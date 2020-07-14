Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY) Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Alexander Ivannikov

Good afternoon colleagues, I'm Alexander Ivannikov, Head of the Finance and Economics Department at PJSC Gazprom. I'm happy to welcome you to the conference call to announce financial and operating results of PJSC Gazprom and IFRS for the first quarter of 2020.

At our conference call today, we have with us the Chief Accountant Mr. Mikhail Rosseev and also Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee at PJSC Gazprom, as well as representatives of key departments at PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft. This presentation slide deck for this conference call is available at Gazprom website.

Before we begin I would like to direct your attention to the fact that Page 3 of the presentation contains important information regarding forward-looking statements among other things, which may be made as part of this conference call. The reality of today is such that the pandemic of the new COVID-19 infection has an impact on all shades of our life and before I proceed to an overview of our financial performance of Gazprom Group for the first quarter of 2020, I would like to dwell upon the response to the outbreak of COVID-19 that we have undertaken to prevent the infection from spreading, to protect our employees and ensure sustainable operations of our production facilities.

In order to monitor the ongoing situation and coordinate response efforts against the virus and Gazprom set up a dedicated task force, we monitor daily information to analyze and timely respond to the changing environment. We maintain minimally required staff at the workstations to ensure sustainable and safe operations of our production facilities. While the remaining personnel has temporarily been transferred through remote operations.

Gazprom's facilities run at reinforced security mode to allow people in and ensure continuous medical monitoring, we provide antiseptics and individual protection to all employees, also our employees are regularly tested for coronavirus, we disinfect the buildings and premises, transport and special equipment.

Shift operations take into account the threat of coronavirus or the COVID-19 spread. We rotate workers while locking them down at service stations where they spend 14 days and run two tests for COVID-19 and in case we need to replace such personnel, or personnel contacting with a, those who have tested positive for the infection, we have reserve, there’s no available and most of the facilities have extended their shift term.

Let me dwell upon the Chayandinskoye field case, in particular back in April we had a lockdown introduced in Chayanda given the COVID-19 threat and outburst. The field had dedicated measures to reinforce security with the help of clear zoning of the infrastructure and the construction facilities. These measures ensured there is no threat to, for the infection to penetrate the bubbles and ensure uninterrupted cycle for the facilities that operate non-stop personnel ensuring sustainability of production, operate in a closed bubble with all the facilities provided to them as well as individual protection measures and does the employees have the possibility not to leave these so-called clean zone and operate autonomously while minimizing their contacts.

The Chayandinskoye field has dedicated quarantine facility for employees of Gazprom, as well as the subsidiaries. That quarantine facility has all the required equipment including an ICU with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. The field also has a new bio-MRI unit and a lab to test for COVID-19 using PCR.

Given sufficient medical supplies, we can provide alternatively for preventive treatment but also for actual treatment of lighter forms of the disease. The Chayandinskoye field have extended their term of the shift as well, and also the employees are in self-isolation for 14 days before they are allowed in and they are only allowed in once they have tested twice negatively for COVID-19.

With the lockdown introduced operations nonetheless never stopped. We have ensured measures provided for daily supply of gas into the Power of Siberia pipeline from the Chayandinskoye field in the amount of no less than 15 million cubic meters per day. On the 1st of June the lockdown in Chayandinskoye field was discontinued.

I would also mark social responsibility manifested by the Gazprom Group. Members of the management committee have submitted their salaries and private funds to twice to COVID-19 while the trade union employees have contributed into fund that targets prevention of the infection spread.

Companies of the group have acquired medical equipment and professional protective gear for medical facilities in their regions of operations. Thus perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic, the unified system of gas supply for Russia has been operating as planned. Off-takers and our export market have been receiving gas in full volume, health and well-being of our employees, as well as some buyers, subcontractors and partners remain the key priority for our long-term sustainable development.

Now, let's continue to the following Page 5 to consider the company’s performance in the first quarter this year. Clearly, the oil and gas industry in 2020 was confronted with unprecedented challenges. The situation of the European gas market was aggravated by further negative drivers, as well as excessive supply of the LNG market, at normally hot ambient temperature for the second winter running as well, as high supply of inventories and declining storage.

As a result, spot prices in European gas hubs went down to multi-year minimums while in June they hit the historical minimum. On top of that, oil prices in the first quarter was also under significant pressure. In these conditions, Gazprom still demonstrated quite good financial performance exceeding analyst expectations for most channels at least.

