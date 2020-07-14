Nevertheless, Q3 will see improvement due to resumption of Mexican operations, healthy exploration results, and most importantly, favorable silver prices; the three positive catalysts already priced in EXK's share price.

Thesis

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) is a Canadian micro-cap, struggling silver miner that has a significant operational presence in Mexico. EXK has a history of consistently delivering poor performance and in continuation to that trend, EXK's Q2 2020 results saw a sharp 42% YoY (read: Year-over-Year) decline in production of AgEq (read: Silver Equivalent) ounces, primarily due to government-mandated operational suspension in Mexico during a major part of Q2. This reflected negatively on EXK's ability to leverage from favorable silver prices that have built an overall upward trajectory since mid-March. Moreover, given that silver prices have recently soared near their 52-week highs, it's no surprise that EXK has posted gains during the past week underscoring the fact that the company has reported a disappointing Q2.

Nonetheless, there are also certain positive catalysts that increase the chances of an improved Q3 2020. These include full-scale resumption of EXK's operations (in Mexico), and most importantly, a significantly higher silver prices environment QoQ that would reflect positively on operating margins. However, the market has already incorporated the impact of these positive catalysts. Besides, there are certain other catalysts that improve the company's long-term outlook including recent positive exploration discoveries, and EXK's pipeline projects that could significantly revamp its troubled mining profile.

That said, I believe EXK is a momentum play that would continue to witness price gains in the wake of rising silver prices. However, any notable correction in silver prices from the current levels would be a heavy blow to EXK's share price trajectory since the company's current fundamental performance is far from satisfactory. Hence, it'd make sense to wait until silver prices reach the next resistance level (and start to show signs of an oncoming correction) at which point profit-taking could be considered.

Figure-1 (Source: Q1 2020-Financials)

EXK's Technical Picture and Quant Ratings

Silver prices have staged an accelerated rally since the beginning of July. The interesting thing is, silver miners who are a momentum play against rising silver prices, have demonstrated a tendency to post strong price gains during the PM's (read: Precious Metals) bullish run. Not surprisingly, this silver rally has yielded suitable price upside for struggling miners like EXK. Figure-2 shows an ~17% gain in EXK's share price during the past 5 trading days.

Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Turns out that EXK has the strongest rating (an 'A') for Quant Factor 'Momentum' compared with the rest of the factors in its Quant Rating breakdown (Figure-3). The Quant Rating tool explains a lot about a company's overall investment picture. Let's quickly fact-check the other factor grades for EXK:

Value (a 'D+'): Indicates the stock's apparent overvaluation that becomes concerning following price gains amid the recent silver rally.

Indicates the stock's apparent overvaluation that becomes concerning following price gains amid the recent silver rally. Growth (a 'B+'): This incorporates the growth anticipated principally from the future operations of the promising Terronera project.

This incorporates the growth anticipated principally from the future operations of the promising Terronera project. Profitability (a 'D-'): EXK's profitability has historically been troubled due to high-cost production that often exceeds the prevailing silver prices.

EXK's profitability has historically been troubled due to high-cost production that often exceeds the prevailing silver prices. Revisions (a 'D'): EPS estimates are often revised downwards mainly due to high-cost production that stains EXK's mining dynamics even more in a challenging silver price environment (unlike the current silver prices).

Figure-3 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

While any gains are welcome news for the investors, an important investment consideration is whether such gains are sustainable, or if they only reflect a swing trading opportunity? A quick look at the stock's technical picture would help us better answer that question. Figure-2 shows that EXK's 52-week price range lies between $0.99-$3.20. At the time of writing, EXK's last-traded price was $2.74; way above the median value (at ~$2.095) of its 52-week range. Plus, the gap (Figure-4) between current prices and EXK's 200-day EMA (read: Exponential Moving Average) is increasing, and warrants caution while considering a fresh investment in the stock.

