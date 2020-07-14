Among the first to roll out alpha-seeking active equity ETFs, Fidelity head of ETF Strategy Greg Friedman joins the podcast and gives investors a crash course in exactly what to expect from these new, yet familiar, products.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this show is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

My guest today is Greg Friedman. Greg is the Head of ETF Management and Strategy at Fidelity Investments. In this role, he is responsible for the development and execution of Fidelity’s ETF strategy, including product development, management and positioning. Additionally, he leads the ETF Services Group supporting ETF operations and management across the organization.

Prior to joining Fidelity in his current role, Greg was Chief Operation Officer and Head of Global ETF Product at Russell Investments. Before that, he held various roles at Barclays Global Investors, including Head of Global iShares Relationships, Head of Product for U.S. iShares and Senior Portfolio Manager. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Davis.

Anyway, enough of an intro, welcome to the show, Greg. It's great to have you here.

Greg Friedman [GF]: Thank you, Jonathan. Happy to be here.

JL: So I just want to thank you and the entire team at Fidelity, first of all, for sponsoring Let's Talk ETFs this month. Fidelity is truly one of the great American financial institutions, family run and employee-owned and always at the forefront. It seems of things like investor education, in keeping costs down, providing top-shelf research tools. And then, of course, also pioneering just the asset management on an unbelievable scale, whether it's Peter Lynch and Fidelity's Magellan Fund (FMAGX) in the 1980s or William Danoff and Contrafund (FCNTX) achieving outsized returns with just unbelievable assets under management, and we're going to get into the whole active side of the research process very shortly here.

So, I'd love us to dive right in. You've been in the ETF space since pretty much the very beginning, since 1996. How do you view Fidelity's recent introduction of active non-transparent ETFs in terms of the natural evolution of the ETF space and the types of products available to investors over time?

GF: Thank you, Jonathan. You know, the ETF industry, you know, some of the beauty of it, it’s always [indiscernible]. You know the innovation has been the forefront of the ETF industry since 1994 with the [invent of the SPDR], one from U.S. equity to non-U.S. equity, fixed income to commodities to notes to inverse leverage, active, smart beta, you know, anything that we're hearing from our clients, our clients need to solve their investment needs, there's been a focus on the industry. And it's no different than Fidelity. Fidelity has a heritage of innovation, commitment to solving our client's needs, and creating new and sophisticated solutions for investment.

So they really go hand-in-hand. The active equity has been worked on by the industry in earnest since really 2012. We had our first filing on this product – for this product [structured in 2007 by the filing] with the SEC. So it's been a long time coming. So it's a great marriage between, you know, the innovation and where the ETF industry is going as well as, you know, Fidelity's heritage around active investing and innovation as well.

JL: Sure. And what do you think this particular moment in time as a good one for the launch of these products? We had been discussing a bit earlier, your understanding of the evolution of the space, so starting out with plain vanilla products, and then, up until what we have today. So, just how do you see that? And why does this moment in time make particular sense here for active non-transparent?

GF: I think there's probably three reasons. One is, if you look at – and to your point that you just mentioned, you know, the ETF industry. I've broken it down, in my mind, into chapter. You know, Chapter 1 being the pure passive, which is the indexed and, you know, lot of good sponsors, a lot of good funds that really slice and dice different categories in terms of size, cap, geography, asset type, etcetera. Chapter 2, it's been a big growth area for the industry as well, and on a smart beta chapter, which are really solutions or strategies of outcome for our clients.

It's how do I have a need and how do I solve that with particular fund type might be momentum, yield, volatility, etcetera. Chapter 3, which we're in and still growing, it’s so relatively amazing, is really the active piece of it. We have had active fixed income, for quite a few years now with a lot of good success, but we haven't really had any active equity. That’s because, you know, there's a difference in marketplace between fixed income and equity.

The equity research, the equity strategy, we feel at Fidelity that we want to protect, you know, some of that insight for shareholders, not that we're afraid to give away the secret sauce, but we want to protect shareholders from front running, from manipulation, from potential degradation to their performance. So – and a lot of managers feel the same way, so active equity has not really been of any consequence in the industry.

