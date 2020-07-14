Considering the S&P 500's average return of 10% and the possible upside of 10.3%, I have downgraded BTOOY from very bullish to neutral.

Since my last article on B2W Companhia Digital (OTCPK:BTOOY), the stock increased by 28.84%. During the same period, the S&P 500 increased by 5.67%, and EWZ, which holds B2W in its portfolio, increased by 10.6%. A decent alpha was achieved no matter how you look at it. Since then, several important events have occurred. B2W signed two partnerships, one with Arcos Dourados Comércio de Alimentos Ltda ("McDonald's Brasil") (ARCO), and the other with Ancar Ivanhoe Shopping Centers S.A. Also, B2W is currently studying the possibility of a capital increase by private subscription.

B2W's shares in the United States, listed on the OTC Market with the ticker BTOOY, are very illiquid. A little over 17,000 shares have been traded since May 19th. Investors are also exposed to FX risk, the Brazilian Real, which has been very volatile over the past three months and an investor should take this into consideration before investing in B2W.

Partnerships And Their Possible Effects On B2W

Arcos Dourados Partnership

Under the partnership signed on June 15th, McDonald's Brasil stores can sell its products on B2W's sales platform. B2W's customers will be able to use the Local Marketplace platform to order from their closest McDonald's and receive their order in minutes. This program is in the test phase in the city of Sao Paulo.

Arcos Dourados Brazilian operation has 1,025 total restaurants and $284.4 million in total revenue during 1Q20. The total revenue during 1Q19 was $340.8 million. A majority of the decrease in revenue was a result of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real. Using the same dollar rate as was used during the 1Q19, net revenue would have been 331.9 million dollars. If only 1% of the Brazilian operation's net revenue goes to B2W's marketplace, there is a potential increase in Marketplace volume (GMV) of $3,319,000 or 16,595,000 reais.

Ancar Ivanhoe Shopping Centers S.A. Partnership

The agreement between Ancar Ivanhoe Shopping Centers and B2W states that over 1,900 stores will be allowed to sell their products via B2W's marketplace. According to Ancar's website, they have over 4,500 stores. It is unclear to me why all of the stores were not included in this agreement, but there should be some room to grow this number in the future. Ancar is not a public company, and therefore I am unable to estimate the quantitative effect that this will have on B2W.

Capital Increase By Private Subscription

On July 6th, B2W announced that they are studying the possibility of a capital increase by private subscription. Lojas Americanas, the controlling shareholder of B2W, will be the only one participating in this capital increase. As of the date of the announcement, the 10-day average share price was near R$108.00, and the company stated that the amount would be approximately R$3 billion. The funds of this capital increase will be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet and to acquire any strategic targets.

Figure 1 - Probable Dilution Amount

According to my calculations, there is a possibility that a little over 27 million new shares will be issued if the capital increase goes through. In my opinion, this capital increase will occur, but until B2W confirms this, I have to state it is a high possibility.

The two partnerships that B2W entered into over the past two months only justify my argument of a 9.9% CAGR (2019-2024). The 9.9% CAGR is a mix of two components, the 5.5% market growth CAGR and the increase in B2W's market share. Over the past couple of years, B2W's market share has increased by 1.56% each year, according to my estimates. In my opinion, this trend will continue, and I believe that these two partnerships confirm the increase in market share.

At the same time, the almost certain dilution event reduced my target price by 5%. My target price for BTOOY is $42.59, using an exchange rate of R$5.4029. Based on the new information and the updates to my model, I estimate that BTOOY has a possible upside of 10.3%. Over the history of the S&P 500, the average return has been 10% per year. Considering the S&P 500's average return of 10% and the possible upside of 10.3%, I have downgraded BTOOY from very bullish to neutral.

