Projections are indicating that the company will transform from development stage just a few months ago to a $9 million revenue company by the end of fiscal 2021.

Disruption is being accomplished without directly competing and by use of second mover advantages.

The company has a diversified revenue stream plan which includes subscriptions and services and a low maintenance, scalable technology platform which will allow for quickly attaining profitability.

The company is designed to be an industry disrupting unicorn and is led by a CEO with previous disruption experience.

I became aware of Jerrick Media Holdings (OTCQB:JMDA) due to the company's announced intent to uplist ( S-1 filing) to Nasdaq from the OTC where the stock is presently traded. Jerrick will soon be renamed Creatd and assigned the stock symbol CRTD once trading commences on Nasdaq. I will refer to the company as Creatd throughout the remainder of this article.

Creatd is a digital social media publisher with an aim of disrupting its industry. The company co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Frommer has industry disruption in his blood. In the early 2000s he was at the forefront of creating high speed computerized trading systems and is featured in Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt."

Mr. Frommer believes that Creatd in on its way to becoming a company worth in excess of a billion dollars. There's a lot of analyses in forming Creatd and pursuing the Unicorn highway that Mr. Frommer and his team have contemplated in formulating their plan. I share here with my readers what I've been able to discover and understand. Since Creatd is a media company, there's a wealth of information on the company on their website and on their media platform which I took advantage of and incorporated into this article.

Flagship Product

The company has been developing its platform, Vocal over the last five years. Vocal provides a set of storytelling tools for creative content creators to attract an audience and monetize their ideas. The creators are considered company partners as the company is dependent on growing an audience which is drawn in by creator content. Growth in audience results in attracting brands which are seeking to attract targeted audiences. Creatd employs data analytics to identify audience particulars with the understanding that the growth engine is the content creators and is continuously developing methods to incentivize creators to succeed. By design, creator success leads to company success as demonstrated by the Virtuous Revenue Cycle:

Source

Company Strategy

Creatd is a second mover aiming to profitably capitalize on market inefficiencies and creating solutions that better fit market demand. It should be noted that Amazon wasn't the first online bookstore nor was Google the first internet search engine. Amazon and Google became dominant billion dollar companies by utilizing three key advantages available to second movers:

You know there is a market and you won't have to educate the public.

You can take advantage of errors made by first movers.

You can take a free ride on technology created and maintained by predecessors.

There are countless bloggers, authors, photographers, artists, etc. - all types of human interaction being expressed digitally by about 4 million people active daily on social media platforms. Creatd management identified that there is a wide demand for digital media services to manage and distribute content and then designed a platform to address current market deficiencies utilizing its second mover advantage by offering:

a solution that is complementary and not competitive - Vocal supports all types of media content including text, video and audio and allows users to include digital content from YouTube, Instagram and all of the major social media websites.

a direct revenue stream - All revenue is derived from subscriptions and services. There is no advertising on the platform nor a charge for audience access which has been the norm for most other digital media platforms.

a technology platform that does not include massive spending to scale - Creatd didn't go and reinvent the wheel where it didn't need to. Usage of existing media technology accessed by contributors is encourage on the Vocal platform.

a content distribution system that will come up at the top on most search engine searches based on quality represents about 60% of readership. Creators are also encouraged to spread the word on other social media platforms to attract readers to their material. Brand content is distributed through partnerships with other large social media platforms.

Startup Evaluation

I like to use Peter Thiel's evaluating principles from his book, "Zero To One: Notes on Startups, Or How To Build The Future."

Thiel Creatd Market a new idea. This one is tough to answer because there are countless competitors in the same space but I believe that no other company has a similar idea with any significant scale at this time. Band a team. Management has previous history of startup to success. Add partners and collaborators. All digital media companies are welcome to partner. All brands are welcomed to engage the Vocal community. Build a strong foundation The Virtuous Cycle, the low cost infrastructure, lean headcount and revenue derived from subscription and services all form a strong foundation. Disguise the emerging monopoly as the union of competing forces. Being complementary instead of combative is at the core of the business model. Avoid competition Being complementary instead of combative is at the core of the business model.

Created by the author

Revenue Streams

The company has multiple revenue streams which include:

Seller's Choice - A full service digital media marketing solutions for e-commerce, serving B2B (Business to Business") and B2C ("Business to Consumer") brands. Sales contracts typically range from between $500 to $7,500 per month with some contracts containing an additional fee based on sales performance.

Affiliate Sales - The company receives a commission ranging from 2-20% when a purchase is made within the Vocal Platform as a click through to an affiliate platform such as Amazon.

Subscriptions - Creatd offers free subscriptions for creators and does not charge readers for access to content. An upgraded subscription, Vocal+ is available for $9.99/month or $99/year. and provides creators additional benefits.

Readers can support creators via tipping which is referred to as transactional revenue. The company retains a percentage of transactional revenue.