So, there's been a built up demand. It's been the one building block that hasn't been addressed by the industry. And I think finally, the third part is, you know, the market that we’re in, [indiscernible] some pretty sizable volatility with the world that we live in with the COVID-19 and some of the social unrest. And with that volatility, I think, brings great opportunities for active managers and brings great opportunity for some of our investors we have here at Fidelity to outperform and really add value to our clients portfolios.

JL: So, one of the reasons active management is often touted is the research process that goes into building an actively managed funds portfolio. Obviously, this is something that has really set Fidelity apart over the years. What is it about your research process? How does it work and unfold exactly? And if you could just talk about that process a little bit, I think listeners would be very interested to hear about it?

GF: Yes, absolutely. I mean, we've inherited 75 years of active investing bottoms up fundamental. Our research team sit embedded with the investor teams, so it's a very collaborative effort of how they start finding value, how they start looking at research and utilizing it. You know it's been something that's been part of our core. It's been part of our success to your point with the Peter Lynch Fund, Magellan of the 1980s and Contrafund with Will Danoff currently, you know, it allows us to great – get great insight, you know, across the globe in terms of what we're looking, how we find value, how we find, you know, the correct stocks to choose for our clients.

So it's a unique process where the investors and the research are embedded. They're all part of the same team. We're able to use that same research in our smart beta. So, you know, another use of that of that same research that we use for the active goes and gets codified into an index form around smart beta. So, it's a really unique structure where we're able to take that fundamental research and use it in different ways and in different wrappers.

JL: And is that process different in some way when it comes to exchange traded funds? Or it is the same basic process [irregardless] of the wrapper?

GF: [Irregardless] to the wrapper, you know, at Fidelity, we’re wrapper-agnostic. You know, we want to bring solutions and strategies and outcomes. We want to use our fundamental research and our insights into solving for our clients needs. It might be an ETF, it might be a mutual fund, it might be a separate account, it might be a model. When we say we're wrapper-agnostic, you know, we really are. We want to make sure that whatever the structure a client is looking for, whatever strategy a client is looking for, we’re able to deliver them the highest degree of quality and really solve their needs.

JL: So, I think another way that Fidelity is fairly unique in the ETF space and the fund management space, in general, I should say, is that you're also highly successful and active on the brokerage side of the business. So, I think that number I saw recently is 12% of total ETF assets are held within Fidelity brokerage accounts, correct me if I'm wrong, or mischaracterizing that in some way. I guess the other firm that maybe comes to mind is Schwab, they obviously control a huge side of the brokerage business and also have a relatively successful fund line-up, but it's hard to think of other issuers that have really been so successful on both sides of the business. What advantages does this give you over issuers that are solely on the asset management side of the business? And what added responsibilities does it entail?

GF: It's a great question. You know, we're pretty proud. You know when people ask me, you know, what's our ETF initiative? You know, give me some shape, Greg? Well, there's really two sides to it. One is our proprietary products, which we've spoken about today. We have 32 products, almost 18 billion in assets across all three of the chapters I spoke about, you know, the passive, smart beta and active. The other piece of our business is really our client experience. As you said, we have 4% of our ETFs. They are either traded or [indiscernible] in the US on our platform. It gives us a great opportunity to really service those clients with state-of-the-art tools, data, information, execution.

Most of your listeners probably know we have zero commissions for traded equities as well as traded ETFs. So, we're looking how to add value, how to add the education, given the tools, given the information they need to be successful in their investment needs and we’re pairing that with our own proprietary products, as well as products from our sponsors. You know, we're open architecture. We want to make sure our clients get the best of what they need and the best of breed. We think our products are there, but there's other, obviously, very strong partners and funds out there that our clients can utilize.

So for us, you know, we're very unique. You know, there's outside Schwab, which has, you know, a somewhat limited scale in terms of proprietary products. We're the only ones out there that have a brokerage platform, that have the tools, that have the analytics, that have the active fundamental research, that have the ETF capabilities and really bring to market a holistic package and solution for our clients.

JL: If we could get back into the specifics around some of the actively managed funds that you had on the market, before the SEC approved the new active non-transparent models, you had already seen success with the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) for people that are following along. It's got, I think, around [$1.25 billion] in AUM as of this conversation. Just curious why protecting the intellectual property of your managers is so much more of an issue on the equity side of things than it is on the fixed income side of things, concerns like front running, don't seem to enter as much into the equation. You had kind of hinted at that, but I wonder if we could flush it out a little bit?

