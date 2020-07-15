Retail - Especially Malls - More Impaired Than Most Suggest

It seems imminent that CBL will be the first REIT to file for bankruptcy, following GGP in 2009. And it appears likely that others could follow suit sooner rather than later.

Our bearish mall outlook has been predicated on supply and demand, an argument we made way back in August 2019.

“The shrinking mall sector represents approximately 3% of the $1 trillion U.S. REIT market cap compared with over 10% of the REIT sector five years ago."

In a recent Zoom interview sponsored by New York University, Sam Zell – who chairs five public companies and is worth an estimated $4.7 billion – said that “retail is more impaired than most people suggest.”

Hence the title to my article today. Because I agree with Zell in more ways than one.

At iREIT, we cover every real estate property sector, both large and small. So we know inside and out, up and down, that retail has been tested over the last few months.

Now, between shopping centers, net lease entities, and malls, the retail sector is worth an estimated $92.7 billion.

We can break it down as follows:

As you can see above, the mall sector has lost around 48% in market capitalization since January 2020. Floris van Dijkum with Compass Point explained in a note to clients that:

“The shrinking mall sector represents approximately 3% of the $1 trillion U.S. REIT market cap compared to over 10% of the REIT sector five years ago.”

Right now, retail is the second-worst-performing property sector, returning -36.8% year-to-date. (Lodging is down -48.7%.)

Clearly, that’s nothing to brag about.

Dividend Cuts, Suspensions, and Sorrows for Retail

As illustrated below, 21 retail REITs have either cut or suspended their dividends during COVID-19. A few long-standing dividend growth records have even ended, with Urstadt Biddle (UBA) breaking its 26-year streak last quarter. And Tanger Outlets (SKT) suspended its dividend while searching for ways to ultimately continue its own run.

In a recent research report, financial advisor Raymond James explained:

“Tenants have more leverage over landlords in the near term… the COVID-19 pandemic has increasingly shifted negotiating power (toward) tenants in many cases as landlords look to preserve occupancy.”

The organization then cited Gary Yanosick, founder and managing partner of OKRAJ Consulting, who made these four points:

Tenants with bargaining power are looking to push for lower base rents with an increased mix of rent derived from percentage rents tied to profitability. Many retailers are looking to close weaker performing stores and reduce store square footage. Retailers are also focused on shorter lease terms. Tenants could push for broader force majeure coverage in new leases.

At iREIT on Alpha, we’ve been conservatively positioned in the retail sector for some time. Our portfolios and recommendations featured underweight exposure to malls, neutral weight on shopping centers, and overweight ratings on a few select net lease REITs.

The “going out of business” signs might not have been hanging last year. But they were sitting right behind store counters, just waiting to be used.

Strong Balance Sheets Only

Our bearish mall outlook comes down to a simple case of supply and demand. It’s an argument we made before COVID-19 last August:

“We have voiced concern for retail in the past, yet we believe that the key for success in the sector is to allocate capital to the companies that have strong balance sheets. “No one can argue how retail is evolving and that many companies will continue to fail. If, in fact, 1,000 malls close down over the next 10 to 20 years, we want to own shares in the REITs that hold the remaining 400.”

Although we had no idea that a black swan event was about to surface, we knew the warning mattered. So many high-yield investors were jumping on shares of Macerich (MAC), Washington Prime (WPG), and PREIT (PEI). They saw them as bargains instead of the traps that they were.

I explained at the time that:

“The department store sector is going to get hit the hardest over the next few quarters. And we believe that additional store closures will put enhanced risk on the REITs that have tight payout ratios.

“Access to capital is paramount. As such, these four REITs will probably have to cut their dividends to manage capital and pay for expenses that arise as stores close.”

In short, I couldn’t have made this forecast any clearer:

“Again, even the most liberal estimate is that there will only be around 400 malls operating after the next decade. “Given the potential for more department store closures and continued pressure on dividends, there's a strong chance that multiples will remain low… with more dividend cuts in the coming years.”

Retail’s fate was obvious. It was only a matter of when it would hit.

The Dinosaur in the Room

In the previously-mentioned article, I defended my downgrades to MAC and PEI. They involved “the potential for large-scale department store closures over the next few years.”

In a recent research note, Bank of America Securities explained:

“The COVID-19 crisis came during an already tough time for department stores. After an okay 2018 fueled by tax reform… the sector continued to grapple with secular sales challenges, including weak mall traffic and channel shifts to off-price and pure-play online retailers.”

