In July, the Central Bank of Russia almost halved the sale of dollars on the domestic market.

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

The RSX is tied to shares of Russian companies that are traded in rubles. Therefore, the value of the Russian currency considerably influences the price of the fund. And in this context, I want to draw attention to some important points.

According to the latest official data, in 2Q 2020, the Russian current account amounted to $0.6 billion. In June, this figure was a record negative:

In principle, this result was expected given the fall in oil prices, the global economic slowdown due to the epidemic and the limitation of oil production under the OPEC + deal. However, it is noteworthy that a strong drop in imports could not improve the situation:

Now, quarantine measures in Russia are weakening and import is likely to increase. At the same time, Russia's participation in the OPEC+ deal does not give hope for a significant increase in exports.

Another factor that ensured a decrease in the balance of payments of Russia was a relatively high capital outflow:

Taking into account that, in terms of seasonality, a period of growth of payments on the external debt begins, I am sure that the balance of payments in Russia will remain tense, which will give the impulse to the ruble to weaken.

Further, in July, the Central Bank of Russia almost halved the sale of dollars on the domestic market due to the fact that the price of Brent oil approached the budgeted level (~$40). This will weaken the ruble even more.

Bottom Line

So, I think that the ruble will gradually become cheaper in the coming months. And it will turn out to be an additional factor pressure on the price of RSX. So for now, I remain neutral.