Let's continue to the following Page 6, to consider the financial performance of Gazprom Group in fiscal 2020. As compared to the first quarter of 2019 we saw clearly an expected reduction in most of the financial metrics given the negative market environment in our key markets.

Let's consider the European market, average spot prices for gas as well as oil went down by about 50% as compared to the first quarter 2019. Gazprom Group's sales revenue in the first quarter 2020 went down by only 24% to RUB1.7 trillion, while the EBITDA went down by only 20% exceeding RUB500 billion.

Profit attributable to shareholders was negative, given the major slump in Russian ruble FX rate back in March which resulted in significant FX losses as part of their financial losses or gains in the amount of RUB551 billion. Reduced CapEx of Q1, 2020 which was down 5% year-on-year allowed us to generate nonetheless positive free cash flow even in the negative external environment.

The amount of debt repaid in the first quarter exceeded the amount of new borrowings. However, the weaker ruble has resulted in both total and net debt going up given that about 80% of the Group's debt is in foreign currency. In dollar terms however adjusted net debt went up by only 3%.

Please be reminded that responding to the declining demand in oil and gas markets that is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gazprom Group has established measures to curtail its operating and capital expenditures but in the first quarter they have not yet manifested an impact on the financial performance.

Let's continue to Page 7, the key driver behind revenue of the gas business in the first quarter 2020 was lower average realized price in Europe, while the volumes in absolute terms went down as well. In the first quarter, our average realized price in Europe went down by 37% year-on-year. As I have already explained earlier, spot prices in the same period of Q1, European gas hubs went down by a much higher degree. That gap comes with a better Gazprom's performance vis-à-vis gas hub prices as explained comes, thanks to the structure of our portfolio long-term contracts.

Speaking of the spot prices in the European gas hubs we have reasons to believe that the market has bottomed down already and with a more balanced market, which could come in Q4, driven by the seasonality factor as well as high-volume of inventories and underground gas storages. On top of that the volumes of gas realized in Europe went down in Q1 because of the rather warm weather, as well as the COVID-19 response measures in European countries.

Please mark that in Q1 we sold about 1 billion cubic meters to China on the Power of Siberia pipeline. This comes as part of Europe and other countries segment in our financial statement. In the format Soviet Union market we also saw the negative dynamics with the sales down by 26%. The Russian gas market was much more stable with the average realized price growing by 1% with a slight reduction in volumes. Thus the sales from gas revenue in Q1 2020 went down by only 7% year-on-year and that's again explained by a lot of warm weather.

Let's continue to Page 8 now, the share of oil and utilities business in Gazprom Group's revenue structure has somewhat increased given a more moderate reduction in revenue for those segments as compared to the gas business. As at the first quarter 2020 sales of oil gas condensate and refined products in ruble terms went down by 15% year-on-year, while the refining segment has seen a reduction in their profitability as well.

On top of that oil business EBITDA has seen negative impact given the time lag for export duty calculation. Nonetheless, the revenue business kept generating a significant free cash flow while electric power and heat sales in Q1 2020 went down by 9% given low volumes, again due to the rather warm weather conditions. The utilities business of Gazprom is still generating a positive free cash flow.

Let's continue to the following Page 9. As usual, I would like to direct your attention to the adjustments and the need for adjustments of certain financial indicated from the amount of bank deposits. This is done for proper analytical accounting.

Page 9 explains exactly that what the amount of bank deposits represented as part current and non-current assets on Gazprom Group's balance sheet. As at the end of Q1 2020 the number went down as compared to 2019 in the first quarter by RUB154 billion to RUB523 billion. The reduced amount of deposits has resulted in higher cash flow from operations, which is reflected in the net change of working capital line.

Over to Page 10, here you can see the adjustments of operating and free cash flows by the amount of short-term bank deposits. In the first quarter 2020, we saw reduced volume of deposits as represented in IFRS accounts as a change in working capital. The analytical adjustment cancels the impact of this driver on the operating free cash flow.

The net change in working capital is mostly related to higher receivables and lower payables. Thus even in the negative external environment the free cash flow of the Group was positive, as at the end of Q1 2020, standing at RUB19 billion.