[Author's Note: I've selected 200-day EMA instead of the SMA (or 'Simple Moving Average') since EMA assigns more weight to the current data, and reflects a more fair basis to analyze the stock's recent price trend.]

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

Q2 operational highlights and financial expectations

The share price hike comes despite EXK's recent announcement of an operationally disturbed Q2, that saw a 42% YoY decline in production of AgEq ounces (Figure-5). This indicates that the market is perhaps overlooking the company's fundamental picture amid the recent silver rally.

Figure-5 (Source: Operational results-Q2 2020)

While EXK's Q2 financial results are scheduled for announcement on August 06, 2020, I expect it'd be another loss-making quarter that'd add to EXK's history of diminishing shareholder value, no matter where silver prices are headed. For reference, consider the company's relatively flat QoQ (read: Quarter-over-Quarter) revenues, and a consistent loss-making trend observed during the past 5 quarters (Figure-6). This eliminates the notion that EXK is presently creating any value for shareholders other than riding on the silver price rally.

Figure-6 (Source: TIKR.com)

EXK's relative price performance

The point is, why invest in a silver miner that has significantly lagged behind its benchmark ETF namely, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) during the past 12 months (Figure-7)?

Figure-7 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

In my view, this consideration becomes important particularly when we consider EXK's performance in line with other miners operating in the silver and gold mining space. For comparison, I have selected Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) which is primarily a silver producer. Fortuna Silver is also an SILJ constituent with 2.12% of the ETF's holding (in contrast with 2.02% ETF holding in EXK). Unlike EXK, FSM outperformed (Figure-8) SILV's total returns during the TTM (read: Trailing Twelve Months) and also managed to boast a better EPS profile than EXK during the past 5 quarters (Figure-9), thus preserving, and also creating shareholder value.

Figure-8 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Figure-9 (Source: TIKR.com)

Although EXK's comparison with a gold miner does not make plain sense, I think it's appropriate to do so since both gold and silver are precious metals, and the rally in these two metals often goes hand-in-hand. For comparison, I've selected B2Gold (BTG) which is a prominent senior gold producer based in Canada having operational presence in multiple jurisdictions. Unlike EXK, BTG is a notable constituent of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) with approximately 4% ETF holding. BTG has significantly outperformed its benchmark ETF during the TTM (Figure-10) and has maintained a healthy earnings record during the past 5 quarters (Figure-11).

Figure-10 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Figure-11 (Source: TIKR.com)

[Author's Note: Given EXK's market cap of $356 MM against FSM's $929 MM and BTG's $6.22 BB, some readers might not agree to the competitors picked in my analysis. The objective of the analysis was only to measure EXK's 'relative price performance with its benchmark ETF' and its 'earnings profile' compared with one company each in the silver and gold mining sectors, respectively.]

Silver prices

Silver had a turbulent run in Q1, and began showing strength only in Q2 (Figure-12). It's likely that silver could stretch its rally for a while longer, considering the recent rate cuts. Consequently, EXK would continue to post price gains. However, the silver hike could find resistance breaking above its 52-week highs of ~$19.80/oz.

Long term (say, 3-5 years), I expect silver prices to possibly hit the $25/oz mark due to building demand from EVs. It's unfortunate that despite the run in silver prices, EXK's operations at Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Compas mines (all located in Mexico) remained suspended between April 01, 2020 to May 30, 2020 based on the instructions of the Mexican authorities, and the YoY production suffered during Q2.