GF: Sure, yes. You know the fixed income market is very different. You don't have an exchange; you don't have the same transparency needs and same liquidity that you do it with equity. The bonds are unique. The fantastic and important piece of someone's portfolio, but how you assemble bonds, the transparency, how you buy bonds, it’s very different. So, not only ourselves, but other sponsors are comfortable with the transparency and fixed income just because the market is very different. It's not as efficient as the equity market. You know, the equity market, your front running, more concerned, you know, time, the ability to trade, you know, you don't have different issues with the same bonds. You know, so it’s – the nuances are important to know that fixed income because it's not as efficient. Transparency is more comfortable. You know you've seen great funds from our competitors.

For years, we’re on the fixed income space delivering great results for the client. So, you know, that's really the difference is. We believe on the equity side and others do as well. It's important to protect some of that research, protect some of the trading strategies, not just for the one particular fund that we're talking about, the ETF, but really across the entire franchises of these asset managers because you're utilizing similar strategies, same research, same trading strategies, so not only you need to protect, you know, the obligation to protect shareholders of their actual ETF, but you really have the obligation to protect your own franchise.

JL: Sure, and especially in the age of big data and super powerful computers, it does feel like an additional risk that somebody could take just a few of your funds and try to reverse engineer what's going on there if you had to show your hand literally at the end of every single trading day, so it does make a lot of sense. While we were on the topic of fixed income, you have two fixed income, Factor ETFs currently in market, the Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY), and the Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR). I think investors and listeners of this show will be fairly familiar with factors in the equity space, but in the fixed income space, I think factors are less familiar to investors, there's less products and assets around them. And so, just how does Fidelity think about factor investing when it's applied to fixed income?

GF: Historically, our factor has been around the [indiscernible] new momentum, value, size, etcetera. And we have a family of those on the equity side for both U.S. equity and non-U.S. equity. But we are unique that we have one of the few two factors in the fixed income side and they're different factors, but they're really nuances of how to be more sophisticated. So, on the FLDR, which is really a low duration, its 0.9 duration type product, so it, you know, has similar characteristics of short-term type product. It's got some floating and some long-term 16 year treasuries, which add a little yield.

So its unique product where – you know, it has some of the characteristics of the short-term, but it gives you a little extra yield. So in that way, we're thinking about it as a factor of not necessarily, you know, [the traditional] value growth, etcetera, but how do we add, you know, sophisticated thoughts around a product? So, the smart beta in this is, is a low duration with a low extra yield to it. You know, it's got some floating rates, which, you know, adds a little different nuance than pure treasuries or commercial paper, but very solvent, very safe, but it does give you that extra yield, so that's the smart beta piece on that.

On the high yield, you know, it's a broad base of high yield type instruments that go through an algorithm that look at trading as well as yield [to gain] best yields we possibly can with a trading algorithm that, you know, we’re able to trade these with the daily volume that doesn't affect the rest of the market, as well as become very liquid. So, liquidity and yield are our two factors that are being played into that high yield ETF that we have.

JL: Sure. And I guess, you know, the bottom line with factors is that investors are trying to take advantage of mis-pricings or behavioral things that don't necessarily make sense in markets. And so, I guess, in the fixed income space, you're taking advantage of duration and credit risk, in particular, with these products and how you can maybe take advantage of where yields just don't make sense relative to specific issues, credit rating, is that what it's all about basically?

GF: I would use the term a little differently. I don't disagree, but, you know, take advantage, I think it is not the right term. It's – we're layering on sophisticated institutional type of screens and tools that retail clients and advisors can now use. So, on the equity side, its, you know, how do I think about quality yield when looking at the yield product? How do I – I have a problem with volatility, how do I dampen that volatility? On the fixed income side, you know, how do I get a little extra yield with a so low duration? You know, high yield is probably a better example as, you know, high yield ETF has been around for a long time and used by many different investors.

How do I get a product that really focuses on quality as well as liquidity? So, it's the sophistication of a screen or an outcome that really makes smart beta. You know, smart beta, in our minds, isn't necessarily excess return. That's what we have, you know, Chapter Three, they’re active for. Chapter 2, the smart beta is how do I create solutions or outcomes? I have a problem, yield, volatility, I'm worried about high yield products and these are tools that we've created in institutional type quality screens that are now available to the masses around to solve those concerned or the needs.

