Energy Stocks Breakout Following Healthy Consolidation Just As Global Oil Inventories Start To Draw

The fundamental story is also lining up with the more bullish price actions we are seeing in energy stocks.

Unlike the rally we saw in early June where bankrupt stocks were leading the charge, investors are finally differentiating between the losers and winners in the space.

Welcome to the oil storage is going down edition of Oil Markets Daily!

In early June, we published a report titled, "Bankrupt Energy Stocks Leading The Short Squeeze Rally." At the time, the energy stock rally was far from healthy with bankrupt energy stocks leading the pack due to some combination of a short squeeze and retail investors piling in. The rally was clearly unsustainable and a consolidation was needed. Investors needed to differentiate between the survivors and the losers.

A month later, and we are finally seeing some traction in names that we believe will survive the downturn. The broader producer ETF (XOP) has managed a nice breakout today.

This move today despite lackluster oil price movement suggests us upward momentum is starting to gain traction.

Fundamentally, this also makes sense as EIA is expected to report a rather sizable draw in tomorrow's report. Saudi's armada of VLCCs are finally going away, so US crude imports are set to drop materially while exports pick up. In addition, US oil production recovery in July so far has been very lackluster as illustrated by the associated gas production volume we are tracking.

In addition, global oil-on-water continues to drain and in-line with our expectations. Floating storage has now fallen ~40 million bbls from mid-June down to ~180 million bbls. And global onshore inventories are starting to drain as well.

The combination of all of these factors is likely to contribute an upward move in energy stocks and oil prices. As we noted in our IEA report yesterday, the demand drop was less than expected, which paves the way for a smoother recovery.

All of this leads us to believe that oil prices are likely to surprise to the upside versus expectation. Most of the sell-side analyst price estimates we've seen put Brent between $50 and $65 for 2021, and we believe this is likely to be too low considering all of these analysts assume -3 mb/d as the global supply deficit for 2021 and onward.

And with no US oil production recovery in sight, we think the market will extrapolate the lack of supply further out down the road and realize that prices will need to be much higher for much longer to incentivize more supplies.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Actionable Ideas

Long XOP - target $60 with stop-loss at $46.85.

Long Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) - target of $16 with stop-loss at $7.80.

Long MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) (MEG.TO) - target of C$5.5 with the stop-loss of C$3.30.

Long Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) - target of C$8 with stop-loss at C$5.50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEG.TO, CVE, PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.