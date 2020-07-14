For a stock trading far below tangible book value, Citigroup (C) had a solid quarter. The large financial was able to generate a large enough profit to cover the dividend while still building most capital ratios. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the stock as a pick for the decade.

Solid Q2

Citigroup actually beat Q2 analyst estimates in another sign that the large financial has better operations over a decade following the financial crisis. Unfortunately for shareholders, the stock still trades like the large financial is still in the middle of the financial crisis.

The company saw revenues grow by 5.4% due to huge revenue boosts from trading. Specifically, fixed income revenues were up 68% to $5.6 billion. Divisions like global consumer banking saw revenues drop 7% YoY so business in some areas was hard hit.

The large bank took $7.9 billion in credit losses for the quarter, only up from $7.0 billion in the prior quarter. Citigroup generally took larger credit losses in Q1 than the other banks.

The big question with banks is whether the companies take appropriate credit losses depending on views of future economic outcomes. Whether the virus has a substantial hit to the global economy in the 2H of 2020 is hardly known and whether governments like the U.S. provide additional stimulus is a big unknown impacting ultimate credit losses.

The good news is that Citigroup was able to handle large loan provisions and still generate net income of $1.3 billion in the quarter. The large bank is now positioned to return to strong income as loan provisions subside going forward while actual loan losses mount.

One reason Citigroup is far better to handle tough economic environments now is the lower efficiency level. Expenses dipped in the quarter by $180 million from Q1, helping further cut the LTM efficiency ratio to below 55% when the bank was still close to 60% at the end of 2016.

Based on these results, investors should clearly see the bank in a different light going forward.

Trading Below TBV

The absurdity of the current situation is that Citigroup is trading below tangible book value or TBV in a sign that investors aren't viewing the company differently this cycle. The large bank just survived the toughest economy of at least the last decade by generating actual net income and the stock is still being given away.

The stock now has a TBV of $71.15, down slight from $71.52 in the last quarter. Citigroup trades at only 72% of TBV while the bank enters the second part of the virus crisis with plenty of capital. The CET1 ratio actually jumped to 11.5% in the quarter due to the lack of stock buybacks.

At a more normal valuation of 1.5x TBV, the stock trades closer to $107. Again, this is why Citigroup was picked as the stock of the decade. The bank doesn't even need to grow profits to double from here while still offering a nearly 4% annual dividend yield now.

Naturally, the market will have lots of questions about the 2H economy and the impact on loan losses. The reality is that the bank is unlikely to need a repeat of these large loan provisions as future quarters are likely to eat into current loan provisions.

As Citigroup generates more profits and maintains solid capital levels, the likelihood exists that the Fed will allow a return to share buybacks. These buybacks are very attractive with the stock trading this far below TBV.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is already out discussing an expected quick return to share buybacks. On the earnings call per Bloomberg, Dimon thinks the bank could be over reserved allowing for a return to share buybacks by Q4 with a hope to repurchase shares before the stock rallies back up.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup has plenty of capital and the business to survive and thrive the global economic weakness caused by COVID-19. With the worse likely over already, the stock shouldn't trade below TBV. Investors should use the weakness to build a position in Citigroup before the sector returns to share buybacks and returning more capital to shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.