Vocal for Brands is the company's in house studio which creates educational branded stories utilizing creators best matched up with the brand. The intent is to replace ad campaigns with useful information targeted at the right audience. Storytelling is the new wave of advertising. Typically the company receives between $5,000 and $40,000 per contract as well as a copyright fee at the end of the contract.

Challenges was introduced in January and is a series of competitions for creators to win cash and experience prizes by entering themed and sometimes sponsored storytelling entries. For example, this Challenge was sponsored by Moments to nominate best filmmakers with a cash prize of $10K. Another example is a recent partnership with Vimeo to help support small businesses through a Pay It Forward Challenge. Challenges encourages creators to upgrade to a paid subscription and develops an affinity between brands and creators.

Revenue Stream Expansion

Management has additional targets for revenue growth such as:

Content Without Borders - The company currently has about 600,000 Vocal creators and boasts adding on average 7,000 new creators per week, predominantly in the U.S. (57%) and other English speaking countries such as the UK, Canada and Australia (20%). Management realizes the potential of expanding globally by adapting the Vocal platform for usage in localized markets throughout the world and in many languages.

White Glove Service - customized adaptations of Vocal specifically designed for enterprises seeking to create their own digital community.

Acquisitions - acquire and revitalize distressed online communities, media libraries and agencies that will enhance the Vocal for Brands studio.

Adjecent industries - Amazon and Google used their second mover advantage to enter one industry and then used the same model to spread their initial success accross various industries.

Revenue Ramp Up

Challenges and the newly acquired Sellers Choice represent the company's initial pivot from development stage to commercial stage. Seller's Choice was acquired in the third quarter last year and was a perfect vehicle to bring Vocal to B2B and B2C customers. Challenges, designed to incentivize creators as well as develop interaction between creators and brands, was introduced in early Q1 2020.

Q1 Revenues 2020 and 2019 by source:

2020 2019 Branded Content $56,000 $20,071 Managed Services $192,251 --------- Creator Subscriptions $ 35,962 --------- Affiliate Sales $ 8,149 $ 3,142 Other Revenue $ 780 $11,141 Total Revenue $293,142 $34,344

Source: 2020 Q1 10 Q

Early revenue growth has been explosive with 2020 Q1 revenue 867% higher than for 2019 Q1, continued from overall fiscal 2019 revenues of $453,000 coming in 460% higher than the $81,000 reported for fiscal 2018.

Here's Where Creatd Gets Interesting

Creatd is designed with a business plan that avoids the escalating operational expenses trap that other digital media companies have fallen into. A recent study from Accenture titled "Fuel The Core of Your Media and Entertainment Business" cited how escalating operational expenses in managing and upgrading their respective technology platforms has prevented profitability. Creatd revenue growth will result in growing profitability as the company scales instead of needing to throw revenues back into the business.

Forecasted revenue growth:

2020e 2021e Revenue $3,600,00 $9,000,000 Y/Y % Change 695% 250%

Created by author from management guidance for 2020 and from Zacks Small Cap Research projected revenue for fiscal 2021.

Path To Profitability

Strong revenue growth should lead to quick profitability as the company has low capex costs due to its ability to integrate existing free available technology that other companies bear the cost of maintaining and upgrading.

The company is also lean on staffing with a headcount between 20 and 25. The following quote and chart are from a Vocal Journal contribution by CEO Jeremy Frommer just a few months ago titled "The Future is Tele."

Our corporate governance, risk management, development, design, operations, and revenue production activities are centrally overseen by our internal Management Committee (MC), whose members have all worked closely together for at least 5 years. Each MC member acts as a Portfolio Manager (PM) that represents a particular business area. The Operating Committee (OC), is a slightly larger group that sits just below the MC, and is responsible for executing on the initiatives identified by the MC, which entails regularly reevaluating priorities while keeping all projects moving forward. Each of Jerrick’s agile teams represents one of the company’s core business units: finance, operations, business intelligence, product design, and corporate communications. The Team Leader (TL) of the agile groups leverages the company’s resources and applies them horizontally across a portfolio of businesses and assets at the direction of the MC as a whole or a specific PM. This is all to say that our management team has for a long time been studying and mapping out an agile business framework, which is a radical new form of business management. The capital light infrastructure is centered around a small full-time team and an army of external professionals.

More data results in improved data analytics will also be beneficial in reaching profitability. The addition of new creators has and will continue to assist the company in capturing new creators and converting them to paid subscribers at a greater and faster rate thereby reducing customer acquisition costs. The growth in audience will result in growth in brand interest and then continuously expanding the circle.

Advertisement Shift

There's a tailwind to support Creatd's growth as digital advertisement is displacing traditional advertising:

COVD-19 Guidance

Creatd provides on line services and should see continued expansion of storytelling that is particularly relevant to life during the pandemic. In an article titled "Creating During COVD-19: Insights From Jerrick's Data Science Team" it was noted that there was a 30% increase in the number of unique Vocal consumers during the initial COVD-19 period with particular increases seen in the Health and Wellness community and the Longevity community.

