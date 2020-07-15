The managers behind one of the most successful ETF launches of the past year join Let's Talk ETFs to explain exactly what makes their fund tick.

So far, RPAR has gathered assets at an impressive clip - no doubt a result of its impressive performance throughout the current market turmoil.

Taking inspiration from the All Weather Portfolio popularized by Bridegwater Capital's Ray Dalio, the RPAR Risk Parity ETF spreads risk evenly across a portfolio comprised of four different asset classes.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

By Jonathan Liss

Many investors are surprised to learn that a typical 60/40 stock-bond mix has 85% of its underlying risk concentrated in the 60% of the portfolio allocated to equities. Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Capital fame pioneered an approach that spreads risk across a portfolio made up of stocks, Treasuries of different durations, commodities and gold with results that produce equity-like returns, but with significantly less risk or drawdowns along the way.

Taking inspiration from Ray Dalio's All Weather Portfolio, Alex Shahidi and Damien Bisserier of Advanced Research Investment Solutions, or ARIS, launched their maiden ETF, the RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) this past December and they haven't looked back since. The fund's steady risk-adjusted outperformance through the ongoing COVID-19 turmoil has led to RPAR gathering more than $500M in AUM in a little over half a year. RPAR also collected this year's ETF.com award in the increasingly competitive Best New Alternatives ETF category.

RPAR's objective is simple: deliver risk-adjusted outperformance across an entire market cycle and through all market environments. The approach taken by the fund does differ in some significant ways from Dalio's All Weather Portfolio. For one thing, RPAR replaces intermediate Treasuries with TIPS. For another, the broad commodities exposure is made up of commodity producer equities as opposed to the more direct exposure provided by energy and metals futures contracts. But the overall approach is meant to have a similar risk and performance profile to the All Weather Portfolio - in a tax efficient ETF wrapper even retail investors can afford. Explains Bisserier, who worked under Ray Dalio at Bridgewater before launching RPAR, "People are always surprised to find that unlike with a hedge fund, the cost of entry for this strategy is just $20 (the cost of one share)."

In the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, the managers behind one of the most successful ETF launches of the past year explain exactly what makes their fund tick in painstaking detail.

Show notes

5:00 - RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR): A bird's eye view of the strategy underlying the fund

6:30 - What is the history of this type of strategy's performance?

8:00 - How is your fund different from the All Weather Portfolio popularized by Bridgewater Capital's Ray Dalio?

10:00 - RPAR: A "True" risk parity strategy

15:00 - Why is this not exactly an index fund?

20:45 - On duration risk: Why the strategy always invests in longer duration treasuries combined with TIPS?

25:00 - Dealing with a rising rate environment

26:15 - Relative to a 60/40 mix what would the standard deviation of RPAR be?

27:00 - What's the maximum drawdown an investor in the fund could expect?

31:30 - Specific holdings: (BAR) versus (GLD) for physical gold exposure

35:00 - Why individual companies versus an ETF for commodity producers exposure?

40:00 - What are the top equity positions?

42:00 - Is the fund meant to be a core or a satellite portfolio holding?

45:30 - Who is buying RPAR? Retail versus institutional investors

50:00 - The current macro outlook - and why risk parity makes sense no matter your point of view

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPAR, BAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Alex Shahidi and Damien Bisserier are long RPAR.



Jonathan Liss is long BAR.