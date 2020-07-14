If I were Tesla's CFO right now, I would issue as many shares as possible at these prices and raise cash to buy every other part of the value chain to earn back the current valuation back before 2041.

Meanwhile, Tesla continues to "make" more money selling stocks and bonds to investors then by selling cars or energy systems to customers. This year, insiders have been selling, not buying.

From 2025's already optimistic estimates, Tesla would need to grow earnings per share at 10%/year for shareholders to just break even, at a discount rate of zero, by 2041.

Call me old fashioned, but I still believe that if I put $290 into an investment, that I should at least expect that investment to return my $290 back within 10-20 years, hopefully even with some interest, dividend, or other return premium. In this article, I'm focusing on Tesla Inc (TSLA), which stock and bond investors are together valuing at over $290 billion, and trying to add up the numbers on how this company's profits could possibly add up to such a large number within our lifetimes.

This article's first chart, which shouldn't surprise most readers, shows how TSLA's enterprise value (calculated as market cap, plus debts, minus cash, as a measure of the whole value of the business) has risen almost five-fold year-to-date:

To put this in context, the following chart shows how this $290 billion number is well above the peak (not current) enterprise values of Ford (F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Honda (HMC) combined, and only slightly below the current enterprise value of Toyota (TM). These numbers are even more remarkable considering:

All four of these "old economy" car companies have far more of their enterprise value in the form of relatively low-interest debt. Each of these "established" car brands continue to sell many times more the number of cars Tesla does every single month.

Car sales are not my specialty, but just one source of how few Tesla cars are being sold nationally, even in TSLA's home market (the US), compared with Ford and these Japanese rivals, can be seen in the below table. Note that these numbers were for the year ending in December 2019, so were before the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices.

Source: GoodCarBadCar.net

High valuations relative to current sales could possibly be justified by very high growth expectations, but the math challenge for anyone buying TSLA shares at current valuations is how much faster TSLA needs to grow past expectations just to break even on the current share price. As the below charts show, analysts' expectations for TSLA's 2025 revenues are still below the 2025 consensus back in early 2017, and EPS targets have been falling, not rising.

Source: SeekingAlpha TSLA Earnings Revisions Page

The above estimates summarize seven analysts' 2023 and 2024 targets and five analysts' 2025 targets, and I have written earlier that I believe TSLA analyst estimates tend to be overly optimistic in their underestimation of competitors, especially Chinese ones. That said, for this next calculation, I will start by taking the 2025 EPS estimate of $34.60/share at face value, and extrapolate the 2023-2025 projected EPS growth rate of 10%/year out indefinitely. Based on those assumptions, and discounting back all those EPS numbers at 0%, an investor buying at just under $1,500/share would need to wait until 2041 just to "break even."

Source: Author's calculations based on above numbers

Tesla Makes More Money Selling Its Stocks And Bonds to Investors Than By Selling Cars Or Energy Solutions to Customers

The above "back of envelope" calculation is based on earnings per share, which presents two additional challenges for TSLA watchers:

The latter point highlights one of the most critical questions Tesla investors need to ask: When will Tesla start making as much money selling products and services to customers as it does by selling securities to investors?

The first of four charts in this section shows how TSLA's average number of diluted shares outstanding have more than doubled over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

The second shows that TSLA's issuance of new shares has gone hand in hand with issuance of new debt.

Data by YCharts

Together, stock and debt issuance combine in this third chart to highlight how TSLA still collects significantly more cash from capital markets (cash from financing) than it does from all of its markets with customers in every year over the past 12 years.

Data by YCharts

The fourth chart on TSLA's share issuance is the one that might show some light at the end of the tunnel of the company's many years of accumulating retained losses on its balance sheet. If TSLA does start recording its first TTM period of profits next quarter, it will "only" have $6.1 billion of accumulated losses to clear up before shareholders can start making part of their investment back.

Data by YCharts

Who Is, And Should Be, Buying And Selling Tesla Stock

Given the above outline math, I'm obviously scratching my head trying to figure out who is buying TSLA shares at current valuations. TSLA is often said to be one of the most popular stock buys on Robinhood, and is a top holding of funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). As mentioned earlier on the GAAP vs non-GAAP issue, there also may be buyers speculating on TSLA's inclusion into the S&P 500. I'd say it's still early to add the Federal Reserve to any list of TSLA buyers, as they've just started buying corporate bonds and bond ETFs, but still haven't announced plans to buy stocks or electric cars directly yet. From Elon Musk's perspective, this is all very well timed for his performance bonus based on TSLA's market cap.