The overall trend during the COVD-19 pandemic has been to work remotely and practice social distancing which will continue to drive increased usage of the Vocal platform. Robbie Tal, Chief Strategy Officer illustrated the rise in stories created on Vocal at the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: "Creating During COVD-19: Insights From Jerrick's Data Science Team"

Brands are also seeking to adapt to the new normal, specifically those brands that are direct to consumer ("DTC") which need to find how to navigate the online marketplace in order to survive. Sellers Choice has recently published an e-book, “How to Increase Your Sales on Amazon During COVID-19” and should thrive in the current environment.

Source: Modern Retail

How The Business Model Holds Up Against Competition

I mentioned in the Strategy section above that the Vocal platform is designed to be complimentary and not competitive and this hold up well in theory as well as in actuality as potentially competitive digital platforms such as Vimeo and Common have chosen to partner with Creatd on Vocal Challenges.

Company President Justin Maury provided an eloquent evaluation of the competitive landscape for his company at the recent first ever company conference call:

I often get asked the question: who are your biggest competitors? And I respond with the following: We don't want to replace anyone; we built Vocal to be accretive to the whole digital ecosystem. That’s why we made it easy for creators to embed their already-published videos, songs, podcasts, photographs, and more directly into Vocal. We see this as a growth opportunity by building partnerships with the world’s greatest technology companies and to further spread our roots deeper into the digital foundation of society.

Share Structure

Insiders own about 16% of the shares. The fully diluted share count after the uplisting is expected to be about 12.8 million. At a recent stock price of $4.81 per share, the market cap is about $62 million.

The company will be well funded should the capital raise being conducted simultaneously with the Nasdaq uplisting be successful. It is projected that the company will have somewhere between $6 and $7 M in cash subsequent to the capital raise, more than sufficient to cover the $1.65 M in operational expenses for this year.

I prefer to use the price to sales method for valuation of companies that are not yet profitable. With a market cap of $62 M and $3.6 M in projected sales for this year, the P/S is 17x. Projected sales for next year are $9 M. Without further dilution, the forward P/S for next year is a more reasonable 9x.

Enterprise value post uplist seems to add up to $69 M based on a market cap of $62M + $13M debt - $6 million cash resulting in an EV/S ratio of 7.5.

Both the EV/S and P/S multiples are rich but in line with what the market has been assigning high growth technology stocks. Zack's has a $13 per share price target based on their evaluation of the peer group EV/S ratio.

The share price has risen sharply from just under $3 to $5 in just a few months. It's impossible for me to say exactly why the price has increased but there are some likely factors such as the company's resilience to the pandemic, its ability to gain from the remote work trend, the pending application to Nasdaq listing, the early acceptance of the company platform as it shifts from development stage to commercial stage along with lofty revenue growth forecasts. It might be prudent to wait until the uplist is completed to enter a position as we do not know what the initial listing price will be. I am a long term investor and for my purposes the current price is fine with me for a starter position. This is a startup company and there's much upside potential so I am not concerned about the short term.

Risk

Creatd is attempting to disrupt a highly competitive market segment. The stock carries the usual risks associated with a technology startup such as there is no guarantee that the market will accept and continue to support its platform. Additional risks include that Vocal must continue to have the ability to integrate with the majority of rich media sources in order to survive.

Earnings dilution due to increasing share count is also a concern. There were 10,1274,20 shares outstanding as of 6-30-2020 along with 452,523 options with an average strike price of $7.89, 954,389 warrants with an average strike price of $5.09 and notes convertible into 1,275.819 shares. The options, warrants and convertible notes total about an additional 2.7 million shares, a hefty 27% increase in share count.

The company has a short history of earnings reports and therefore difficult to properly assess other than to make assumptions. My assumptions are based on company guidance, which may or may not be accurate.

Conclusion

The management team seems to have built a model that will disrupt digital media without displacing any of the major players who seem to moving to partner with the Vocal platform in order to enhance their own efforts. Additionally, the business plan provides for a lean workforce, low cost technology maintenance and upgrade costs as well as the ability to be agile in adopting to changes to enhance creator participation.

The company has created an ecosystem where creators attract audiences and in turn bring in brands that are seeking avenues to address audiences which then completes the cycle by increasing opportunities for creators and repeat an expanding cycle.

The pandemic is speeding up and enhancing Creatd opportunities as more people work from home and brands need to develop and enhance their internet presence in order to survive.

Uplisting to Nasdaq will bring on institutional interest if the company revenues scale from a few thousand dollars to double digit millions in a short time.

My interest is in finding ground floor opportunities and long term investment in these opportunities. This is a micro cap stock and readers should consider that this is a startup company. These are factors that provide additional risk compared to larger cap and more established companies. Anyone interested in investing in this company should take a look at the vast amount of information posted on their website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.