JL: Moving over to the equity side of the ledger, your biggest products from an asset under management standpoint in the ETF space, of course, you've got a lot more assets sitting in more traditional mutual funds, so your biggest products there are your plain vanilla “sector funds” things like Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF (FTEC), which is $4 billion in AUM; your Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), which is $2 billion; and then perhaps your best known product just because of how long it's been on the market, your NASDAQ Composite ETF, ticker symbol (ONEQ), which has over $2.7 billion in AUM. More recently though the focus really has shifted to a range of equity factor ETFs. There are really so many different approaches to factor investing out there. If you had to summarize what Fidelity's approaches here on the equity side, what is it?

GF: You know, it's once again, you know, how do we give our – use our research. You know all of our multi-factor smart beta, our indexes are codified off of our own fundamental research. So, it's the same research that goes into our active strategies or active funds. We're using that on our smart beta, so that's unique, it’s how we're using our own research. It gives us a chance to once again, give clients the best of Fidelity. The other piece of it, and I think is important on the factors side of these self index, smart beta index is our – they're sector neutral.

So, a lot of times when you're looking at a particular factor, you might skew some of the sectors [indiscernible] to get that exposure. We're using our research in a way that keeps the sector neutral. So you're not taking unintentional bets on the utility sector or an energy sector, you're really taking – using the research to get that exposure on a sector neutral basis. So, I think the uniqueness is really it's our same research that feeds our active funds, as well as – you know, it's really a sector neutral type strategies.

JL: And your factor funds are U.S. facing at this point, correct? You don't have international factors yet in the lineup?

GF: We do. We have a couple multi-factor broad market, developed and emerging market. We have an international high dividend product as well. So, we have smart beta across both U.S. equity and non-U.S. equity.

JL: Okay. Sorry, so you have the multi-factor products internationally. And then, in the U.S., you allow the slices and dices, so if somebody wants to focus specifically on the size factor or momentum or quality, you allow those more granular sorts of exposures as well.

GF: Correct. So, the yield or dividend product on the international side as well.

JL: Okay. So in terms of different models for active non-transparent ETFs out there, and again, congratulation on the new launches, you're the third fund issuer to market with active non-transparent ETFs and the first using the Fidelity model. The other sets of funds that have been launched from American Century and ClearBridge like Mason and both gone with the Precidian ActiveShares model, in that model, holdings are disclosed quarterly with a 15-day lag and only a representative of the ETF authorized participant has knowledge of the fund’s daily holdings. You decided to go with an entirely different approach here, so I – just in your words, how does the Fidelity approach to these products work? And what do you feel the advantages your model offers are?

GF: Oh! Yeah there's been five models that have been approved by the SEC. The first one that you mentioned the proceeding, which is a blind trust, which has a little different nuance than, you know, conventional ETFs today. The other four applications, which were [one of four] is a proxy or tracking basket. So, there's three other applications that have the same sort of approval we have. You know, there's, as you can think of, there’s four proxy basket applications, there's some harmonizing language at the essence that we had worked nicely on to make sure there's some similarities, but there's some difference in each [four and that's] why we think ours is unique as an advantage over the others.

As you mentioned, the first, you know, two sets of families that have launched have using the proceeding, which is a, as I said, a blind trust, which has an AP ref, which is a little different than the others. You know, I will start by saying [indiscernible] all these models are going to work. They've been well vetted. They're run by big organizations. But we think the long-term key success is the ease, you know, what feels like an ETF, which works like an ETF, which is known like an ETF, which is ours.

So, I think, you know, the uniqueness of ours is that it fits into the ecosystem today. Unlike proceeding, there's no extra plumbing, there's no new participants, there's no new AP agreements you have to sign, very simple compared to the other three proxy baskets. You know, we use an algorithm that is self-created that we're licensing to other third parties as well, that's really, you know, very simple and easy and seamless fit into the ecosystem today.