Page 11, explains thing capital expenditures of Gazprom Group. In the first quarter 2020 the CapEx number went down to RUB419 billion which is 5% less than in the first quarter of 2019. The reduction is mostly explained by the launch of TurkStream Gas Pipeline as well as completion of the major works related to Nord Stream 2 pipeline as well.

Significant increase - a notable increase in CapEx in the oil business is related to more drilling at new fields of Gazprom Neft. As I mentioned CapEx optimization would have a large impact in the following quarters.

Now Page 12 where we have key debt metrics. In the first quarter, I can see very different dynamics in ruble terms than dollar terms, which is explained by much weaker Russian ruble as of at the end of the quarter. Given the fact that most of our debt and revenue as well are represented in the foreign currency, it is correct navigate, to analyze our burden in dollar terms.

As at the end of Q1 2020, the total debt went down by 7% to $58 billion, while the reduced volume of cash and cash equivalents as well as bank deposits in our balance sheets that have come down somewhat. This was related in slight increase of the net debt. As you can see in the chart, the adjustments by the amount of bank deposit result in net debt at the end of Q1 2020 standing at $41.4 billion which is only 3% higher than 31 of December, 2019.

It's important to mark that the weakening market environment nonetheless led Gazprom to ensure minimal growth of its debt burden. And the increase of the leverage is explained first and foremost by the expected reduction of the company's EBITDA.

The net debt-to-EBITDA is up as at the end of the quarter from 1.4 to 1.5, which is in the middle of the range, which we consider comfortable. In order to -- yet another proof of our credit worthiness is maintained credit ratings coming from all leading agencies which have maintained their outlook as well as the ratings.

Given the uncertainty of the market and high volatility of the financial markets we have still managed to have three successful issues of Eurobonds and two successful placements of Russian ruble bonds in the amount of more than $4.5 billion for 5 and 10 years at minimal rates. And also started using project financing for gas processing plant and contributed €3.1 billion out of €11.4 billion in Q1 in order to refinance the bridge credits received earlier.

Over to the next page, as we have mentioned on numerous occasions dividends to shareholders remain one of the key priorities for the company and a clear proof of that commitment is the dividend, which we - which the company's shareholders approved at the General Meeting for the year of 2019 in the amount of RUB361 billion. This amount is not only close to the record high amount of the previous year, but also exceeds the minimal number as calculated per our

New dividend policy. The financial performance in Q1 2020 reconfirmed the correctness of the calculation mechanism which we have opted to have, that enables adjustments of net income by the non-cash items, which results in the dividend calculation with the formal paper loss for the full quarter, the calculated dividend base nonetheless stands at RUB288 billion for the first quarter. With the new dividend policy in place, we have committed to pay no less than 40% of adjusted net income for the full year of 2020. So the contribution of the first quarter represents about RUB5 per share.

Over to Page 14. To conclude my presentation I'd like to note that Gazprom has managed turned up to adapt swiftly to the fast changing environment of this year and ensured safety of its employees and reliable operations of its facilities in the new circumstances of the pandemics and we have managed to come up with a cost reduction program thus maintaining financial resilience in the crisis.

The investment highlights of Gazprom Group in the current environment are ensured by our plan to cut costs, so that we could maintain low production cash cost and maintain leadership of European gas market, while also diversifying our sales volumes to China.

Secondly, have a conservative financial policy to manage liquidity and debt and shows flexibility of the cash flows and financial resilience. The comfortable leverage and sufficient liquidity as at the end of Q1 represent a good foundation to overcome the acute period of the market turbulence. In the longer term, our free cash flow will be maintained by the introduction -- by the commissioning of the key projects as well as the hopefully recovery of the global economy, which would reflect positively on us.

In response to the current situation we are undertaking comprehensive measures to mitigate the negative impact of external drivers on our financial metrics and also keep optimizing operating and capital expenditures, as well as looking for new growth points for our free cash flow as well. Dividends to shareholders are a key priority of our financial policy because we consider that instrument as one of the main highlights for the shareholder value of Gazprom. In the situation of the pandemic ESG is becoming more prominent and that is true for our company as well.

Thank you for your attention. At this point we're ready to take your questions and proceed with the Q&A.

