The company boasts very high gross margins and is not the most expensive company in the space, which could create an opportunity for investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals has more exposure than any other metals streaming company and so could be an ideal way to play this trend.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. This is a rather unique business as the company essentially purchases the right to acquire the production from a mine at a price that is below the market price of the metal. Therefore, in many cases, these companies are able to generate fairly strong margins at relatively little effort when the prices of the metals go up, which is likely to be the case going forward as we will see later in this article. Originally, Wheaton Precious Metals was known as Silver Wheaton and focused on the streaming of silver, but today, it focuses on all precious metals. I will admit that I would rather have the ability to invest in a pure silver streamer, but the company's current portfolio is not too unattractive, and Wheaton Precious Metals is more levered to silver than any of its peers. We will discuss why this is important in this article.

Why Invest in Silver

Silver, like other precious metals, is often used as protection against inflation. Inflation is a true bane of retirees and others that depend on their portfolios for income. This is because it reduces the purchasing power of your money, and it compounds just like investment returns, so the problem gets exponentially worse over time. While economists define inflation as a broad-based rise in prices, it is actually caused by the money supply growing faster than the supply of goods and services in the economy. As we can see here, the money supply has nearly doubled in the past ten years:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is much more than the economy has grown over the same period. As we can see here, the United States had a gross domestic product of $14.750 trillion ten years ago, which has grown to $21.540 trillion today. This is only a 46.03% increase over the period:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is the kind of thing that is conducive to inflation because it results in an ever-increasing amount of money chasing after each unit of goods and services produced by the economy. Precious metals also benefit from this because, unlike fiat currency, they cannot be created out of thin air. Rather, the precious metals must be extracted out of the ground due to a great deal of both human and mechanical effort. Thus, the supply of precious metals increases slower than the supply of fiat currency, which should prove positive for the price of the metals over an extended period.

There are reasons to believe that the money supply will continue to increase. One of the reasons for this is the unprecedented actions taken by the Federal government and the Federal Reserve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In late March, the U.S. Congress passed the CARES Act, which was ostensibly designed to put money into the hands of low- and middle-income people whose finances were disrupted by the outbreak. This bill had a price tag exceeding $2 trillion, making it the largest single spending bill in American history. As I pointed out in a previous report, this was entirely financed by the Federal Reserve printing new money. This is one of the biggest reasons why its balance sheet stood at $7.09 trillion as of May 20. The issuance of new debt and money issuance did not stop in May. In June, the Federal budget deficit was $863 billion, which was its highest budget deficit on record for the month of June. The national debt has increased by more than $3 trillion in the past three months:

Source: Zero Hedge

The U.S. Congress is currently deliberating a second stimulus package as a result of the ongoing pandemic that will also include direct payments to individual households just like the first one did. It is quite likely that this one would also be financed by the printing of even more money by the Federal Reserve. This would thus increase the money supply even as the economy shrinks. This is likewise stimulative with regards to inflation.

The above argument works to make a bullish case for any precious metal. This actually works out quite well for Wheaton Precious Metals as it is the only streaming company that derives all of its revenues from precious metals:

Source: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

We are trying to make the case for silver specifically here, though. As we can see, Wheaton Precious Metals derives a higher percentage of its revenue from silver than its peers. So, it is by far the best streaming company to play an investment case in silver. So, why should we specifically prefer silver over other precious metals?

One reason is that the global production of silver is down substantially compared to previous years, which is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country of Mexico is the largest producer of silver in the market, and its mine production is down 40% year over year:

Source: SRSrocco Report

Mexico was not the only country that saw its silver production decline year over year. Peru is the second-largest producer of silver in the world, and its mine production is down 74% year over year:

Source: SRSrocco Report

In addition to these two countries, every other major producer of silver has seen significant declines in the output from their mines:

Source: Statistia.com

Thus, production of silver is declining. The demand for the metal is increasing, however. Exchange-traded funds such as the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) have seen demand for 65 million ounces this year, which was an all-time high, and the year has not ended yet so we could see this figure increase as the pandemic continues to frighten investors into safe haven assets. In addition to the demand from exchange-traded funds, the demand for physical bullion is expected to increase 16% year over year for the same reason. When we combine this with the reduced production, it is quite possible that we will see a shortage of silver, even though the demand from industry is down somewhat in the near term. This is a positive for the price of silver due to the economic law of supply and demand.

The Case for Wheaton Precious Metals

The basic business model of a streaming company like Wheaton Precious Metals is to provide a lump sum payment to a mine operator up front in exchange for the right to purchase the output of a mine at a price below the market spot price. While every deal is different, this usually means that the streaming company can but the output at either a percentage below the spot price or at a fixed price. This therefore results in the streaming company seeing higher revenues and cash flow when commodity prices increase. This has been the case with Wheaton Precious Metals, as we can see here:

Source: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

As we have just established that precious metals are likely to increase in price going forward, we can see that the company's financial performance is likely to improve going forward.

One advantage of the precious metals streaming model is that it has very high margins. This is partly because these companies do not have the expense of actually exploring for, developing, and operating the mines where the metals are actually produced. Instead, they just capture the spread between what they pay for the metals and what the market price is. As we can see here, Wheaton Precious Metals is able to average nearly 70% operating margins across its business:

Source: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

One of the nice things about companies with high margins is that they typically have reasonably strong balance sheets. Wheaton Precious Metals is no exception to this. As of March 31, 2020, Wheaton Precious Metals had no current debt and $715.5 million in long-term debt. This compares to $3.609 billion in shareholders' equity. The company therefore has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, which is certainly a reasonable ratio that provides us with confidence that the company can weather whatever comes down the pike in the future, but admittedly, its business model is not particularly risky.

The company's cash flows are also substantial relative to its debt:

Source: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

As we can see, the company still has a substantial amount of liquidity. It has more than $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility, and its cash flow over the next few years should be sufficient to easily pay off the current outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility and still provide the company with ample capital to purchase the streaming rights to more mines and thus drive expansion. It is important to keep in mind too that these projections were made with resource prices that are well below today's levels. Thus, if the bull case for precious metals holds out, which is likely, then Wheaton Precious Metals will perform better than what the above projection indicates.

The biggest problem with Wheaton Precious Metals may be its valuation, which is higher than some of its streaming peers.

Company Forward P/E PEG Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals 51.25 10.25 Franco-Nevada (FNV) 66.02 16.50 Royal Gold (RGLD) 36.82 3.68

(all figures sourced from Zacks Investment Research)

As already noted, though, Wheaton Precious Metals is the only one of these companies that derives all of its revenues from precious metals, and it has more exposure to silver than any of its peers, so it is a better way to play the impending silver shortage. As its cash flows also should increase with precious metals, we should also see the stock price and possibly the dividend increase as precious metals prices do.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is the very real possibility that the world could be seeing a shortage of silver recently due to a combination of significantly lower production and rising demand from investors looking to protect themselves against the money printing and high government spending that has been going on in the United States and abroad in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wheaton Precious Metals has greater exposure to silver than any of its peers and, therefore, might be the best streaming company to play this trend. The company might be worth considering for someone looking to protect themselves against inflation.

