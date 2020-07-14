Floating rate funds, including BKLN, can help reduce interest rate risk, and can help investors profit from rising interest rates.

Several readers and subscribers have expressed interest in floating rate funds, as these have minimal downside interest rate risk, and could even profit from rising rates as economic conditions stabilize. Due to this, I decided to take a look at some of the larger floating rate ETFs, to select one that could help investors to reduce these risks, while minimizing losses and expenses.

I settled on the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), an index ETF focusing on senior secured floating rate loans from non-investment grade corporations, currently yielding 4.62%. The fund is roughly comparable to high yield corporate bond index ETFs, including the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), but investing in floating rate securities, and with lower yields, returns, risks and volatility.

BKLN is a good investment opportunity for more risk-averse income investors and retirees who wish to reduce their interest rate risk, and protect their portfolios from rising rates. Less risk-averse investors might decide against floating rate funds altogether, or focus on higher-yielding CEF alternatives. Steven Bavaria had a really good article on the latter here.

Floating Rate Bond Comparison and Investment Thesis

I'll start with an analysis of how fixed and floating rate bonds perform as interest rates change. It's a simple subject and analysis, so feel free to skip it if you already know the basics.

Fixed rate bonds pay a fixed coupon throughout their tenure. Interest rate increases cause short-term capital losses, while increases cause short-term gains.

Floating rate bonds pay a variable coupon throughout their tenure, usually LIBOR, which closely tracks the federal funds rate set by the Federal Reserve, plus a spread. As rates increase, so do bond coupon payments, and hence shareholder returns. Reduced interest rates have the opposite effect.

Let's show the difference between these two types of bonds with an example.

You have two bonds, same price, same coupon, same tenure, same one year maturity, but one is fixed and one is floating.

The bonds might look like this:

In the above example, both bonds yield 1%, and those are the returns investors can expect from buying and holding both.

Let's say estimate interest rates, including LIBOR, increase by 1%.

Floating rate bonds should see their coupons increase by 1%, or $10, leading to greater shareholder returns and dividends.

Fixed rate bonds should not see any changes in their coupons, they are fixed after all.

The bonds might now look like this:

As can be seen above, the floating rate bond started to offer greater coupons and yields when interest rates increased.

Although this situation can persist for a little while, investors are unlikely to invest in lower-yielding fixed rate bonds for too long. After a short while, investors sell their fixed rate bonds, causing prices to decrease. Importantly, investors still receive the entire $1,000 they originally invested once the bond matures, regardless of the price of the bond. Prices would decrease by about $10, the difference between the coupon payments of the two bonds, at which point both bonds would offer roughly comparable returns, stopping the selloff.

The bonds might end up looking like this:

At these prices the returns for both bonds are roughly the same.

Let's review.

Increased interest rates caused coupon payments, dividends, and returns to increase for the floating rate bond.

Increased interest rates caused a short-term loss, equivalent to $10, for investors in the fixed rate bond. Once the bond matures, investors receive the $1,000 in face value of the bond, and the loss disappears. Generally speaking, longer-term bonds should suffer greater losses with slower recoveries as interest rates increase. Duration measures the magnitude of these losses.

In any case, increased interest rates were a benefit for floating rate bond holders, but something of a detriment to their fixed rate bond counterparts.

As such, floating rate bonds and funds are particularly appropriate for investors wishing to reduce interest rate risk or volatility, or for those that expect higher interest rates in the coming months or years.

Higher interest rates are basically a given, considering that these are at historical lows, and that the Federal Reserve has ruled out negative rates.

Data by YCharts

Timing is a completely different, and more difficult, matter, but don't expect significant increases during 2021, Powell has said as much, until a coronavirus vaccine is developed and deployed, and until the economy starts to improve. I personally believe that interest rates are set to rise in the coming years, but that they are on a decades-long secular decline phase, due to stagnating growth prospects, an aging population, and a savings glut in Asia.

Interest rate risk for most fixed-income funds is quite high, as investment managers focus on longer-term securities to boost yields. These securities generally have high duration, meaning that losses would be quite high if interest rates increase. As an example, the BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ), a Tactical Income-100 portfolio holding, has a duration of 6.71 years, meaning that it would experience losses of 6.71% for every 1% increase in interest rates.

(Source: BlackRock Corporate Website)

In practice, I imagine that most bond funds would suffer double-digit losses if interest rates were to normalize in the 2.0%-2.5%. As mentioned previously, this is unlikely to happen this year or next, but seems a bit more possible afterwards.

Floating rate securities and funds avoid all these issues, and should actually benefit from increased interest rates. As such, they are strong investment opportunity for more risk-averse income investors or retirees, those wishing to reduce the interest rate risk of their portfolio, or those that wish to profit from increased interest rates in the years to come.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at BKLN.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Invesco

Underlying Index: S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index

Dividend Yield: 4.62%

Expense Ratio: 0.65%

Holdings: 116

Fund Overview

BKLN is an low-cost index ETF, administered by Invesco. The fund tracks the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index, an index of the 100 largest U.S. dollar denominated high-yield senior secured loans.

Six key things stand out about the fund.

First, is the fact that the fund invests exclusively on senior secured loans. Senior means that these loans, and their investors, are the first to get paid in the event of bankruptcy, and are the safest and lowest-risk debt or liability of any corporation. Secured means that the loans are backed by hard assets from the corporation, so investors are assured of getting something in the event of a bankruptcy. Due to this, these loans have higher-than-average recovery rates of about 66%, meaning that investors can expect most of their money back even in the event of a bankruptcy.

Second, is the fact that the fund focuses on higher-yield loans, with a minimum initial spread of LIBOR +1.25%. These are mostly loans from non-investment grade corporations, which increases default rates and portfolio risk and volatility:

(Source: BKLN Website)

Third, is the fact that, by market convention, the vast majority of senior secured loans from non-investment grade corporations carry floating rates, generally indexed to 1M LIBOR or 3M LIBOR rates. Currently, floating rate loans comprise 97% of the fund's bond holdings, excluding cash and cash-equivalents. As such, BKLN is effectively a floating rate fund, which all the benefits that entails.

Fourth, is the fact that senior secured loans tend to have comparatively low terms. BKLN's bonds have a weighted average maturity of 5 years, compared to 6 years for the SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which focuses on high yield bonds.

Fifth, is the fact that the company's focus on senior secured high yield loans with somewhat lower maturities means that the fund is a lower-risk lower-yield option when compared to most other high yield corporate bond funds. Expect lower returns, losses, and volatility than JNK, HYG, or comparable funds.

Sixth, is the fact that the fund's holdings are trading at lowish prices, at least when compared to most other fixed-income funds. BKLN's loans are trading at an average price of 97% of face value, meaning that shareholders should see some small gains once bonds mature, assuming that default rates don't spike.

(Source: BKLN Website)

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, BLKN seems like a reasonably strong investment fund, but with lower yields, returns, and risks than many other bond funds held by Seeking Alpha readers.

As an aside, BKLN's expense ratio of 0.65% is quite high for an index fund, a serious negative for the fund and its shareholders.

Performance Analysis

BKLN performs broadly in-line with expectations.

The fund generally underperforms relative to high yield corporate bond indexes, including JNK and HYG, due to a lower dividend yield. Performance has been quite poor in the recent past, mostly due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and as the fund's dividend yield was significantly lower in the past.

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart by author)

BKLN generally outperforms during periods of increasing interest rates, although I had some issues selecting an appropriate time period as interest rates move around a lot. I settled on analyzing the fund's performance during 2018, a year in which all relevant interest rates increased:

Data by YCharts

BKLN outperformed, as expected:

Data by YCharts

As an aside, and although I can't be completely certain of this, I believe that BKLN suffered some minor losses during the year due to widening corporate yield spreads.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, I expect BKLN to slightly underperform both JNK and HYG, but by quite a bit less than in the past, due to narrowing yield spreads between the funds. The fund was yielding quite a bit less in the past, which explains some of its poor performance:

Data by YCharts

BKLN would perform moderately better than these two funds during an environment of rising interest rates like 2018, but investors shouldn't expect performance much better than that of JNK or HYG.

Conclusion

Floating rate funds offer investors lower interest rate risk, and the possibility of increased dividends and shareholder returns during a rising rates environment. BKLN offers investors these same benefits, and is an appropriate investment opportunity for more risk-averse income investors and retirees who wish to minimize their interest rate risk, and profit from rising interest rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.