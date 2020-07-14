Within the context of a well-diversified equities portfolio, I would consider an investment in JPM first in the broad banking sub-segment.

In consumer banking, things looked shaky. But JPMorgan made up for it by delivering impressive numbers on the institutional side.

Second quarter results were not pretty across the board, but JPMorgan investors have little to complain about.

Given the circumstances, I believe JPMorgan (JPM) investors have little to complain about.

On July 14, the New York City-based bank kicked off a scary earnings season for the financial services sector. Pretty across the board, the results were not. A large credit reserve build of $8.9 billion (in addition to another $6.8 billion last quarter) caused GAAP EPS to be slashed in half YOY. But, at the same time, JPMorgan beat expectations by the widest margin among Big Banks so far and seems to be the best-positioned player to weather what will likely be a handful of tough quarters for the global economy.

Credit: IFI

Wobbly consumer business

JPMorgan was generous enough to provide insightful information about the state of the economy, especially in what pertains to the health of the consumer. See below a couple of graphs that caught my attention regarding consumer banking.

Starting from the left, notice that total debit and credit card spend (light blue line) has been recovering since the mid-March trough and is about to reach pre-pandemic levels. "Cards not present" activity is well above historical averages, suggesting that consumers are still very much interested in doing business remotely. Travel and entertainment spending seems to have found a plateau, but one that is substantially lower than the early 2020 levels.

Source: earnings slide

On the right, mortgage and auto loan applications have soared from the March and April lows and are both above their respective January levels. It looks like the consumer is willing to take advantage of lower interest rates and a highly liquid environment to allocate money to higher-ticket purchases.

In the aggregate, the narrative above sounds mildly bearish for banks. JPMorgan's consumer and community banking segment saw a decline in card sales volume (-16% YOY) and average loan balances (-7%), with interest rates also not moving in the bank's favor. However, deposit balances (+20% YOY) and investment assets (+9% YOY) were up substantially, as consumers seem more willing to preserve liquidity and increase savings during tough times.

Corporate and markets to the rescue

Were JPMorgan primarily a consumer bank, as is the case of names like Capital One (COF) and Discover Financial (DFS), its second quarter results would have been mediocre. Fortunately, the company is also an investment banking and capital markets powerhouse.

The corporate and investment bank segment (nearly half of JPMorgan's total revenues this quarter) saw its top-line skyrocket in the second period by an impressive 66% YOY. From IB to fixed income and equity markets, JPMorgan's performance was impressive and supported by a number of factors: (1) higher demand for capital raise services and market volatility at a macro level and (2) from a company-specific perspective, the bank's traditional ability to outperform the competition.

Regarding this last point, see the graph below. Notice how JPMorgan did substantially better in its key institutional businesses in the second quarter compared to the other relevant peer to have reported earnings on the same day, Citigroup (C). It seems clear to me that JPMorgan is not merely being pushed around by industry-wide forces but actually delivering better results regardless of the macro environment.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings slides

On the stock

There is nothing safe about investing in the financial services sector today. CEO Jamie Dimon said it himself: "despite some recent positive macroeconomic data and decisive government action, we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy". JPMorgan's additional reserve build reflects a view of the economy that is much bleaker than an already gloomy one shared in the first quarter:

4Q20 unemployment rate expectation of 10.9% vs. 6.6% last time

4Q21 unemployment rate expectation of 7.7% vs. 4.6% last time

4Q20 real GDP growth expectation of -6.2% vs. -5.4% last time

4Q21 real GDP growth expectation of -3.0% vs. +0.3% last time

Yet, JPMorgan keeps providing evidence that, within a generally risky and pro-cyclical sector, it is one of the best-performing companies. Because I believe strongly in the benefits of diversification, I think that owning high-quality stocks in the financial services space is a smart move, regardless of personal convictions about what may happen next.

This being the case, I would consider an investment in JPM first in the diversified banking sub-segment, and American Express (AXP) in the even more volatile consumer banking space.

Beating the market by a mile The financial services space is only a very small piece of my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth. Other mega-cap names across a wide range of sectors have produced more of the portfolio's total gains, which have been better than the S&P 500's by a mile (see graph below). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.