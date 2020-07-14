About a month ago, I detailed how short interest in chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at the end of May was at a 5-year low. With convertible debt being eliminated and the business improving tremendously in recent years, investors have decided that bets against this name are unwise. The end of last week brought us some new data on short interest, and it showed that the recent trend has certainly continued.

At the mid-June update, there was a small uptick in short interest, a little more than 2 million shares. However, this move was quickly erased - and then some - as the chart below shows. In the back half of June, more than 8 million shares short were covered, a decline of more than 15% overall. That was the largest percentage decline so far in 2020, although it was only the third-largest in terms of the number of shares.

(Last data point on the chart is for settlement date of 6/30/20. Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page, seen here)

At the end of June, short interest saw the first 4 handle since I've started tracking this AMD data, with less than 49 million shares short. We've now seen a nearly 50% decline in short interest this year alone, and overall, the number of shares short is down nearly 75% from the peak. The days to cover ratio also remains close to 1, meaning we could, theoretically, see the rest of these shorts covered in just one day of the average trading volume.

I've discussed AMD growing its revenues nicely and swinging to GAAP profitability in past articles. Today, I want to focus on another dramatic change, and that's the balance sheet. A few years ago, this company had a sizable amount of debt compared to its market cap at that time. Today, however, the company is in a much better cash position as seen below. As a point of reference, the net cash balance calculated for this chart does not include any long-term investments the company may hold.

(Source: AMD quarterly filings, seen here)

The next big test for investors will come at the Q2 earnings report. AMD management was a bit cautious in the previous report, taking down its yearly revenue guidance forecast due to the coronavirus from 28-30% growth to 25-30% growth. After a blowout report and great Q2 guidance from competitor Intel (INTC), the forecast from AMD left investors underwhelmed. Hopefully, that isn't the case again soon, or it will show that the AMD growth story everyone was hoping for isn't really materializing as expected.

AMD has not delivered very well in the past year or two, with management giving current quarter guidance below Street estimates in 7 of the past 8 quarters, and the other quarter was just in-line. As a result, the Street has a somewhat bearish view of the stock currently. The average price target of $52.39 represents more than 6.2% downside from Friday's close. An earnings report that features upside guidance for once could certainly do a lot to change the Street's opinion of this name.

In the end, AMD short interest has continued its downward trend, and at this point, there aren't a lot of bearish bets remaining. Almost 75% of shares that were short at the 2018 peak have been covered, so this stock is not one that will see a short squeeze anytime soon. The next test will be the Q2 earnings report, where those that are long are hopeful that management's conservatism a few months ago can finally lead to some upside guidance this time around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