So, we think that's the advantage. And I think, in the long term, when people are talking about active equity ETFs, three to five years now, no one should be really speaking about what's the model? You know, we've gone through the fact that models are all starting to work or really, you know, the difference is going to be in how people think about this industry is going to be [indiscernible]? What are the fees? What's the comparison and performance to the benchmark? And what's my trading experience?

And that's really should be where the customers focus, not on what's the technology behind it. And I think the biggest advantage we have and we spoke about earlier, is we have a platform. We have a brand; we have a heritage of doing what's right for our clients; we have tools; we have data; we have zero commission free trading. So, you know, what's going to separate us from the other technologies and other solutions is that we're Fidelity.

We have a brokerage business. We have tremendous tools, websites, data analytics, support, brokerage business and zero dollar commission. So, it's how you package and how you solve those clients’ needs. And at the end, as I said, the clients are [indiscernible] care about fund’s performance, what's your client experience, and how is it trading, and that's where we think we have an advantage.

JL: Yes, sure. And I take your point about all of these products working in the long run and probably three or five years out from now. Investors won't necessarily need to think about well, is this actually going to trade on a tight bid ask or, you know, whatever their specific concern might be. I do feel though, as a long-term ETF investor that I appreciate the additional transparency your approach offers. So, I think ETF investors are – you know have to, at least somewhat change their mindset in terms of being able to take a snapshot of exactly what's in a portfolio. Here, you're talking about active management.

So, obviously, you have to trust the approach of the managers of the fund, and you know, assume that they actually are going to be able to confer some advantage and need some longer-term outperformance, but in terms of how the daily tracking reports that you're putting out there work, I do think investors are going to take a look under the hood and there is a potential risk at least that they will be confused into thinking that everything they see in those daily reports is actually held by the fund.

So, just if you could explain how the tracking basket works, this particular weight overlap number that gets published on a daily basis, which is right there on the site, very easy to find? And then how you are addressing potential educational issues around these new funds, just again, based on what ETF investors have been used to up until now?

GF: Sure. No, and when I'll go into detail, if okay with you, it's really our technology and how we're thinking about. So, for us, a proxy basket is how do I create a basket that closely represents and replicates the risk return and profile of the portfolio? We want to make this as clear as possible because that basket, remember, is used for creating redemption new funds and redemption of shares. Also used by market makers to make fair markets and tight markets, which is, again, a major concern for us is, we want the client experience to be good. We want them to feel like this trades like any other ETF.

So the proxy basket is an algorithm, you know, [indiscernible] built-in-house. You know it allows us to take the last public holdings and creates a tracking basket often on a daily basis. The key thing I want to, you know, remember because, you know, we can get into the nuances and, you know, as an industry, we're great with algorithms and nuances and three letter words, but a mutual fund discloses their holdings in Fidelity for an equity 30 days with a 30-day lag. The ETF has the same disclosure policy.

So, if the clients will be able to see these on a monthly basis just like they see their normal mutual. The difference is the tracking basket is not a 100% pro rata of the fund, where on the traditional ETF, it is. The tracking basket, as we mentioned before, is an intention to protect shareholders from front running and from deviation around trading strategies. So, you might not see the holdings every single day as you would on a traditional ETF, but you're seeing a proxy basket every day and you're seeing the percentage of overlap, you mentioned that.

That gives the client and the trader really a number of how many names and what's the percentage of overlap between that proxy basket or tracking basket and the actual portfolio to give you a sense of how close it is, in most cases, it can be north of 80%. [Indiscernible] gives a sense that, you know, is pretty close, but we are hiding some things that [are, you know, thoughts] to protect the shareholders. Once again, you know, the client, at the end of the day, do they need to see the proxy basket and whatsoever? No, what they're going to care about is when I buy that on the exchange, what's my spread?

Most equity ETFs today have a spread of $0.01 to $0.04, you know, we'll call it that. In our 3.5 weeks of trading, our active ETF has been trading at $0.01 [indiscernible]. So, we've been trading in-line with traditional equity ETFs today, in some cases tighter. That's what the client should worry about. The client still has the transparency into the monthly and quarterly disclosures like any other mutual fund. They have this overlap number. They can see the proximate basket if they wanted to see the difference and kind of get a sense of what it is, but really at the end of the day, the clients, you know, main concern should be what's my expense ratio? What's my performance? What's my client experience and my trades are on the exchange? So that's really – I believe are the important problems here.

