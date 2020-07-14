Natural Gas - Bearish Storage Revisions Prompts August Contracts To Fall

This explains the recent price weakness despite far better LNG economics. This is another reason why we think it's more apt right now to be long an NG producer rather than NG itself.

The issue for the NG market appears to be a near-term demand concern issue and storage worries. The 2021 curve has remained resilient as the market starts to factor in lower supplies in higher demand scenario next year. But the recent flare up of COVID cases and worries about demand destruction continue to weigh on traders' minds. In addition, with storage levels bloated versus historical averages, buyers are on a hiatus as they opt to wait and wait to see how demand pans out.

The higher injection comes as power burn demand came in lower than we had forecasted.

Based on our storage projections, EOS has moved back up to 3.97 Tcf with the next 4 reports showing +10 Bcf revisions each week.

Welcome to the bearish storage revision edition of Natural Gas Daily!

For the week ending 7/10, we have a storage build of +45 Bcf. This would be compared to the 5-year average of +63 Bcf and last year's +67 Bcf.

Bearish Storage Revisions Prompts August Contracts To Fall

Natural gas prices fell through the near-term support of $1.77 today prompting traders to start dumping long positions. Traders we surveyed reduced long exposure down to 30% as storage revisions moved higher following lower CDDs over the weekend.

Source: HFIR

As you can see, we almost reached ~45 Bcf/d last week, but have since retraced. In our model, we had power burn averaging above ~45 Bcf/d in the coming weeks, which would have been supportive of much lower builds.

Either way though, storage builds this July will be lower than last year's and the 5-year average.

As you can see, the implied deficit went from -2.8 Bcf/d down to -1.71 Bcf/d.

The storage builds for the rest of the year, in our view, will be similar to that of 2016. And if Lower 48 production tops out at the ~89.5 Bcf/d we are currently seeing, then the builds will keep decelerating as implied balance shifts more negative.

And so far in July, despite associated gas production returning, we are starting to see gas production flatten out already. This indicates to us natural decline will take over production trajectory and keep it trending lower.

Given the weakness in NG is centered around short-term pressures, but the longer-term outlook is more certain with lower supplies and higher demand, we can eliminate the storage tank top worries via a long position in a producer like EQT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT.