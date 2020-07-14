Wedgewood Partners Q2 2020 Client Letter

Summary

Wedgewood Partners is a money manager founded in 1988 with the goal of providing investors with a superior approach to managing investment portfolios.

For the second quarter 2020 our Composite (net)i gained +27.13%. The S&P 500 Index gained +20.54%, its best quarterly gain since 1998. The Russell 1000 Growth Index gained +27.84%. The Russell 1000 Value Index gained +14.29%.

Holdings that contributed the most to the portfolio's quarterly absolute return were PayPal, Apple, Tractor Supply, Facebook, and Alphabet.

During the quarter, we sold Booking and Fleetcor. We trimmed NVIDIA, Facebook and Apple. We added to Bristol-Myers, Copart, Motorola, and CDW.