JL: Sure. And it should be noted that the 30-day disclosure that Fidelity undertakes there is, again, way, let's say, more transparent than what's actually required legally. So, you could potentially wait 60 days or more to disclose those holdings and just do it once a quarter not have to do it every single month. So, again, you've taken that same commitment with the ETFs, even though it's not obligatory in that case. In terms of expenses, I think ETF investors are famously penny pinching when it comes to a few basis points, probably to their own detriment in many cases.

Just to take a well-known example that I've brought up on this show in the past, I've been committed as my core holding to the NASDAQ-100 ETF since 2008. If I would have looked at an expense ratio and said, wow! This is 12 basis points more than an S&P 500 fund, I would have saved 12 basis points a year and given up about 200 percentage points on return over the last decade. So, in terms though of the expenses on these new active non-transparent ETFs, what can investors expect in terms of comparison, let's say, to mutual funds?

GF: No, it's good question. The ETF historically has been cheaper than its mutual fund counterpart, and in particular, that's because there is no TA. Now, some of the TA functionality, some of the operational processes that you have to compensate a mutual fund or don't exist in ETF because they trade on exchange. Historically, and most clients expect the ETF to be priced cheaper than that of the mutual fund and I think you'll see the same construct as the active equity ETF industry rolls out.

At Fidelity, ours are cheaper than the mutual fund by [indiscernible]. We're matching our lowest cost advisor share class, so our advisors are neutral or, you know, have no edge on which one to choose. And once again, it goes back to our sense of being wrapper-agnostic. [Indiscernible] you know, the clients choose what wrapper they want to see this strategy. And so, we've made it, so it's not a part of the conversation price, and it is cheaper than the mutual fund because the TAV [indiscernible] incomparable same price as our lowest class advisor share of class.

JL: I'm sure investors will appreciate that. And then moving over to tax efficiency, again, ETFs because of things like in-kind transactions have been traditionally more tax efficient than other types of managed products. Obviously, you know, you won't really know this until, let's say, the end of the training year here, but is this something investors can expect in terms of capital gains, distributions at the end of the year? Or should they expect more tax efficiency here also?

GF: Believe so, yes. So, you know, the traditional equity ETF is known for being very tax efficient for two reasons. One is their in-kind delivery of creation redemptions through, my favorite tax code 852(NYSE:B)(6), which once again, puts me in the [dark class] at the cocktail party. The other piece of it is an index funds, a lot of these, you know, first ETFs, so they have lower turnover. The mutual fund has had, you know, historically, you know, higher rates of capital return and more tax ability within them because of this nature of the mutual fund.

These new products, I think, are going to be somewhere between because you do have the in-kind ability and the tax efficiency of 852(B)(6) when you create redeemed shares of these active equity ETFs. However, because they're active, they're going to have a higher percentage of turnover than index ETF would have. So, our expectations are that these are really much more tax efficient than a mutual fund and not as tax efficient as traditional equity indexed ETF.

JL: Sure. Although I think it should be pointed out to listeners that if you're talking about kind of plain vanilla cap weighted index funds that are reconstituted just once a year or twice a year, sure, there's very low turnover, but there's been more and more trading style index funds out on the market where even though they follow an index, they literally have turnovers of over 100% a year because they're playing off of short-term trading strategies. So, I guess just the bottom line in terms of how tax efficient something is, is not necessarily a active, passive or index divide, but really just what the ultimate turnover on the fund is to some extent.

Moving over to the specific funds that you recently launched, you rolled three funds out and I actually joined in on the webinar that you did on etf.com last Thursday, and that was, I thought, very interesting to hear Sonu Kalra, who is the Fund Manager for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBCG), talking about his process there and talking about trends that they're seeing in the market, including, you know, things, I think, we can all relate to in the middle of this whole COVID craziness, so the whole work from home transition that's happened in many places and the differences in stock performance that that's created across the IT sector and other places as well.

The first two funds about to discuss are that Blue Chip Growth ETF and then your Blue Chip Value Fund (FBCV) that you just launched also. What can investors expect in terms of focus? And in what ways does having these funds in an ETF wrapper change the process or the way they're managed? Or is that really not an issue in any way?

