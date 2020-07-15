In recent weeks Boeing reached an important milestone working its way toward recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX. Recently, I have been getting some questions on how this affects the production road map for the MAX.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) dipped 3.6% in after-hours trading on the 22nd of June on the news that Boeing (BA) had reduced its shipset order for the Boeing 737 even further. This has been a subject I have been following closely because it's a very important sign of recovery of the Boeing 737 MAX production line and improvements in Boeing’s balance sheet as well as for Spirit AeroSystems. In this report, we take a look at the most recent cut in the ramp up and explain why this fully fits my view.

Source: Seattle Times

Boeing 737 MAX production ramp up slashed

Those who follow my work on Boeing have likely read my recent report Boeing 737 MAX Production Plan Further Falls Apart. In that report I explained how the production ramp up was stalling. This is a follow-up on that piece.

I won’t rehash that report, but at the start of the year Boeing placed orders with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) that would support 2020 production of 240 to 260 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft while the US jet maker placed orders for 216 shipsets with Spirit AeroSystems. In March this year, we updated subscribers of The Aerospace Forum that further cuts were likely and by May 2020, a cut from 216 shipsets to 125 was announced and even at those levels I was skeptical on the production rate anticipating 40 to 80 shipsets this year which I explained in a May 2020 report. On the fourth of June, Boeing requested Spirit AeroSystems to stop work on four shipsets and prevent starting work on another 16, which would bring the shipset order to 105 units and Spirit AeroSystems was expecting further cuts as the company was still in talks with Boeing to establish the definite scope of the reduction.

Figure 1: AeroAnalysis projection Boeing 737 MAX production

With our insights on various timelines and the demand for new fuel-efficient aircraft, we shared the figure above in a report published on June 17 expecting a significant trim to the shipset order for the Boeing 737 MAX. This news was confirmed just days later when Boeing reduced the shipset order to 72 units. The sharp reader will note that I was still off by 18 units in my projection. For the Boeing 737 MAX that would boil down to roughly $900 million in final product value. So that's significant in the scope of the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities, but we have now learned that the shipset order includes orders for the P-8 shipset as well, while I have continuously assessed the shipset numbers for the Boeing 737 MAX and was under the impression Spirit AeroSystems did the same. The company now states that figure includes P-8 shipsets:

On June 19, 2020, Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter (the “June 19 Letter”) from The Boeing Company (“Boeing”). Based on the June 19 Letter and further communications between the parties on June 22, 2020, Boeing has directed Spirit to reduce its 2020 B737 production plan (applicable to MAX and P-8 shipsets) from 125 to 72 shipsets, which includes 37 shipsets to be produced and delivered over the balance of the year and 35 shipsets that have already been delivered to Boeing as of June 19, 2020. Boeing indicates in the June 19 Letter that the reduction is due to COVID-19’s impact and accumulated inventory of Spirit’s B737 products; such inventory was accumulated pursuant to the parties’ prior production rate agreements.

The P-8A is a derivative of the Boeing 737 Next Generation produced for the US Navy and allies at a rate of 18 aircraft per year. It could be a coincidence, but the difference between our projection and the new ship set number matches the P-8 annual production. Stripping the P-8 shipsets off, we see that there is a one-on-one match on the production ramp up that we envisioned and the most recent revision to the shipset order.

The implications of the downward revision

Source: Irish Times

So, what are the implications of the downward revision. There's a big impact in the sense that the production ramp up is busted. At the same time, this is a one-to-one match with my expectations that I shared with readers. Does it mean that Boeing can’t deliver more than 54 aircraft? Not, really. Currently I'm not expecting that there's appetite for absorbing new aircraft in large quantities, but Boeing does have 450 already built jets that it can leverage may there be an unexpected uptick in demand for aircraft and Spirit AeroSystems already built 100-plus fuselages that are in storage and have not been part of the production plan. What we are looking at is a production ramp up being a lot more modest than previously envisioned, going from roughly 200 (subtracting P-8 shipsets) to roughly 50 shipsets. The revision now reflects a reality of Boeing hitting production levels of a third of its Boeing 737 MAX production capacity by year-end.