Igor Kuzmin

[Foreign Language] Hello, Igor Kuzmin from Morgan Stanley speaking. Thank you for the presentation and I'm going to ask a couple of questions in Russian. First of all could you update us with your expectations for the full year of 2020, as regards your CapEx, and as well as the average realized price we export to Europe and also for the volumes that we're going to export to Europe and excluding the former Soviet Union countries in six years. Thank you.

Mikhail Rosseev

[Foreign Language]

Alexander Ivannikov

Thank you for your question. Mr. Ivannikov speaking. Given that it is comprised of several sub questions, let us respond in four ways. I'll start with the first sub question on the full year 2020 CapEx. Following the optimization exercise, it's going to amount at RUB1.3 trillion for Gazprom Group that's Group CapEx.

As regards to your second sub-question on the average realized price outlook to Europe, I'm going to ask Mr. Andrei Zotov, Head of Department at Gazprom Export to respond.

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign Language]

Alexander Ivannikov

Good evening, colleagues and thank you for the points expected question. Given our operating updates for the first two quarters and our sales outlook and given our long-term portfolio of contracts, as well as the electronic trading platform that we have for Q3 and Q4, there is no need as we see currently to update our guidance as announced and discussed earlier. Given that Q4 is going to be stronger given that the prices outlook on the hubs that we see currently, as well as our offtake targets in the contracts for full year, we don't see any need for adjustments.

Just for your understanding the summer to winter spreads in certain gas trading platform could reach $90 at present. So given that we do not see any need to adjust our guidance downward.

And as far as the volumes are concerned, I think that was discussed in my answer as well. We do not see any need to adjust our guidance downward given the outlook for offtake volumes and our long-term contract portfolio. Previously we provided the guidance of 166 to 167 DCM and that currently stands.

Karen Kostanian

[Foreign Language] Next question comes from Karen Kostanian from Bank of America speaking. I'm going to ask my question in Russian as well. Mr. Ivannikov, thank you for the presentation. I have a couple of questions. My first question is about your cost optimization targets, previously announced RUB200 billion whether that remains the target still and how are you progressing down that road?

And my other question is related to the Turkish markets that used to be a very big one for Gazprom. However, given the current reports we are observing certain issues with volumes, as well as payments from that market. So how are you going to resolve those? Thank you.

Mikhail Rosseev

[Foreign Language]

Alexander Ivannikov

Thank you for your questions. Karen. I'm going to start by responding to your question of cost optimization and I'm asking Mr. Andrei Zotov to be prepped with the second question on the Turkish market.

Mikhail Rosseev

[Foreign Language] As announced earlier, we have decided in same leads to reduce or optimize both the operating as well as capital expenditures. Our current targets are as follows. Let me speak for the gas parts of the business only. Operating side, RUB140 billion, and that's again gas business alone. On the CapEx side RUB200 billion to RUB220 billion, again gas business only.

Thus the total amounts of cost savings on the gas business side is somewhat higher than the RUB300 billion you mentioned in your question. And the number is actually closer to RUB360 billion. On top of that would come further savings in our utilities and oil business and pretty much equal share. So that's about - that's reduction of both operating as well as capital expenditures by about 20% in each in utilities and oil business and that would come on top of the RUB360 billion of the gas business.

We also assume that the cost reduction would not impact the production plans as well as reliability of gas supply and our offtakers in Russia or internationally. In September this year the management committees is set to consider the updated budget.

The decision in principle has been made earlier back in April this year. So we are living in that mindset ever since April. In September we are going to formalize the new approach, which will have been running for five months by then.

Mikhail Rosseev

Over to Mr. Zotov now for the second question, please.

Andrei Zotov

Yes, indeed. And the first quarter, the market in Turkey was not much affected. The volumes were down by only 15%. So 15% year-on-year reduction in volumes in the first quarter. However, we saw a combination of factors in the second quarter, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the influx of LNG at significantly lower prices as compared to our long-term contract.

So the supply side was up on the LNG, because the agent's market shut down in the second quarter and some countries even declared an active build or a force majeure, refusing to receive tankage of LNG, which ended up in Europe, including Turkey. In the third quarter, however the situation seems to have balanced out. We see some good offtake volumes in July and by the end of the year we expect to hit the same numbers, flat as was the case in 2019.

Alexander Burgansky

[Foreign Language] Good afternoon, and thank you for the presentation. I have a couple of questions. My first question regards your expectations of the Russian domestic tariff adjustments. It was supposed to happen as of 1 of July but never happened. So when would you expect this to come into place and thereby how much - by what amount would you expect the tariff to be adjusted.

