Until the timing and strength of economic recovery and rebound for U.S. autos are more tangible, Ford remains a speculative investment.

Q2 and H1 results in U.S. document sharp falloff in Ford’s retail deliveries caused by coronavirus hit to the U.S. economy.

Little or no tangible results will be seen from Bronco sales until at least next spring.

Bronco Sport and Bronco join new F150 pickup, which will inject freshness into Ford’s product lineup and accelerate transition to a truck and SUV-centric automaker.

2021 Bronco exterior Source: Ford Motor

After a short delay to avoid the June 17 anniversary of the "white Bronco" chase with O.J. Simpson over Los Angeles freeways, Ford Motor Co. (F) drew back the curtains on an ambitious initiative to reintroduce the Bronco – albeit a much different vehicle than the 1965 original or the notorious white SUV containing the former football star back in 1993.

Ford’s plans for the off-road brand are much bigger than a single model. The 2021 Bronco will come in two-door and four-door varieties aimed to compete directly with Jeep Wrangler for a youthful customer interested in off-roading or “overlanding,” i.e. cross-country expeditions on rugged terrain.

Bronco Sport flanked by 2-door and 4-door Source: Ford Motor

Jeep is the benchmark

Using Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCAU) example of its Jeep brand as a template, Ford intends to expand the Bronco name to other models, starting with Bronco Sport. Based on Ford’s Escape SUV, Bronco Sport will be equipped with features that give it some off-roading capability. In fact, Bronco Sport will arrive to market ahead of the main Bronco 2-door and 4-door halo versions. Ford says Bronco Sport will be in dealerships at the end of 2020, the 2-door and 4-door hardcore versions next spring.

Simultaneously, Ford is phasing out all of its passenger sedans in the U.S., including the compact Fusion that accounted for more than 166,000 units sold in 2019. Recently cancelled was Ford’s Lincoln Continental, fulfilling the strategy announced in 2018 to manufacture trucks and SUVs exclusively for its main market in the U.S.

While too early to handicap the success of Ford’s strategy, the current depressed state of the automaker’s equity is reflected by its pandemic-impacted U.S. sales through the first half of 2020. Ford sold 946,931 vehicles through June, a steep 23% drop from a year earlier. Second quarter financial results will be announced July 30 and will include an expected $5 billion operating loss, forecast in April by the company’s chief financial officer. CFO Timothy Stone said the economic landscape was too “ambiguous” to provide full-year financial guidance.

Beleaguered Ford shareholders

The debut of the new Bronco, as well as positive reviews of the new F150 full-size pickup should bring some hope to Ford shareholders who have watched the value of shares decline steadily from about $17 since the fall of 2013 and then plunge to just above $4 in March. Following suspension of the dividend, Ford shares have been hovering in the neighborhood of about $6 for the past month.

Ford stock charge since 2013, weekly Source: Yahoo Finance

For some investors, the combination of a beaten-down share price like Ford’s combined with a century-old brand name that has endured through thick and thin proves irresistible. For others, uncertainty over when a cash dividend might return will prove an obstacle to owning the stock. The company’s future does seem beclouded by the pandemic, economic recession and lately by the imponderable question over how Ford’s new products will stand up against competitors from General Motors Co. (GM), FCA, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAPY), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Hyundai Motor Corp. and others.

Among direct competitors to the Bronco are FCA's five Jeep models, GM’s ZR2 and Bison versions of its Chevrolet Colorado medium-size pickup and Toyota’s Tacoma pickup and the now-discontinued FJ Cruiser. Off-roading chic has become quite a thing.

FCA shareholders should keep an eye on Ford's initiative, which has the potential of cutting in to Jeep sales and of weakening the pricing in the segment.

Endlessly customizable

Every Bronco model and variation will have four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Depending on the model, the doors and the top will be removable. Ford will offer 200 different accessories that will allow customers to “personalize” their vehicles. Various modes for different terrains such as mud or snow can be selected by the driver - but the main mode Ford calls G.O.A.T or "go over all terrains." Entry-level price for the two-door and four-door Bronco are set at $29,995.

Bronco Sport, a tamer version of the two-door and four-door models can be ordered with 100 factory-backed accessories and will feature enough cargo room to carry two 27.5-inch mountain bikes.

“We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”

Hyperbole aside, a great deal is riding on this project. Bronco two-door and four-door models will be built at a Ford assembly plant in suburban Detroit that had to be retooled at an investment of about $850 million to switch from the C-Max and Focus models that have been discontinued. The new Ranger midsize pickup truck also is manufactured at the plant, which is located in Wayne, Michigan.

A Ford executive was quoted recently as saying that the new Bronco and Ranger models are expected to yield an extra $1 billion annually in revenue attributable to the new plant, assuming 125,000 units of volume annually. That would mean, according to Credit Suisse, about $7,500 profit per vehicle, making it one of Ford's best money makers.

Ford's new Ranger midsize pickup is off to a promising start, outselling Chevrolet Colorado in the first six months of the year, though still far behind the segment-leading Toyota Tacoma.

Ford retail dealers are counting on Bronco to replace some sedan-oriented customers they lost to Honda, Hyundai and Toyota, which still sell sedans and therefore have been able to grab some of the foot traffic that used to shop for Fiestas, Focuses, Fusions and Tauruses.

The financial payoff from Bronco won’t start to be evident until next Spring, when Bronco Sport sales will have begun and Bronco production and sales begin. For the time being, caution is the watchword for the prudent investor in Ford stock. For the first time the stock market generally and companies like Ford specifically find their fortunes tied to a global health crisis – on top of ever changing tastes in automobiles.

