless of the near-term severity of this advertiser boycott, however, we must remember several key points:

In the end, advertisers go where the users are. Facebook's portfolio of applications maintained strong user growth especially through the coronavirus. Q1 DAUs hit an all-time high of 1.73 billion, up 11% y/y (adding about 80 million net-new DAUs in Q1 alone, and actually accelerating from Q4's 9% y/y growth rate). Facebook's broad reach and ability to target users specifically based on friend groups and locations is unparalleled, and eventually advertisers will return when the boycott cools down.

Facebook's portfolio of applications maintained strong user growth especially through the coronavirus. Q1 DAUs hit an all-time high of 1.73 billion, up 11% y/y (adding about 80 million net-new DAUs in Q1 alone, and actually accelerating from Q4's 9% y/y growth rate). Facebook's broad reach and ability to target users specifically based on friend groups and locations is unparalleled, and eventually advertisers will return when the boycott cools down. Despite the handful of companies that have joined the protest, Facebook has thousands of advertisers. Facebook has no significant revenue concentration, and when rolling up to the global level, it's unlikely for the current boycott to produce a sustained headwind to revenue growth.

Facebook has no significant revenue concentration, and when rolling up to the global level, it's unlikely for the current boycott to produce a sustained headwind to revenue growth. History tells us that these dips are short-lived. We'll focus on this point on this article - we can look at Facebook's own history, as well as Alphabet's (GOOG), to build comfort around the fact that these market-shaking headlines are actually only near-term headwinds.

Figure 1. Facebook DAU trends Source: Facebook Q1 earnings deck

I also believe Facebook is trading attractively relative to its long-term earnings potential. At current share prices near ~$240, Facebook trades at 24.5x P/E ratio versus FY21 EPS of $9.72 (per Yahoo Finance). When we account for the fact that Facebook's earnings are slated to grow 34% y/y versus current-year consensus of $7.23 (and 51% versus FY19 actual EPS of $6.43), we get to a PEG ratio of 0.72x for Facebook - a classic marker of an undervalued growth stock. In essence, the negative headlines on Facebook may be providing patient investors a low entry point from which to build or expand a long position in Facebook.

The bottom line on Facebook: hold your nose and stay long on this stock. History tells us that these fiery headlines eventually fade, and investors return their focus to Facebook's tremendous earnings potential.

Remember Cambridge Analytica? Well, most investors have forgotten

Let's first ground ourselves on what consensus expectations are for Facebook. Wall Street is currently expecting Q2 revenues of $17.2 billion, or -3% sequentially versus Q1 revenue of $17.7 billion, and +2% y/y versus Q1 y/y of +18% y/y.

At a high level, the growth deceleration from Q1 to Q2 makes sense. Q1 had only one month (March) of coronavirus impact, and Q2 was when ad prices started slipping (most estimates peg ad inventory on Facebook and Google to have fallen in the ~15-20% neighborhood). However, we note two mitigating factors: 1) third-party observers note that ad pricing began recovering as early as May, and 2) user growth plus increased engagement stemming from the fact that we're now all marooned at home means that Facebook delivered more ad impressions to counteract a decline in prices. So in my view, that sixteen-point deceleration seems far too conservative.

The only missing factor outside of ad pricing is the impact of the boycotts. We can look at Facebook's own history, however, to determine that huge PR scandals haven't really resulted in major revenue dips.

The chart below is from 2018, when the Cambridge Analytica scandal hit Facebook. Most investors have forgotten all about Cambridge Analytica, but in many ways it was even worse than the current boycott. The nutshell of this crisis was that Facebook was revealed to have shared personal user data to marketers, and a British consulting firm (Cambridge Analytica) was able to use this data to target users for political advertising. This scandal caused a huge uproar on the user front, with many users pledging to uninstall Facebook forever, and with advertisers shying away from the platform as well. From peak to trough, Facebook shares lost nearly 20% of their value.

Figure 2. Facebook 2018 revenues by quarter Source: Facebook 4Q18 earnings deck

The actual revenue impact of this scandal, however, was little if any. In Q2 while the market was digesting the aftermath of Cambridge Analytica, Facebook's revenues of $13.2 billion still rose 11% sequentially versus Q1 and 42% y/y, or seven points of deceleration relative to 49% y/y growth in Q1.

One more scandal to look back on: YouTube's 2017 content scandal

We can look at one more piece of recent history to assure us that negative headlines appear often in the internet sector, but often represent little more than near-term speed bumps.

In March of 2017 (almost exactly one year before Cambridge Analytica blew up), advertisers found that their ads were being placed on YouTube on videos that sometimes contained extremist views, hate speech, or other forms of unpleasant content. Almost exactly like the situation Facebook is in now, major advertisers pulled back on advertising on YouTube - including Verizon (VZ) and Pepsi (PEP), two companies that are pulling out of Facebook now, in addition to other heavy-hitting names like Wal-Mart (WMT), AT&T (T), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The caveat here is that this particular scandal impacted primarily YouTube, and 2017 was pre-YouTube segment reporting - so we don't know the exact impact contained to YouTube standalone (we now know that YouTube represents approximately a ~12% mix of total Google search advertising plus Youtube revenues).

From an overall level, however, Alphabet didn't seem to be fazed. Total company revenues grew 5% sequentially from Q1 and up 21% y/y, decelerating only one point from 22% y/y in Q1. And as quickly as Q3, Alphabet's total revenues had even re-accelerated back to 24% y/y.

Figure 3. Alphabet 2017 results

Source: Alphabet 2017 annual report

Again, not having the YouTube-specific financial detail dilutes the direct translatability of this very similar event to Facebook, but it does give us confidence that both advertisers and investors both move on very quickly after jarring negative headlines.

Key takeaways

Through the deadly trifecta of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Facebook has a virtual lock on the modern social media landscape, and history shows us that while powerful companies like Facebook and Alphabet are magnets for criticism and occasional advertiser retaliation, there's no existential threat on the horizon until users pull out. So far, we haven't seen this happen yet - in fact, Q1 user growth accelerated y/y, and we'll see how Q2 is trending when Facebook reports next on July 29.

Stay long here and take comfort in Facebook's historical resilience to loud headlines, and take advantage of the stock's low PEG ratio to build a well-timed position.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive focus-list ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to focus list ideas. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers. Cut through the noise and add a valuable tool to your investing resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.