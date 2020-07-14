The stock is off over 60% Y/Y. It could fall further as its new orders are falling. Sell FTI.

The spinoff of its onshore/offshore segment is off the table due to falling commodity prices and volatility in financial markets.

Some believe the underlying economy is strong, and we will experience a V-shaped recovery when the economy reopens. I believe the pandemic exposed a weakness in the economy that was there all along. Long term, cyclical names like TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) could suffer. Supply cuts from Russia, Saudi Arabia, and certain U.S. companies have driven Brent oil above $40. This may not be high enough to spur deepwater E&P that FTI is dependent upon.

Over the past few years, the subsea sector has lagged North America land drilling. With oil prices this low, subsea could face more headwinds. In Q1 2020, the company reported revenue of $3.1 billion, up 7% Y/Y, yet down 16% sequentially.

Revenue from subsea fell 16% sequentially, implying that activity from deepwater projects could be slowing. Revenue from offshore/onshore and surface technologies also fell by double digits. Surface technologies represented 11% of total revenue. In my opinion, this segment has the potential to rebound faster than the other segments. Subsea and offshore/onshore may not show signs of life until oil prices rise.

Inbound orders were $2.1 billion, down over 65% Y/Y. The company's backlog fell in the high-single-digit percentage range to about $22 billion. The sharp decline in inbound orders implies activity may have peaked. The knock-on effects of the pandemic will likely cause business activity to stall, creating even more headwinds for inbound orders and subsea E&P.

Margins Faltered

The double-digit percentage decline in revenue was not necessarily a cause for alarm. However, the pandemic will likely create even more headwinds. Supply cuts are great, but will oil prices rise enough to justify more E&P into the subsea sector? After adjusting for impairments and restructuring costs, FTI's EBITDA was $220 million, down over 50% sequentially. Its EBITDA margin was 7.0% versus 12.6% in Q4. Falling margins and declining revenue created a double negative impact on EBITDA. Management announced cost containment measures that generate $350 million in annualized savings:

Second, on April 1st, we announced a series of cost reduction initiatives that will result in an annualized savings of at least $130 million from our Surface Technologies segment, and Corporate. And we have now identified actions that will result in additional savings of more than $220 million that will extend across the entire company. The total annualized savings are now estimated to exceed $350 million and we anticipate achieving the targeted run rate by the end of this year. Additionally, we have announced revision to executive compensation, which includes a 30% reduction to my salary and a 20% reduction to the Executive Leadership team through the end of the year. Our Directors are also reducing their cash retainer by 30%. And the third measure we are taking is intended to further preserve our cash and liquidity. The company's Board of Directors announced earlier this week that it has chosen to lower the annual dividend by 75% to $0.13 per share, reducing the annual cash outflow by $175 million when compared to the previous year's distribution.

Wringing out $350 million in annual operating costs would be a start. However, it would only represent less than 5% of run rate operating costs (Q1 2020 operating costs annualized). Secondly, if revenue continues to slide, then FTI's margins could still erode regardless of cost takeouts.

Financial Engineering Appears Off The Table

FTI had previously made plans to spin off its engineering and construction business into Technip Energies. The spinoff was supposed to include onshore/offshore operations, which represented about 50% of Q1 revenue. Due to the pandemic, the falloff in commodity prices, and volatility in financial markets, the company postponed the spinoff. Q1 inbound orders for the onshore/offshore segment fell by over 80% Y/Y. The segment's $14 billion backlog will provide a buffer in the year term. However, if new orders continue to dwindle, it could hurt future sales and cause the backlog to slowly deteriorate.

FTI has an enterprise value of $2.7 billion and trades just over 3x run rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). The low trading multiple likely reflects bleak prospects faced by the subsea sector and the delay in the proposed spinoff. FTI's revenue and EBITDA could face serious headwinds for the rest of 2020.

Conclusion

FTI is down over 60% Y/Y. The stock could fall further as the subsea sector faces challenges until oil prices rise to the $65 to $70 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.