GF: Yes, no. So, the important thing is, you know, the first three active equity ETFs we launched are clone-ish, note the key word-ish, on the back of existing mutual funds. These are existing mutual funds that have great track records, you know, fantastic managers and have been part of the Fidelity [stable of] products for our clients for many years now. So, we wanted to launch ETFs that were clone-ish of the existing mutual funds. These are strategies our clients have demanded, they fit into what the SEC has allowed us to do out of the first phase of these active equity ETFs. And they've got some good performance to them.

You know, the same managers that manage the mutual funds are managing these three ETFs, same philosophy, same trading strategies. The difference is you have to manage the ETF a little differently than the mutual fund. You can't have a replacement, you have to have liquidity. You know, you have to be able to create redeemed new shares at a moment’s notice. So they're a little bit different in nuance in terms of how you manage and compare to that of a mutual fund, but the philosophies is the same, the focus is the same of each three of these and under the same managers.

JL: And then if you – without drawing you in too much here because I know you're not the manager of these funds, but the third of the group, the Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL), really caught my eye as a really enticing name I think. So, just is there any way you could just talk briefly about what the focus of this fund is?

GF: Sure, yes. An opportunistic approach focused on identifying companies where current expectations do not accurately reflect future earning power. It implements a disciplined portfolio construction framework which links the risk and reward to position, sizing, and aim to ensure a balance cross the portfolio and, you know, the benchmark it trades to outperform is the S&P 500. You know, I think the philosophy on this one is, you know, a company stock price reflects the market's collective view of its future earning powers, but that view is sometimes wrong.

Stocks may misprice as investors misestimate the duration of magnitude of growth in a particular company's future earnings stream or sometimes they ignore tendencies for a mean reversion. So, you know the fundamental research we do around that allows us to really find that opportunistic approach and find those, you know, [indiscernible].

JL: And then, I was just curious if you had any plans if you could discuss them? I'm sure you'll be able to, but does Fidelity have plans to bring one of, let's say, you're really kind of household name, mutual fund strategies into an ETF wrapper? So, for example, something like Contrafund that many, many investors have heard of, I imagine that would really turbo-charge growth in this new class of ETFs.

GF: I mean, we have a whole whiteboard of ideas. Now, we first always listened to our clients’ demands, our clients’ needs, that's our singular focus. Secondly, you know, what insights and what best Fidelity [indiscernible] bring and as I said, from, you know, the very beginning, we're wrapper-agnostic. So, I think you'll see from a continuous stream of innovation around solving the clients’ needs in around bringing the best of Fidelity. So, there's nothing more I can say at this point in time, but stay tuned. There’s an exciting space and we are expecting and will become leaders in this new part of the industry.

JL: Nice. And is this a wait and see kind of a thing? Are you going to see how the asset flows go? Or do you have a plan to actually roll-out a whole series of active non-transparent funds using the Fidelity approach here?

GF: Well, we're committed to the space. So you'll see a continuous stream of innovation from Fidelity. That's our cornerstone philosophies, innovation. We're also committed to the space because we're – once again, we're licensing this technology to other large third-party asset managers. Our expectations and our hope is when you think of active equity ETFs, you think of Fidelity, not just from our own funds, but from our trading platform or technology, our commitment to client education, website, trading platform, etcetera. So, you know, we are going to be the home where active ETFs are traded. So, you'll see innovations take different forms and different shapes from us.

JL: We'll look forward to that. I think there's probably a good place to wind it down, Greg. For listeners that would like to continue researching everything we've been discussing here today, where's a good place for them to go online and get started with that whole process?

GF: Fidelity.com. We've got, you know, several different articles, tools, analytics for our clients and brothers to learn more about active equity ETFs.

JL: Anyway Greg, I want to thank you for being so generous with your time here today. Wish you best of luck in the new enterprise and with everything Fidelity is doing and I guess most importantly, it means crazy unprecedented times. Wish you sanity and health.

GF: Same to you in all of yours. It's a crazy world out there. Hope everyone stay safe and stay smart.

JL: For disclosures, Greg Friedman doesn't have positions in any of the funds discussed in today's show. I, Jonathan Liss, am long QQQ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For disclosures, Greg Friedman owns a number of Fidelity ETFs and funds in his personal portfolio.



Jonathan Liss is long QQQ.