This project requires a high gold price to be financed and is finally ready to be advanced.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (7/11/2020) Spanish Mountain Gold OTCQX:SPAZF Gold Late Stage Development 14 Cents 279M $39M

Lately, I have been posting a lot of gold development stocks on my Seeking Alpha posts. The reason why is because these projects have the goods (large projects) and are extremely leveraged to higher gold prices. Spanish Mountain Gold fits that definition.

Spanish Mountain is developing a large (5 million oz.) low-grade (.45 gpt) long-life mine in an excellent location. In my opinion, the best place to mine gold is in Canada. I expect gold mines in Canada to sell at a premium in the future as locations become more important from a risk-reward viewpoint.

Spanish Mountain has most of the factors you look for in development projects, which I will review at the bottom of the article. Some of the key factors that Spanish Mountain has are a good location, low valuation, large resources, good economics (if gold prices don't crash), and a path to production.

Company Overview

Spanish Mountain has a large open-pit gold project in Canada (British Columbia). In 2019, they updated their PEA, which reduced the capex to $273 million, decreased cash costs to $550 (for the first 10 years), and increased their after-tax IRR to 20% at $1,275 gold. This project now looks very attractive at $1,700 gold prices.

They are currently working on a pre-feasibility study, which will be completed in Q2 2021. Their main objective for the pre-feasibility study is to identify economic resources so that it can be financed and built. This is phase 1 for the mine, with initial production at 100,000 oz. It has a high capex for only 100,000 oz. of production, which makes it more difficult to finance. However, at $1,700 gold, the payback can be faster making financing possible.

They have an FD market cap of only $39 million, with future reserves valued at $10 per oz. It's amazing they are still this cheap at $1,700 gold prices. As long as gold prices remain strong, the only risk to shareholders is if they sell the project for a small premium (losing our upside opportunity).

A takeover is a possibility because shareholders are unlikely to turn down a good offer (they never seem to). Plus, the CEO is an accountant who has never built a mine. I think that a potential takeover is part of the reason the stock is so cheap. Investors are not interested in a small return for a high-risk stock.

Production won't begin for at least 3 to 4 years, which is a long wait for a big payoff. The CEO thinks it will require about $7 million and three years to be ready for a construction decision. That will require some dilution, but it will be easy to do at current gold prices. Once they begin making progress, their share price should double, reducing dilution issues.

This mine will be built in two or three phases, ramping up to full production. They have 4 million oz. of M&I resources, plus significant exploration potential. The main pit is still open in all directions and the nearby Phoenix zone has been drilled and appears to have a 3 km strike.

This is at least a 5 million oz. mine, and quite possibly larger. That means they will likely be ramping up to 300,000 oz. of annual production. The grade will drop and cash costs will rise as they expand production, but the leverage is huge at higher gold prices.

Management owns 20% of the shares and I think they have other insiders. Otherwise, someone would have bought the mine already at this cheap price. Usually, highly undervalued projects like this get taken out by larger companies. Especially, once they get de-risked.

They are almost out of cash, so expect significant dilution until first pour. They recently announced a financing to raise $2 million with a full warrant. That will add about 30 million shares, which is more than 10% dilution. Ouch. We will likely need a couple more financings (about $7 million) until we get to a construction decision.

Project Information

(refer to Company presentation)

Location: Canada. The southern half of British Columbia in a good location, with good infrastructure.

Project Name: Spanish Mountain.

Mine Type: Open Pit.

Resource Size: 5 million oz. at .45 gpt.

Capex: $273 million (Phase 1).

Costs: $550 per oz. cash costs / $1,100 all-in costs. My estimate for free cash flow. This is only for phase 1. Costs will rise after they expand production.

Annual Production: 100,000 oz (Phase 1). Future capex will ramp up production to around 300,000 oz.

Recovery Rate: 90%.

After-tax IRR: 20% at $1,275 gold (Phase 1).

First Pour: 2024. My estimate.

Management

The CEO does not have extensive experience building and operating mines. This is a red flag and a concern. However, they do have a strong board and a strong technical team. They are capable of building and operating the mine.

Balance Sheet

(refer to Sedar.com)

They are almost out of cash and no debt. However, they recently announced a financing to raise $2 million. This is supposed to be enough to complete the pre-feasibility study. They will need another financing to pay for the final feasibility and permitting. That will require about $7 million.

Concerns/Red Flags

The main red flag is the low grade, which requires a high gold price. As long as gold is around $1500 or higher, then it has strong economics for phase 1.

Another red flag is management. Will they build this mine, or will they reward shareholders by building it themselves? The CEO said that shareholders would accept a fair offer, which is strange considering their current valuation is nowhere close to a fair offer. He should say we are not for sale at this ridiculously low valuation.

You could also consider the timeline to production a red flag. The full valuation for this stock will not occur for about 5-7 years until they reach full production.

Future Valuation

I'm going to use 200,000 oz. of annual production to estimate their future valuation, even though I think this project should eventually reach 300,000 oz. of annual production. That much production will take several extra years to achieve, so I will be conservative and use 200,000 oz. Phase 1 is only 100,000 oz. of production, so you can reduce this valuation by 1/2 if you want to be even more conservative.

I am using a free cash flow multiplier of 7, which I think is realistic for a long-life Canadian producer, and a gold price of $2,000.

Estimated All-In Cost Per Oz.: $1,200

Estimated future annual free cash flow: 200,000 oz. x ($2,000 - $1,200) = $180 million

Estimated future market cap: $160 million x 7 = $1.1 billion

Comparing the current market cap ($39 million) to the future market cap ($1.1 billion), you get a potential 2700% increase.

This valuation is optimistic because I am not reducing the upside potential for the share dilution required to fund the capex. Also, this is a long-term expectation that they reach 200,000 oz. annual production. They likely won't reach that level for 5-7 years.

This valuation assumes that Spanish Mountain will reach 200,000 oz. of production and they will reach $160 million in free cash flow. This high cash flow is based on the assumption that gold prices will reach $2,000 per oz. and all-in costs (free cash flow) are $1,200 per oz. This is close to a best-case scenario for the long term.

I don't think it is too optimistic to anticipate even higher valuations. I think it is plausible that quality mid-tier Canadian producers will receive cash flow multiples of at least 10, and 20 is not inconceivable. With a 15x multiplier, you can double the expected returns.

Conclusion

Spanish Mountain Gold has a low-grade gold development project that looks excellent at current gold prices. As a speculation bet, it could pay-off extremely well if gold prices rise and they do not get acquired.

This development story does not have everything you look for, but still has most of the factors. Let's review:

1) High upside potential. (Yes)

2) High insider ownership to prevent a hostile takeover. (Yes)

3) Quality management team. (No)

4) Desire by the company to get a high return for shareholders. (Unknown)

5) Low to moderate cash costs per oz. (Yes)

6) Low to moderate capex. (No)

7) Good entry price. (Yes)

8) Good buzz. (No)

9) Low downside risk. (No)

10) Long-life mine. (Yes)

11) Good grade. (No)

12) Good recovery rate. (Yes)

13) Good location. (Yes)

14) Good exploration potential. (Unknown)

15) Good pipeline - potential second mine. (No)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPAZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.