Figure-12 (Source: Finviz, comments added by the author)

Jurisdiction Risk

In my view, a few recent actions of the Mexican authorities indicate that the country is increasingly losing its charm as a mining-friendly jurisdiction for silver producers, and the jurisdictional risk is on the rise. To put that into context, consider Mexican authorities' hasty decision to initially exclude mining activities from the list of essential business services, and then later including the same in the list of allowed business activities. While the above decision by Mexican authorities does not reflect their ill-intent, I believe events such as the recent tax dispute between the Mexican authorities and First Majestic Silver (AG), another Canadian silver miner based in Mexico, reflects negatively on the country's risk profile.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Apart from the jurisdictional risk and EXK's consistent lackluster financial results (refer to Figure-5), the company's balance sheet contains certain red flags. EXK's $150 MM balance sheet at the end of Q1 had cash and equivalents worth only ~$15 MM (or 10%), and mining assets worth $90.4 MM. Meanwhile, EXK reported net cash outflows of ~$2.3 MM during Q1 2020. EXK also reported short and long-term debt totaling ~$11.5 MM. On surface, it appears that EXK's loan commitments are adequately covered by its cash position. However, I see a problem here. For a company that cannot generate suitable bottom-line profitability neither in a low-price environment (as witnessed during Q1), nor in a high-price environment (as witnessed during Q2), I believe the only way out is an improvement in its 'future mining dynamics'. By 'future mining dynamics' I imply expenditure on exploration activities, as well as CAPEX on flagship properties (more on this later).

Major operational headwinds during H1 2020

Bear it in mind that Q1 did not witness any significant government-mandated operational hurdle like the one we saw during Q2. The only external negative catalyst (and by 'external' I mean one beyond management's control) observed during Q1 was the declining silver prices from mid-February to mid-March 2020 that impacted EXK's operating margins due to high cost production (Q1 average AISC= $18.38 per AgEq oz) that exceeded the prevailing silver prices.

A major chunk of EXK's problems are 'internal' issues for which management is fully responsible. At the prevailing silver prices, only the GC (read: Guanacevi) mine makes operational sense, whereas the other two mines (Bolanitos and El Compas) are a cash drain. Consider the key operating highlights for EXK's principal mines during the past 8 quarters. Figure-13 shows that during the past 2 years, EXK's operational profile has faced multiple headwinds including declining ore tonnage, silver production, gold production, and rising costs (particularly in case of Bolanitos and El Compas). However, the GC mine has proved to be a life saver in that it's gradually witnessing improvement in processed ore tonnage, grades and output of silver and gold, together with a notable QoQ reduction in CCoz (read: Cash Cost per oz) and AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost).

[Author's Note: The colors below indicate the perceived impact of a particular item on EXK's operational profile during Q1. 'Red' represents an unfavorable trend QoQ, 'yellow' represents neutral, and 'green' represents favorable.]

Figure-13 (Source: Q1 MD&A)

Nevertheless, GC's AISC (of $14.61/oz recorded during Q1) would need a bare minimum $16/oz silver price to provide some operating sense. If silver goes under the $16/oz mark at any point in future (though I expect silver prices to sustain their recent $19+/oz level in the near term), GC's operating margins alone can't save the day for EXK. Whatever the operating margins derived from GC, the high AISC stemming from the other two mines ($44.17/oz for Bolanitos, and $45.98/oz for El Compas; compared with the silver price of $19/oz) would sink that marginal operating profitability generated by the GC mine.

Outlook for Q3 2020

While I don't expect EXK's cost performance to improve during Q3 2020, the ongoing quarter will certainly witness improved performance, QoQ. This is principally due to the current silver rally that will help enhance operating margins at GC, and reduce operating losses at the other two mines. Moreover, EXK would also benefit from full-scale resumption of operations during the quarter.

Strategic challenges and solutions

The challenges to EXK's troubled mining dynamics call for a strategic response whereby EXK either (1) restructures its mining asset's portfolio by adding low-cost mines, and disposing/reducing dependency on the loss-making existing mines, and/or (2) expand its exploration activities to find high-grade, low cost target zones that could be brought into production soon. Let's check how the company's doing on both fronts.

(1) Pipeline projects: The Terronera project is capable of significantly revamping EXK's mining economics. The project's expected AgEq grade is ~400 g/t (read: grams per tonne) bifurcated into ~224 g/t silver, and ~2.26 g/t gold. This compares favorably with EXK's existing average silver and gold grades of ~150 g/t silver and ~1.5 g/t gold (refer to Figure-12). Note that EXK expects Terronera to ramp-up production by ~50%. I highlighted Terronera's mining economics in another article posted last year. In the article, I also mentioned that EXK expected to complete construction of Terronera towards the end of FY 2020, or in the beginning of FY 2021. As we have already passed H1 of FY 2020, it seems that EXK won't be able to meet its Terronera development timeline announced earlier (refer to my article linked above). EXK is currently optimizing the 2020 PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study) on Terronera, that will be followed by a final FS (read: Feasibility Study). Based on the final FS, management will decide on whether to proceed with project construction. The important thing here is to embrace that while Terronera could become EXK's signature property (as it's expected to contain ~70.96 MM AgEq oz and ~13.56 MM AgEq oz, in 'P&P Reserves' and 'Inferred Resources' respectively), a large portion of mine development CAPEX funding is still largely out of the company's reach. On that note, the project's CAPEX is ~$116 MM, whereas EXK's current cash position is probably somewhere around ~$40 MM (including the recent $23 MM At-The-Market offering). Plus, investors should carefully watch the progress of Terronera development on a QoQ basis against the project's key milestones (Figure-14). So, an overall picture of Terronera comes down to this:

"The project has significant resource potential, higher grading than EXK's existing grades, and is the reason why EXK's stock offers a good leverage to rising silver prices. However, the project's progress is stained with delays in finalizing PFS, then FS, before actually moving towards construction assuming of course, that the Mexican authorities do not create any operational hurdles. Plus, EXK faces an acute shortage of cash. This situation implies that if silver prices could retain their strength over the next couple of years, then EXK would be well-suited to obtain the much-needed cash possibly through additional equity offering. -Author

Figure-14 (Source: Presentation, June 2020)

Parral is EXK's second pipeline project and sixth potential mine (Figure-15), with estimated 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' resource of >46 Moz of AgEq ounces. Currently, EXK is conducting the PEA (read: Preliminary Economic Assessment) that, once complete, would shed more light on the existence and grading of the underlying resource. Then again, the project's completion and commencement of production therefrom is stretched far into the future and the intervening period could bring uncertainties relating to project financing, vein discoveries, an unfavorable silver price environment, and/or the broader jurisdictional risk. Moreover, EXK's portfolio of Chilean exploration properties (including Cerro Marquez, Paloma, and Aida) points towards a long and interesting story that could witness many twists by the time EXK becomes capable of deriving any economic value from these properties.

Figure-15 (Source: Presentation, June 2020)

(2) Exploration: The importance of high-grade discoveries at existing mines cannot be over-emphasized as these contribute in lowering production costs. Recently, EXK reported two high-grade discoveries at both Bolanitos and GC mines. To put that into context, the Bolanitos discovery highlighted grades as high as 787 gpt (read: grams per ton) of silver, and 24.3 gpt of gold over an area of 1.5 meter. Likewise, the GC discovery highlighted grades as high as 1,085 gpt of silver and 3.25 gpt of gold.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that EXK's operational picture is stained with high-cost production and the company's near-term solution lies in improving its cost profile through high-grade discoveries at the existing mines. From a financial performance perspective, EXK's bottom line profitability has disappointed the investors for a prolonged time period. The balance sheet is not attractive either. However, thanks to its pipeline projects (Terronera and Parral), EXK rates as a strong momentum play against rising silver prices. In my view, the stock has done well on that score in the recent weeks, although it couldn't live up to the returns generated by peer miners.

Considering this price performance, I believe it's best to wait and watch the extent to which this silver rally goes. It could go to $20 (or beyond), or it could return after hitting its 52-week resistance at ~$19.80/oz. However, considering the stock's recent high prices, it'd make sense to book some profits should silver retrace a few steps from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.