On the selling side, the two main categories of sellers of TSLA I'd keep an eye on are:

Insiders, who over the past three months have only been selling, not buying, TSLA shares, and Outsiders who agree TSLA shares are overvalued, and should be sold or even sold short

Earlier this year, when TSLA shares were just about half their current price, I said that TSLA shorts should "double up, not give up," but the following chart shows that many shorts have been giving up. This could be seen as an "anti-bullish" signal, as lower short interest means fewer mandatory buyers, but is just as weak a signal as insider selling. The difference I see between these two: if I were a TSLA insider and the shares were a significant part of my net worth, of course I would sell some and diversify at these levels, even if I'm still largely bullish. As an outsider, I'm already diversified, and all I'm looking at is how much higher the price of TSLA shares can go before the gravity of shareholder returns bring valuations back in line with actual profit potential.

Data by YCharts

Tesla's Cost of Capital

"Cost of Capital" is a term I have definitely used more times during my year in business school than in the 16 years since I graduated from business school, but as a concept, I still find it important to look at the spread between a company's return on capital and cost of debt and preferred equity capital.

On the debt side, Tesla's ~$13 billion in debt is a relatively small fraction of its $290 billion enterprise value, but still several times more than its operating cash flows. Tesla's effective debt load is actually slightly lower than that, since its next two bonds, due in 2022 and 2024, are convertibles currently trading almost 1:1 like the stock due to their conversion prices. Below is a screenshot of the traded yield levels of Tesla's 5.3% fixed rate (non-convertible) notes due August 2025. These bonds were last rated Caa1 (six notches below "junk") by Moody's in August 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic started) and currently yield over 400 basis points more than five-year US Treasuries. Back of envelope, this implies at least a 20% probability creditors are giving to the scenario that Tesla not only fails to grow, but that they even fail to pay back this $1.8 billion bond.

On the equity side, even taking Wall Street analysts' 2025 earnings expectations at face value, extrapolating 10%/year growth indefinitely, and discounting all those earnings back at 0%, a buyer of TSLA at $1,500/share would still need to wait until 2041 just to break even. That break even also assumes Tesla starts making more money selling products and services to customers than selling stocks and bonds to investors, which also would be the opposite of what it's done so far. A large share of TSLA shorts seem to have capitulated, but that alone doesn't make the long-term short thesis wrong. If we assume a residual value in 2041 of 20x the above projected 2041 EPS of $159/share, that assumption implies a roughly 6% cost of equity capital.

As I wrote earlier, I believe the Wall Street expectations of earnings growth even out to 2025 is overly optimistic and understates the competition and operational challenges Tesla will face on its path to $100 billion in annual revenues. It doesn't take much of a haircut to these growth expectations to calculate a cost of Tesla's cost of equity capital below its ~4.5% cost of debt capital, or even below zero. These sorts of calculations remind me of a quip I remember hearing in Silicon Valley in early 2000 when a rational CFO might have said "the cost of equity capital is negative." In such cases, a company's optimal move could be to issue shares at high prices and use the proceeds to make higher-return or moat-building investments, for example by buying out more cheaply valued competitors, distributors or suppliers.

Conclusion

Although it certainly is possible that TSLA's cash earnings per share could far surpass even the 2025 expectations and 10%/year growth forecast plotted above, that growth path still seems unlikely without ignoring competition or assuming success in areas TSLA hasn't ventured yet. If I were TSLA's CFO at this moment, it would be a top focus of mine to raise as much capital as possible at these currently high equity valuations to buy out any more cheaply valued part of the value chain that might protect those growth expectations. We could be very imaginative on how that capital might be best invested, for example:

Tesla could improve their financing offering to more directly compete on a "monthly cost" basis versus competitors. Tesla could set up joint ventures with more online retailers to sell vehicles, and with ride sharing apps like Uber or Grab to more fully integrate a "transport as a service" offering." Tesla could buy electric grid or other assets from utility or other "old economy" companies trading at low EV/EBITDA ratios.

Tesla might be doing some of these things already, but so far I haven't seen signs of it in their financial performance or in their sales in South Asia or East Asia. That said, just as Apple sells fewer phones globally than those made by competing Korean and Chinese companies, I expect Tesla will capture only a small fraction of the 2025 global EV or battery market, which more likely than not I expect to be dominated by East Asian companies.