My other question seems less prominent one but still important the gas transportation revenue that Gazprom is saving. In Q1 that revenue went up year-on-year, while the volumes went down clearly, and well could you comment, please why the gas transportation revenue could have gone up?

Alexander Ivannikov

Well as far as the first question is concerned Mr. Alexander, Head of Division at Department 817 is taking that question. Well, we have waxed on that question with the regulatory authorities' decision and say that has been made. We are currently documenting that as appropriate. That's for the gas sales tariff domestically.

As far as the gas transportation tariff domestically is concerned, no decision has been made as yet. Work is still ongoing with the regulator and we have submitted all the material timely, provided all the clarifications as requested by the regulatory body and we are expecting their decision. I don't think I can comment as to the timeline of that decision given no decision has been made as yet.

And the second question will be addressed by Mr. [Anatoly Chevkazov]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Speaker

[Foreign Language] Hold on. Firstly, Chief Accountant, Mr. Mikhail Rosseev is going to provide the revenue gas transportation revenue numbers and then Chepkasov will comment.

Mikhail Rosseev

Well, frankly speaking the gas transportation services revenue only went up by 1% in the first quarter, and if you consider the bulk of that volume, which is gas transportation services within Russia, it is even less than 1%. There is a growth of about 26% in Europe and the other countries, but that has accounted for trading operations where we simply resell the services when involved in trading operations on the gas hubs. This is non-regulated activity and there is nothing special actually, regular fluctuations as part of our normal operations.

Thank you. I believe this has been an exhaustive answer and there is no follow-up on that. I think we can take the next question please.

Angelina Glazova

[Foreign Language]

Mikhail Rosseev

Operator, I think we have lost the question

Mikhail Rosseev

Alex, I believe we have lost Angelina's question. We only understand generally it's about the EU and if Angelina is back on the line, we'll be happy to take her question. But as we are waiting, let's take the next question set.

Andrey Gromadin

[Foreign Language] Good afternoon and thank you for the presentation. Congratulations on your great results. I have one question if I may. My first question relates to the Ust-Luga project. They have announced that contracts have been made for gas suppliers as well as ethane and also have entered into an EPC contracts for the gas prices complex I'm wondering when the final investment decision is pending for Ust-Luga - as far as I understand, this hasn't been announced yet, and also what would be the eventual investment, or the cost of this major gas processing plus LNG facility.

And my other question is more of a general kind, recently Gazprom ran a price tender for 1.3 million tons a new approach, by contracting pretty much full volume for this year and major bulk of next year. I'm wondering what are the benefits of this approach. Could you please comment?

Mikhail Rosseev

[Foreign Language] Thank you for your questions, Andrey. I am asking Mr. [Denis Novakov], Deputy Head of Department to respond to your first question and Mr. Kirill Polous, Deputy Head of the Procurement Department to respond to the second question.

Unidentified Speaker

[Foreign Language] Good afternoon, colleagues. Please be reminded that the final investment decision for the Ust-Luga project was made last year, and that happened on the 29 March. Key technical decisions for the project have been made already, as well as the engineering surveying phase completed. We are currently waiting on the project documentation is dropping.

In early June, RusKhimAlyans entered in an EPC contract with NIPIGAZ for the LNG gas processing complex facility. We have as Phase 1, the development of working documentation for the project at which point the selling prices have to be established and fixed and annexed to the EPC contract. The timing for the EPC price to be fixed is 30 of June, 2021. As Phase 2 we envisage the design as well as construction and commissioning for the processing facilities.

On top of that, NIPIGAZ has entered into contracts with license holders to design two basic projects following two different technologies. So as far as the LNG part of the contract is concerned in Q1 2021, they're going to get basic designs completed for the options on hand. And in the second quarter 2021 based on the basic projects available we will be getting firm EPC propositions.

As far as the second question is concerned on the procurement of a large diameter pipes, indeed the procurement exercise we ran as incentive for Gazprom Group comprises 2021 and 2022 demand within the grate for the construction of its investment projects. This procurement has allowed to fix the prices for two years ahead as well as take into account not only the pricing elements but also the utilization of capacities as manufacturers plans.

