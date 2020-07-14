(Source: frontdoor inc)

Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR) operates a stable and profitable business. Recurring renewals account for two-thirds of the company's revenue, and FTDR has demonstrated the ability to raise the prices without seeing a drop in their customer retention rate. FTDR has struggled to grow the size of their customer base, despite a seemingly large addressable market and low penetration of that market. My inference is that FTDR provides a valuable service to a small percentage of homeowners but their services are unlikely to become widely popular. As a result, I think FTDR's range of business outcomes over the next three to five years is narrow; the company could do a little worse or a little better, but I would not expect a wide swing in outcomes. In this article, I will explore three different valuation scenarios and discuss the price at which I would be interested in buying FTDR shares.

FTDR Has a Stable Business

FTDR provides home service plans through a variety of subsidiaries. A home service plan allows a property owner to insure large appliances and home systems (plumbing, heating, air conditioning, etc.). For a monthly or yearly fee, a homeowner can buy piece of mind that they won't incur a large surprise expense if their refrigerator suddenly breaks down or their water heater springs a leak. FTDR also handles scheduling the necessary repair or replacement with their network of over 15 thousand independent contracting companies, saving the policy owner the hassle of having to find a reliable company to fix the problem.

The business model is stable in part because all parties benefit: the homeowner gets piece of mind and a lower stress level, the contractors in FTDR's network get a reliable volume of work from being part of the network, and FTDR can run a capital-light business with 10-12% net margins. FTDR has to work to bring in new customers and contractors to expand their network, but the customer base is relatively sticky. Service plan renewals (essentially recurring revenue) make up over 68% of the company's revenue. Most appealing of all, FTDR has demonstrated the ability to raise the price of their service plans. In Q1 of 2020, the company was able to increase total revenue by 6% via price increases.

Why Significant Customer Growth Is Difficult to Achieve

Despite a stable customer base, FTDR faces barriers to rapid growth. The company acquires new customers via two primary sources; realtor referrals and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing. Historically, realtor referrals have been the primary source of new customers but FTDR is making significant investment in growing the DTC channel. Realtor customers are cheaper to acquire but tend to be much less sticky. The buying/selling of a home is a logical time to think about a home service plan; presumably the home buyer will be shorter on cash than usual after making a down payment on the home and being able to buy security against a surprise repair bill is valuable. FTDR has developed strong relationships with realtors (including the National Association of Realtors) in order to have an "in" at this crucial time. However, given that the policies are generally targeted for short-term protection, these realtor referral customers often do not renew their coverage. FTDR estimates that only about 28% of realtor referral customers renew a service plan after the first year.

DTC customers require some additional marketing spend up front but are much more likely to remain as long-term customers because they have bought in to FTDR's value proposition. FTDR reports that DTC customers renew at a rate of 75% after the first contract year. This is a much higher rate than the realtor referral channel, but it means that a quarter of new DTC customers that sign up each year need to be replaced in the following year if the net customer base is to grow.

In addition, an FTDR service plan only adds value to a subset of homeowners. FTDR earns a meaningful profit on their service plans, which implicitly means that on an absolute financial level, they are a bad deal for customers. FTDR adds value by taking care of the hassle of scheduling repairs and finding a trustworthy contractor, but by the very nature of the business, a homeowner is going to pay FTDR more than FTDR pays to have the repairs done. FTDR is able to get volume pricing discounts from the contractors they work with, but there is still a meaningful gap between what FTDR charges for the service plans and the one-time costs a homeowner would pay for the repairs. This is the very nature of insurance; a customer pays for the privilege of avoiding a surprise, high-cost event.

Unlike home, auto, or health insurance, the worst-case scenario covered by an FTDR service plan is not large enough to be out of reach for a large segment of homeowners. Unless I were extremely wealthy, I would likely not have enough cash readily available to buy a new home if mine were destroyed in a fire or to foot a surprise $500 thousand medical bill; it is a truly small subset of America that could avoid financial ruin without these types of insurance. The percentage of the population that can afford a surprise appliance replacement is much higher. There are certainly some bigger-ticket items like a furnace replacement that could be a stretch, but for wealthier home owners with more access to capital, a FTDR service plan doesn't make financial sense. On the other end of the spectrum, the poorest of homeowners might find the monthly or annual service plan fees too costly, even if they would prove helpful in the event of a repair being needed. FTDR's true addressable market are homeowners who are well-off enough to comfortably afford a service plan, but not so well-off that they don't need a service plan in the first place. I am not confident that I know exactly how big this market is (more on that in the last section of this article), but I suspect that it is smaller than it first appears.

