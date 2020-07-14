The Financialization Of The U.S. Economy

Definition

The US economy has gone very far along the road of financialization. The definition of financialization (Financialization Definition) to be found in Investopedia, namely, “the increase in size and importance of a country’s financial sector relative to its overall economy” is concise and helps one to understand what has happened to the US economy since 1980.

In fact the financial sector accounted for 2.8% of GDP in 1950 and rose to 7.9% of GDP in 2012. It is now over 8%. Finance now gets 25% of corporate profits while it employs only 4% of the work force.

The characteristics and effects of financialization have been discussed in the literature and are well-known: increased corporate debt; financial engineering; share buybacks; executive pay with stocks and stock options; wage stagnation; increased personal debt; globalization; outsourcing; government bailouts; increasing wealth inequality; leveraged buyouts; takeovers and mergers; disconnect between stock markets and the real economy; financial efficiency; profit maximization; short-term profit taking and absence of long-term planning. For the disconnect of the markets from fundamentals see the Seeking Alpha article of Lance Roberts: The Death Of Fundamentals And The Future Of Low Returns.

The Takeaway

Investors need to be aware of financialization and its effects on corporations. There are several companies with excessively large debt burdens that could risk bankruptcy. The Treasury has instituted SPVs that are ultimately financed by the Fed and which can buy up the bonds of distressed companies and make loans to companies short of cash. It seems that the Administration is willing to come to the rescue of companies that have pushed financialization to the limit and then some.

It therefore becomes particularly difficult for investors when deciding which companies to invest in. Even if a company is financially distressed, it might be bailed out by the SPVs that are administered by Blackrock. The bond purchases are already in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Just how far the bailouts can go is a good question. The airlines are in great difficulty due to a fall in the number of passengers and have laid off thousands of employees. Thousands of restaurants may never open again. The hotel industry is suffering along with the whole tourist industry. The stock markets instead have recovered thanks to the liquidity made available by the Fed. This policy furthers financialization.

The government programs like the CARES Act and PPP will probably be extended, given the recrudescence of COVID-19. These programs will have to be funded, and that will cause the federal debt to levitate further. One could theoretically argue that the increase in the federal debt is consonant with the progressive financialization of the economy. Just as corporations have increased leverage by means of augmenting debt, so has the federal government has increased its sphere of activity by augmented debt.

The federal debt increases so fast that one has difficulty keeping up with the increases. The St Louis Fed chart above is not up-to-date even though it is the chart that appears on the website. It is updated to June 9th 2020, and shows the Q1 debt as $23,223,813 (millions). This is not surprising as the debt has been increasing at an ever more rapid rate. A more up-to-date figure can be found on the government website Treasury Direct, which gives the figure of $26,487,808,758,250.95 as of July 9th 2020. (The Debt to the Penny)

The debt is now over $26.5 trillion according to the debt clock (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time ) and increasing at a rapid pace. This rapid increase in the federal debt is alarming as it indicates that the government has lost control of spending.

A different but analogous development has come about in the stock markets, which have been propelled by Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, which now make up over 20% of the capitalization of the S&P. Small and medium caps have been left behind. One could argue that this situation is partially a result of financialization as ETFs keep on buying stocks in order to replicate the capitalization of the stock markets. Financialization feeds on itself, and now there are SPVs that can buy ETFs.

Investors have to be extremely careful in dealing with an effervescent market fueled by huge injections of liquidity from the Fed and an overvalued US dollar. Financialization has also contributed to what now is a total disconnect between stock markets and the real economy of Main Street that is still suffering from the COVID-19 lockdowns. See above. The great market surge since March 2020 has no comparable counterpart in the real economy with GDP down 5% in Q1 and probably down 10% in Q2. The Dean Martin song “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” comes to mind. “Pretty bubbles in the air. They fly so high, nearly reach the sky. Then in my dreams they fade and die…” That is what happens in a bubble economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