It added:

“Year-to-date, department stores have increased debt by 43% to bolster their liquidity during COVID-19, including new debt issuance and revolver draws. This includes leveraging real estate for Macy’s (M) and Nordstrom (JWN).”

Back between 2005 and 2011, it detailed, department store square footage grew 6.5%. At the end of 2012, however, “Kohl’s was the only department store to grow its square footage.” And that only by 1%.

Moreover, “Market share shifts to off-price and online, including the department store’s own sites, catalyzed the recent cycle of store closures.”

Previously, these companies kept stores open as long as they were cash-flow positive. Now, they’re ramping up investment spending instead.

“This helped accelerate the cycle of closures that peaked between 2015 and 2017, driven by Macy’s, Sears and J.C. Penney. At year-end 2019, department store square footage was 22% below 2005 levels. This includes the impact from the Bon-Ton and Sears bankruptcies.”

It’s clear the shutdowns are just speeding things up. After all, Macy’s already had announced 125 additional store closures through F2022, with 30 shuttered in F2019.

Sears and Nordstrom were cutting their counts too.

For 2020, the big department store stories are J.C. Penney, Stage Stores, and Neiman Marcus. And Nordstrom will be closing another 16 of its full-price locations.

Sadly, we anticipate more where that came from.

Dropping Like Flies

Keep in mind it’s not just department stores that are suffering and shuttering. Just take a look at these retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in 2020 – so far – in order of most to less recent:

RTW Retailwinds (July 13)

Muji USA (July 10)

Sur La Table (July 8)

Brooks Brothers (July 8)

G-Straw Raw (July 3)

Lucky Brand (July 3)

GNC (June 23)

Tuesday Morning (May 27)

Centric Brands (May 18)

J.C. Penney (May 15)

Stage Stores (May 11)

Aldo (May 7)

Neiman Marcus (May 7)

J. Crew (May 4)

Roots USA (April 29)

True Religion (April 13)

Modell’s Sporting Goods (March 11)

Art Van Furniture (March 9)

Bluestem Brands (March 9)

Pier 1 (Feb 17).

Bloomberg reported last week that Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is preparing to file too, shuttering at least 1,200 of its 3,000 locations in the process.

The conglomerate, which owns brands like Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, already has “a creditor agreement in place that eliminates around $700 million of its $1.1 billion debt load.” Sources explain that Catherines and Justice are just some of its stores on the potential chopping block.

ASNA’s collection are spread across many mall landlords and outlet owners. In fact, its Tanger Outlets’ second-largest tenant, representing 4.3% of its annualized bent rate ABR.

As illustrated below, many mall REITs are now at an elevated risk of retail closures:

Source: Compass Point

Buyer Beware

As Compass Point explains (emphasis added):

“Lower leverage is the key to survival. Poorly capitalized mall owners will not be able to fund the redevelopment of anchor vacancies and elevated expected leasing (costs) due to the COVID-19 recession. We expect several highly levered mall owners to file for bankruptcy over the next quarters.”

Meanwhile, according to CNBC, CBL Properties (CBL) has:

“… entered into a forbearance agreement with its lenders over a missed interest payment. With bills piling up and many of its retail tenants opting to not pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic, CBL did not make an $11.8 million payment on June 1 on its 2023 notes, triggering a 30-day grace period that expired this week."

The mall REIT also said it wouldn’t be able to make an $18.6 million interest payment on unsecured 2026 notes. “That has triggered another grace period that expires in the middle of this month.”

Then there’s my hometown mall REIT, which could file for bankruptcy this week. Its forbearance period with Wells Fargo ends on July 15, so we shall see.

It seems imminent though that CBL will be the first REIT to file bankruptcy since GGP filed in 2009. And others could follow suit after it.

Sooner rather than later.

To help answer the very valid question of “which one is next in line?” -here are some relevant charts:

Source: Compass Point

Source: Compass Point

Source: Compass Point

Source: Compass Point

Source: Compass Point

Alone, much less together, they offer more than one sad story in the making.

In Closing…

Currently, we have just two official Buy ratings in the mall REIT sector. Those would be Simon and Brookfield Property (BPY) (BPYU). We’re monitoring the sector closely, recognizing that its “musical chairs” contestants are being eliminated… one by one.

So I’ll end the article with where I started it: With Sam Zell’s comment that “retail is more impaired than most people suggest.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

