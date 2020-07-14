Oil refineries are not exposed to price risk in the oil or oil product markets. They purchase the energy commodity that is the input in the refining process at market prices. The oil passes through a catalytic cracker that heats it to a temperature that produces gasoline or distillate products. The refineries then sell the products at the market price.

Refineries take risks when it comes to the refining or crack spread. The catalytic cracking process is capital-intensive. The earnings of refining companies are a function of the differential between the input and the output. When it is above the costs of running the refinery, they make a profit. When it is below, they lose money.

2020 has been a wild year in the energy sector. The last time I wrote about Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) on Seeking Alpha was May 5. On that day, the shares settled at $63.02 and were on their way to a high of $77.11 on June 8. Since then, VLO has slumped and was trading at just below $54 per share on July 14. At the current price level, the shares reflect weakness in crack spreads. VLO is at a level where it is in the buy zone again. The range in VLO since the March low has been from $31 to $77.11. It was trading at the midpoint of the trading band.

A real-time indicator of demand and refining profits

The crack spread is the processing margin, and it is an integral part of the crude oil market’s structure. Each piece of market structure is like a piece of a jigsaw puzzle that can provide clues about the path of least resistance of the price path of the energy commodity. A rising crack spread can signal increased demand for oil products. Since petroleum is the primary ingredient, higher crack spreads can translate to higher oil prices.

When it comes to refineries, the crack spreads serve as a real-time indicator of earnings. The higher a crack spread rises, the more money the refinery makes on oil processing into gasoline and distillate products like heating oil, jet, and diesel fuels.

The gasoline crack works higher but is far behind last year’s level

Gasoline prices and refining spreads tend to peak during the late spring and early summer months. The summer season is the heart of the driving season in the US when drivers put more mileage on their automobiles. Vacations from work and good weather conditions cause gasoline consumption to rise from May through September each year. Gasoline and the processing spreads often rise near the start of the season. As futures markets reflect prices for deferred delivery, they usually begin to reflect the off-season in July and August.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the gasoline crack spread traded in a range from $15.96 to $17.70 per barrel in mid-July 2018. At the same time in 2019, the range was from $20.95 to $22.65. After falling to a low of negative $3.85 per barrel in March, a disaster for refining companies, the processing spread was just over $12 per barrel on July 14. The gasoline crack spread made a comeback but was appreciably lower than last year at the time, and in prior years in mid-July. The impact of COVID-19 is likely weighing on gasoline demand during the summer of 2020.

The distillate crack recovered but remains low

The distillate crack spread does not typically experience the same degree of seasonality as the gasoline refining spread. Distillates like jet and diesel fuels tend to be year-round energy products. The heating oil futures contract on NYMEX is a proxy for other distillate products. Source: CQG

The distillate crack spread’s weekly chart shows that it traded in a range from $17.51 to $19.48 in mid-July 2018. At the same time in 2019, the range was from $22.09 to $23.95 per barrel. At below $11 on July 14, the distillate crack spread is appreciably below the prior two years and reflects the weak level of demand. The spread traded to a low of $7.20 per barrel in late May, the lowest level since 2010. While the supply chain supports the need for diesel fuel, air travel has declined dramatically, weighing on jet fuel requirements.

Demand is the critical factor over the coming weeks

The trends in the gasoline and distillate crack spreads have turned higher after reaching lows in late May in distillates and March in gasoline. To keep the upward trajectory intact, we will need to see the demand for oil products rise over the coming weeks and months. The rising number of coronavirus cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and many other states threatens to slow or stop the reopening of local economies in the US. The longer it takes for the global pandemic to end, the more potential for weakness in the crack spreads. However, any positive developments over the coming weeks and months could lift the prices of the processing spreads, and the earnings of refining companies.

VLO shares are at the midpoint and in the buy zone again

After trading to a high of $77.11 on June 8, VLO shares pulled back to the midpoint of its trading range since mid-March.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, at just below $54 per share on July 14, VLO is sitting in the middle of its recent wide trading range. In mid-July 2018, the shares were at over $105, and last year at this time, it was trading at over $80.

VLO has a market cap of $21.987 billion, trades an average of almost 4.9 million shares each day. The company pays shareholders a 7.26% dividend at $54 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that VLO has beat analyst consensus estimates consistently over the past four quarters. In Q1, the market expected a loss of 15 cents, but the company reported a profit of 34 cents per share. VLO will report second-quarter earnings on July 30. Analysts expect the company to lose $1.30 per share during the challenging quarter.

I am a buyer of VLO shares to add to long positions at $54. I would leave room to add on further declines. I believe VLO shares and crack spreads will rebound. The stock is currently at a bargain level for investors and traders. VLO is one of the leading refining companies in the US. The odds favor a recovery in demand for oil products over the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.