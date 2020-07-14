Real Vision Discusses Record Tesla Stock Price

Tesla stock spiked to a record high today, which likely has more to do with social psychology than the value of the company.

What might bring people to speculate on a stock that, by all traditional metrics, is extremely overvalued? Desperation, says Ed Harrison, who made the point while discussing Tesla ($TSLA) during today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that people who take a gamble on Tesla and other retail favorites do so out of a sense of desperation to feel a sense of stability at a time when they are powerless. It’s not just a mania perpetrated by the Fed, he said, it’s people trying to take control of their lives.

It is worth noting that Tesla wasn’t profitable until recently; the company has no track record of delivering income on a consistent quarterly basis. Yet the stock price has been run up, which Harrison believes is because people are trying to reclaim a sense of safety that they’re not getting in the world today.

People are sick of being sold a bill of goods that things have changed and the world will be better, Harrison said. He thinks that the pandemic has brought it home for people that there’s no reason to hope that the current system will give them what they want. As a result, they’re looking for some way to feel in control, whether it is through stocks, politics, nationalism, or ideology.

In the U.S., political ideology has deeply fractured the public, but although that may prove to be the country’s Achilles heel during this cycle, Harrison said he’d still bet on the U.S. over Europe in the long term.

He believes the U.S.’s monetary sovereignty makes it better positioned and that the current discord in the country pales in comparison to the EU’s massive divergence of policy views, worldview, and fundamental understanding of governance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.