Obviously, the most recent revision to the production plan casts doubt on the recertification timeline for the Boeing 737 MAX. A certification flight is expected in late June or early July, which would allow for recertification by September. If that schedule slips by a month it brings down the production ramp up by 19 units. It would put the number of MAX productions at 35, so at this time I wouldn’t say the recent cut is mostly reflective of a timeline slip though we are now in late June and we haven’t heard anything from Boeing on a recertification flight or progress. So, I do have concerns there but I think that at this stage COVID-19 plays a huge role.

In the filing with the SEC, Spirit AeroSystems also disclosed that Boeing cited the COVID-19 and accumulated inventory as the reasons for the cut and that does make sense. Suppliers where producing at a rate higher than the production rate Boeing envisioned to allow for a smooth ramp up toward 42 aircraft and later on 57 Boeing 737 aircraft per month, but the market is now softer than it has been in years, possibly even decades so what's left is reduced demand, lower production rates once the initial stage of the ramp up is complete and excess inventory as Boeing and suppliers had previously positioned for higher rates. It hits the industry in two ways.

If Boeing did not already anticipate this slower ramp up toward normal production levels then the company will be facing another cost component associated to the Boeing 737 MAX production program in its upcoming earnings as the estimate on abnormal production costs was based on a certain ramp up profile. In total, Boeing expects $5B in abnormal production costs that will be expensed in 2020-2021, but that number could now increase.

Source: Aerospace Manufacturing

For Spirit AeroSystems, the new production plan is a blow. During the Q1 earnings call, the company repeatedly received questions on the possibility of the breaching its covenants and the company said it did not expect to breach the covenants as it bet on a sharp production increase in the second half of the year and that increase is now gone and the company under current terms will breach the covenant of having $1B in cash by the fourth quarter of this year.

Spirit AeroSystems is really suffering a double blow here as it has furloughed workers for three weeks based on previous cuts and those cuts likely will be extended under the new production planning. The current production planning are at best a reflection of demand and at worst an attempt of Boeing to keep the supply chain alive. What's currently happening is a disaster for Spirit AeroSystems and that stems from almost a year of overproducing Boeing 737 MAX shipsets as Boeing kept aiming for a moving recertification target and continued missing it.

Conclusion

The most recent cut to the production planning exactly matches my previous expectations. When outlining this, days before the news broke, I was criticized by a tiny group for not “providing anything new” or bringing “fake news.” We are now seeing that the views I shared, which weren’t always appreciated by readers and investors because they were not positive enough on Boeing’s future, have materialized. Over the past 20 months, we have continuously seen how important it is to have dedicated coverage of this complex industry, and many of our expectations, unfortunately, did indeed materialize. In March, I shared my concerns on the Boeing 737 MAX production with subscribers of The Aerospace Forum who enjoyed being able to dig in the numbers months before the actual cuts being announced. Even the public reports I published on the report nailed down the numbers perfectly. That's not to give myself a pat on the back, but for investors there are lessons to be learned here not to fall in love with a stock or deny the negatives of a company just because you do have a long position or just simply try to shoot the messenger if the message isn’t to your liking…

I'm still invested in Boeing and would have hoped that over the past months I could have written more positively on the stock, but if it isn’t there… it isn’t there. My investment position and direction doesn’t change reality and that's why you can continue to expect me pointing out the negatives as well as the positives, because whether I'm long, short or uninvested the analysis always is driven by a combination of data and insight and not by the presence or absence of an investment.

For Boeing, I’d think the most recent dial back in production ramp up expectations is not going to be life threatening. It might trigger additional cost growth which we unfortunately grew accustomed to by now and it will dig the financial hole deeper for the Boeing 737 MAX, but for Boeing it's not going to result in the company going belly up. The reduced shipset order, however, is going to be more threatening to the supply chain which has lost efficiency gains that took years to build and lost its workforce. It remains to be seen how much of the supply chain, its health and efficiency is left when demand for the Boeing 737 MAX picks up.