The need to replace customers who don't renew their service plans and a more limited addressable market mean that FTDR is unlikely to see a large increase in net customers each year.

What Stability Means for Valuation Assumptions

To summarize the earlier sections, I believe FTDR offers a great value proposition to a small set of homeowners. Customers who appreciate FTDR's value-adds are likely to stay with the company for the long term and are likely willing to pay more each year for FTDR's services. However, the fact that service plans are not universally appealing or cost-effective means that FTDR is going to have a hard time posting exceptional growth numbers.

FTDR's stability leads to a few key assumptions when considering valuation scenarios. I don't expect the company's margins to fluctuate dramatically; the push into DTC marketing is likely to lower net margins in the short term and increase them in the long term. It is hard to picture a bearish scenario where revenues fall off a cliff, and it is hard to picture a scenario where the company reaches consistent double-digit revenue growth. In all circumstances, I think the stability of earnings will warrant a high PE from the market in the current low-rate environment. Finally, I make an important assumption that FTDR will pay off their debt when their cash balance allows them to do so. This assumption is important because it adds another $60 million year to net income that is currently being used for interest payments.

Valuation

"Things stay the same"

In this scenario, I assume that FTDR maintains revenue growth of 8% a year (with 6% coming from price increases), their margins stay the same as they were in 2019, and the market continues to assign the company a PE ratio of 25:

(Source: Author Spreadsheet)

"Things get a little worse"

In this scenario, I assume that FTDR fails to net any new customers on average over the next five years. I assume they are still able to grow revenue 6% a year through price increases, that their margins stay flat, and that the market punishes the lack of growth slightly by assigning a PE multiple of only 20:

(Source: Author Spreadsheet)

"Things get a little better"

In this scenario, I assume that FTDR gains some momentum in attracting new customers and is able to grow revenue at a rate of 10% a year. I assume that the company is able to boost average net margin by 1% and that accelerating growth causes the market to assign a PE ratio of 30:

(Source: Author Spreadsheet)

What I Might Be Missing in My Valuations

There are two major assumptions in my valuations that I might have wrong. The first is in regard to FTDR's total addressable market. As stated earlier in the article, I don't think the company's service plans make sense for a large percentage of homeowners, but I am not certain what that percentage is. I think that if I am making an error, it is an error of underestimation and perhaps FTDR will be able to grow revenue more than I expect as they improve their value proposition and marketing presence. If there is a more general cultural acceptance of the idea that a prudent homeowner has a home service plan, or the financial demographics of homeowners in the United States changes dramatically over the next few years, I would need to reevaluate assumptions around the customer growth rate.

Second, I think FTDR's cash management decisions in the coming years are a big X factor. I am assuming that the company will use their cash to pay off debt, given that the company carries a relatively high average interest rate north of 6%. "Earning" 6% on capital by paying down debt seems to be a reasonable move in our low interest rate environment. That being said, I am surprised by the company's current use of their cash. In particular, I don't understand why more of their nearly $500 million in cash isn't sitting in marketable securities or why it hasn't already been used to pay down some debt. I understand that nearly $200 million of it is "restricted" cash that the company is legally obligated to keep liquid to pay contractor liabilities, but it doesn't explain why the remaining $300 million isn't invested in anything beyond money market securities. I would think that a big appeal of FTDR's business model is that they generate substantial float from the prepayment of annual contracts, and that the float could be used to earn some kind of return. When all of their cash is earning near 0% percent returns, it feels like an opportunity is being lost. Perhaps the company is keeping additional cash on hand to be ready to make acquisitions. If FTDR were to make some tuck-in acquisitions or pay down debt or invest more heavily in marketable securities, the above valuations would need to be revised.

Conclusion

FTDR is a stable investment option that is likely to return at least 10% per year over the next five years. I am "bullish" on the prospect of FTDR investors making money on a long-term investment. On the other hand, I am not quite interested in owning shares in the company at this level, as I would look for an additional margin of safety. I would be interested in owning FTDR if the share price dropped low enough that I could use the conservative scenario assumptions and expect at least a 15% annual return on my investment. Using the conservative situation assumptions and working backwards from my desired rate of return, I get a "buy" price target of $35. $35/share is a 21% decline from current levels and was last reached back in April. I would be comfortable starting a position in FTDR at that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor.