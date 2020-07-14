Unless energy prices increase sharply in the near term, the company's financial performance will be weaker next year than what it will see this year.

The company is hedged at a price well above current levels for the remainder of 2020, but that is not the case in 2021.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the development of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Appalachian basin. The company is much more focused on natural gas than on oil, however, since that is the more common resource in the Appalachian region. This is certainly not a bad thing though since natural gas has held up much better than oil throughout the coronavirus crisis, and the Marcellus is a reasonably-priced region to produce in. As my regular readers are likely aware, I have generally preferred Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) over Antero due to its stronger financial position, but admittedly, it has been a year or two since I looked at Antero, so let us investigate and see if recent developments have improved its investment thesis.

Antero Resources is one of the largest operators in the Appalachian basin, even though the company itself is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The primary production centers for the firm are in West Virginia and Southwest Pennsylvania, although the company also has some acreage in Ohio.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

This is one of the most resource-rich areas in the world in terms of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and this has helped Antero Resources become the fifth-largest producer of natural gas and the second-largest producer of natural gas liquids in the United States.

One of the biggest news stories to impact the energy market in 2020 was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in energy prices. As we can see here, the natural gas price at Henry Hub has fallen from $2.19 per thousand cubic feet to $1.72 per thousand feet today:

Source: Business Insider

This is a much smaller decline than what oil prices experienced, but it is still a decline nonetheless. Thus, we can expect this to have reduced the company's cash flow and revenues. Antero Resources has responded to this in a very similar way to every other energy company. That is, it cut its capital spending by 35% compared to the original budget:

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

This lower spending will help the company preserve its capital and balance sheet strength in the current environment. Unfortunately, though, it will prevent the company from growing its production as quickly as it originally hoped. With that said, though, the company should still be able to generate some production growth in 2020. Following the spending cuts, Antero Resources expects that it will be able to grow its production by 7% over 2019 levels. This higher production should be able to offset some of the impact from the lower energy prices.

One thing that many shale producers have been working on is reducing their costs of production. I discussed this briefly in an earlier article on fellow Marcellus gas operator Range Resources. Antero Resources has been working towards this same goal, and as we can see here, the company has managed to decrease its drilling costs compared to last year:

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

We can see that its costs have been lower than what it budgeted at the start of the year. The company credits this to efficiency improvements, water initiatives, and the fact that well services are cheaper than they were last year. This does make some sense. As I pointed out in a previous article, the lower energy prices have reduced the demand for well services, so prices have come down somewhat. Regardless of the reason, though, the lower prices help the company maintain a positive cash flow when energy prices drop, which is always nice to see.

The company does not intend to rest on its laurels with the drilling efficiency improvements that it has already achieved. In fact, the company has been working to reduce its drilling costs for years, so what we see here is a continuation of its efforts:

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

The company expects that, next year, it will have even lower drilling and completions expenses. With that said though, it also intends to drill substantially fewer wells than even this year. This might be a sign that Antero Resources expects energy prices to remain low throughout next year. I will admit that I agree with this assessment despite the improvements that we have seen since prices bottomed out back in April. One reason for this is that the novel coronavirus continues to be a problem as cases and deaths are continuing to increase, which has actually caused some states such as Arizona to shut down again. In addition, as long as these headlines continue to remain at the forefront of the news, it seems likely that many people will avoid travel and other energy-intensive activities, which would keep demand suppressed. Finally, over the weekend, OPEC began consideration of a two million barrel per day production increase despite the fact that travel for recreational or other purposes is still well below its pre-coronavirus levels:

Source: Zero Hedge, Google

If OPEC follows through on this plan, it will likely have a sharply negative impact on crude oil prices. It may or may not have a negative impact on natural gas prices though, so Antero Resources might be more insulated than a company focusing mostly on oil production like Continental Resources (CLR). With that said though, approximately 40% of Antero's acreage is liquids-rich, particularly in natural gas liquids. In addition, as already mentioned, Antero Resources is the second-largest producer of natural gas liquids in the United States. Natural gas liquids prices tend to correlate with crude oil prices.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

Thus, even though Antero Resources is not a significant producer of crude oil, it does have some exposure to crude oil prices. In order to protect itself against the risks of these fluctuations, Antero Resources has entered into hedges for all of its expected oil production and its natural gas liquids production at $55.63 per barrel. Thus, even if prices are below this, as they have been for most of this year, Antero Resources still receives the hedged price. Therefore, it does not appear to be as much at risk of seeing its cash flows plunge as the market appears to think based on the recent stock price performance.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

This graphic illustrates a significant risk, though. That is the fact that the company only has 10% of its 2021 liquids production hedged. If energy prices do not stage a significant rebound, then it will likely be cost-prohibitive to hedge its production at the same price next year. Thus, it is quite likely that Antero Resources will see lower cash flow in 2021 than it will in 2020 even if it does succeed in achieving the drilling efficiencies that we discussed earlier.

As I have discussed in previous articles, such as this one, one of the biggest problems with shale energy production is that the wells typically have a very high decline rate. Fortunately, for Antero Resources, the high quantity of resources means that the company's decline rates are not as high as what some other shale companies have. Currently, the company sees its wells' production decline by about 28% on average in the first year:

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

The problem with high decline rates is that the company needs to keep drilling new wells in order to maintain, let alone grow, its production. This has made it quite difficult for these companies to generate positive cash flow even when energy prices were much higher than today's. As we can see here, an index of 61 shale energy companies generally had negative cash flows over the trailing twelve-year period:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean

Antero Resources has not been immune to these dynamics. The company has had a negative free cash flow for quite some time, although the losses have gradually shrunk over the years. In fact, this year, the company expects to produce a positive free cash flow as the result of its efficiency improvements and cost reductions that were already discussed:

Source: Antero Resources Corporation

Unfortunately, the positive free cash flow may be short-lived. Barring a sharp improvement in energy prices, Antero Resources' weak hedging position next year will likely result in a lower realized price for its production. When this is combined with the declining production from its existing wells and the lower drilling and completions activity that the company expects to do in 2021, it might be enough to swing its free cash flow back to negative. This might be what the market is worried about with regards to this company and why its stock price has been beaten down so severely since the pandemic began.

In conclusion, Antero Resources appears to be doing an admirable job trying to weather the crisis in the energy markets, but it unfortunately may not be enough. The company is not sufficiently hedged for next year, so if energy prices remain low, then this could have a devastating effect on its cash flows. The company appears to be solidly positioned for the remainder of 2020, however. This could be seen as a speculative play on a recovery in energy prices, but I do not see that as a likely possibility until the fear of the coronavirus finally passes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.