Well, as far as the outcome of this procedure is concerned for the first time ever Gazprom has opted to select five rather than one winners and each received the dedicated volumes depending on the ranking in the winners list, obtaining from 20% to 35% of the total procurement. These are five largest, pipe manufacturers in Russia. No intermediaries took part in the tender.

As far as the approach is concerned it has been recommended to us by the Federal Anti-monopoly Service to use this approach with several winners on numerous occasions. And we have finally agreed and proceeded, thus resulting in a saving of 3% of the initial price, which is rather significant given the overarching scope of the tender.

Angelina Glazova

[Foreign Language] Well, thank you for your comments on the short-term issues. Let me ask if your longer-term related comments. My first question is about the newly announced European Union strategy on hydrogen in 2030 and beyond currently focuses on the so called green hydrogen leaving much less space for gas. I'm wondering if Gazprom is undertaking any research in this area. Could you please comment on your vision of European market beyond the year of 2030?

My other long term question relates to China. Recently Gazprom CEO announced the target of 130 billion cubic meters as potential supply to that country in the near - in certain future. I'm wondering whether that future comes after 2030 or is that timeline still unclear when you're going to get beyond '30. Also I'm wondering which potential rates you're currently discussing on the Power of Siberia 2 projects. Thank you.

Mikhail Rosseev

Well Alex, before I hand over this question to someone in my team to respond, I would like to remind you that the focus of this conference call is Q1 2020 financial statements and discussing strategic plans for 10 years and beyond represents an important part of that, but nonetheless we have some other platforms for more detailed and in-depth discussions in a different format. So I'd ask those asking questions to be closer to the subject about today's discussion.

So please be reminded as well that on top of the two questions just announced, we'll have time for one further question. In the meantime, I'll ask Mr. Constantine Romanov, our Head of Division at the respective development department to handle to the first question. And Mr. Kirill Polous - sorry Mr. Constantine Romanov, Heads of Section and Mr. Kirill Polous, Head of Division within the Department of respective development. Kirill will be handling the second question. Thanks.

Constantine Romanov

Well, good evening colleagues. Gazprom did take part in the public discussion initiated by the European Commission on the hydrogen strategy and that participation was quite successful. That proposition resulted to hydrolysis to produce carbon hydrogen has been - has made its way into the hydrogen strategy.

Well, hydrogen produced from natural gas has certain economic as well as environmental benefit since it can be made with no CO2 emissions. I can handle the following analogy. Currently Europe manufacturers more than two million tons of hydrogen which are produced from more than 30 billion cubic meters of gas. And in five years' time the EU plans to make only one million tons of hydrogen using electrolysis of H2O.

We are currently talking to our partners and are involved in discussions on running potential pilot projects for hydrogen build. We could potentially use European Commission's plans, the result of hydrolysis that would help this hydrogen.

Thus we believe that natural gas is set to remain an important source of hydrogen for the European Union looking forward. Thank you.

Kirill Polous

Well, as far as China is concerned, the target of 180 billion cubic meters per year, which is the long-term export sales like and total is comprised of both the current pair of Siberia capacities, which could be ramped up by 6 billion cubic meters to the total of 44 BCM, as well as a number of other projects we are discussing with Chinese partners, including supply of gas from the Russian Far East as well as the Power of Siberia 2 projects, via Mongolia as well as the so called western route.

There is no timeline to be discussed currently for the projects in question, given some of those are in pre-investment phase and negotiations with the Chinese partners continue. Thank you.

Mikhail Rosseev

Colleagues, thank you. We have been online for more than hour now, and we are ready to take one final question at this point in time.

Igor Kuzmin

[Foreign Language] Well, thank you. I have a quick follow-up question on the dividend expectations for the full year of 2020. I'm wondering if the dividend base for the full year of 2020 is going to be reduced by the amount of compensation to PGI ING in the amount of RUB1.5 billion?

Mikhail Rosseev

[Foreign Language] Okay, thank you for your question. That's a great one to conclude our conference call today. The answer to your question is no given that the compensation amount is not going to affect our net income for the full year of 2020 and hence it's not going to affect the dividend calculation. Thanks.

Mikhail Rosseev

Alex thank you for joint effort today, and as always, we appreciate the efforts of our translator Mr. [Konstantin Galata] and we're looking forward to welcoming you all to our next conference call based on the first half year results. Thank you.

