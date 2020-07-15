The popularity of gold, ETF flows, and hedge fund positioning all suggest that the market is skeptical of a robust recovery.

After staging an incredible ~40% rally off the March lows, the stock market has sufficiently perplexed many renowned investors who like to claim that equities are now pricing in a V-shaped recovery in an economy that’s nowhere close to pre-covid levels.

At a quick glance, it’s not hard to see why the speed & magnitude of the recovery in global markets has many confused. Most of the bullish investors I speak with attribute it to the unprecedented level of stimulus, which is fair... how many times have we heard market participants utter the phrase “don’t fight the Fed” over the last decade?

It’s also fair to give partial credit to a never-ending slew of positive headlines about potential vaccines on the horizon as well as “better than feared” economic data. Nowhere is this seen more than in Citi’s Eco Surprise indices, which have exploded higher after falling into deeply negative territory in April.

While it’s true that a quick look at the S&P 500 would suggest that risk assets are pricing in a V-shaped recovery, there’s a different story brewing underneath the surface...

Let’s start with the Nasdaq, which is trading at record highs. Why is this? Are investors piling into mega cap tech because they're optimistic about the economy or because the outlook for a robust recovery has been dampened by renewed lockdowns in some states where virus cases are rising? Buying secular growth favorites that should continue to perform in a slow-flation world with reduced physical human interaction doesn’t exactly scream confidence, in fact, it suggests the opposite… fear.

In addition to the massive Nasdaq/SPX outperformance, long-term US and European yields are very low, inflation expectations are very low, and implied volatility is high. And smaller, cyclical, lower quality companies trade at a historically large discount. Needless to say, all those represent wagers on a world where growth remains weak and uncertainty remains high.

Moving on to positioning...

It’s no secret that as trailing volatility collapses, the systematic (rules-based) community starts to re-leverage. This means that CTAs & vol-control funds who are unemotional and take no explicit view on covid-19 case-growth will automatically increase their equity stakes as realized volatility falls. This is important because as long as volatility stays well-behaved this mechanical short-covering/re-leveraging can and will continue.

But what about human/discretionary investors? Well, judging by the HFRX index, which is supposed to be a proxy for equity hedge fund performance, the long/short community’s rolling 60 day beta to the S&P 500 dropped precipitously in March (red arrow in the chart below) and remains well below pre-pandemic levels, which would suggest that they’ve been on the sidelines for most of the ~40% rally… if they were expecting a V-shaped recovery in the economy wouldn’t it make sense for them to boost long exposure?

What about flows? Surely, in a quarter where the S&P 500 rallied over 25% the top ten ETF inflows would be littered with equity funds, right? Nope… seven of the top ten were credit funds while the S&P Gold ETF clinched the top spot. If the market was pricing in a V-shaped recovery, why would gold, a traditional safe haven asset, be at the top of the inflow list?

I’d also add that out of the only two equity funds that made the cut, one was QQQ, which is loaded with mega cap tech & secular growth favorites, further supporting the no growth / slow-flation / high uncertainty narrative.

The bottom line here is that the massive outperformance in tech/growth and popularity of gold suggest that investors are not, contrary to the narrative, pricing in a V-shaped recovery. While gold’s rise has a number of drivers, tech perched at record highs while energy, banks, and various cyclicals lag, is a pure reflection of the market’s skepticism about the robustness of the economic rebound.

