Kroger is the type of business that can continue to grow in a variety of economic climates.

I see Kroger (KR) as a good combination of dividends, value, and growth. The company increased its dividend every year for the past 14 years. The stock is trading with low P/E and price to sales ratios. Kroger is expected to achieve strong double-digit earnings growth for FY21 (consensus). This strong growth is a result of large increases in its online business.

Since consumers need to consume food on a regular basis, Kroger benefits with its 2,757 food stores in 35 states. People need to eat regardless of whether the economy is expanding or contracting. That provides Kroger with some financial stability. Now with consumers unable to eat at most restaurants during the pandemic, Kroger can benefit from shifting demand from eating out to eating at home.

The company found a good formula for success by offering an attractive selection of products and services in physical stores and through e-commerce. This is evident in multiple years of comp-store sales growth, double-digit e-commerce sales increases, and positive customer satisfaction results. Morning Consult's survey of about 200,000 consumers had Kroger rated at the top among grocery brands.

E-Commerce Grocery Growth

Kroger achieved a 92% increase in online grocery sales for Q1 FY21. The boost in e-commerce sales came from consumers who turned to online grocery ordering during the COVID-19 pandemic. As restaurants closed, consumers made more meals at home. Many consumers probably also ordered groceries online to help reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 while in quarantine or while taking precautions.

Kroger also achieved strong comp-store sales growth of 19% in Q1. So, success was achieved both online and in brick and mortar stores. This makes sense since consumers were limited to where they could shop and spend money during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The e-commerce success was set up by Kroger when the company opened multiple automated customer fulfillment centers [CFCs] throughout the United States. These CFCs are powered by Ocado's automated technology using artificial intelligence [AI] and robots. Kroger recently announced that it will be opening three new automated CFCs, which are expected to be operational in 2021.

Once these new CFCs are open, Kroger will have a total of nine automated online fulfillment centers. The company has plans to grow this to 20 CFCs.

Kroger's e-commerce success was achieved before the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has been growing the digital business at double-digit percentage rates before the pandemic hit. COVID-19 just added to the Kroger's online gains. Consumers might get used to the convenience of online grocery ordering and stick with it after the pandemic is over.

Valuation

While many stocks are overvalued in this market, Kroger is still showing an attractive, low valuation. Kroger currently has a trailing and forward P/E of about 12 and trailing/forward price to sales ratios of 0.21 and 0.20, respectively. Here's how Kroger compares to their peers:

Kroger Walmart (WMT) Costco (COST) S&P 500 (SPY) Forward P/E 12 26 38 24 Forward Price/Sales 0.20 0.68 0.88 2.24 (trailing)

sources: seekingalpha, multpl.com, ssga.com

Price to sales ratios below one are considered excellent in terms of valuation. While all three of these chains have an attractive price to sales ratio, Kroger stands out with the lowest p/s ratio by a significant amount. This shows that Kroger is undervalued based on projected sales for the next fiscal year.

Kroger is also undervalued as compared to the competition and the broader market's forward P/E ratios by a significant amount. Kroger's low valuation puts the stock in a good position to move higher on continued growth.

Customer Retention

Kroger has a loyalty program that helps drive customer loyalty. Kroger has a fuel points program where customers can earn one point for every $1 spent. Customers also earn 50 fuel points for qualifying prescriptions and 2x fuel points for purchasing gift cards. Points can be redeemed at the company's fuel centers.

Kroger also added more to this program. Consumers who link their Kroger rewards debit card to the Kroger mobile payment app earn double the rewards.

The rewards program encourages repeat business, which is a likely contributor to Kroger's sales success.

Cash Flow and Dividend Health

The stability of Kroger's business is reflected in steady cash flow growth. Kroger achieved strong operating cash flow growth of 22% in FY19 and 12% in FY20. Free cash flow increased 600% in FY19 and 11% in FY20. The company's strong positive cash flow gives Kroger the ability to pay and increase dividends on a regular basis. It also gives the company the ability to invest back into the company for expansion purposes.

Kroger currently has a modest 2% dividend yield. Although it is a modest yield, Kroger's dividend is not likely to be at risk of being cut. Companies that have cyclical businesses sometimes cut the dividend during times of economic distress. Since Kroger's business is steady due to the consistent nature of grocery demand, the dividend payments are likely to be increased as the company grows. The safety of the business leads to the safety of the dividend.

You can see from the chart above that the stock price is approximately correlated with operating cash flow growth over the past 10 years. However, the gap between operating cash flow and the stock price widened significantly. This suggests that the stock price could have a good run higher to be more in-line with the long-term correlation.

Analysts' Earnings Estimates Increased

Research shows that stocks tend to outperform the market when earnings estimates are increased by 5% or more. Stocks that have downward earnings revisions tend to underperform the market. Kroger's EPS estimates were increased by 14% from $2.47 3 months ago to $2.82 for FY21. That is likely to provide the stock with a positive upside catalyst.

Kroger is expected to grow earnings at about 28% for the company's fiscal year which ends at the end of January 2021. If the company meets or exceeds these estimates, it should help provide a boost to the stock price.

Here are recent Kroger analysts' one-year price targets:

Kroger Analysts Price Target Well Fargo $38 Bank of America $42 UBS $35

source

Given the attractive valuation, strong earnings upgrades, and double-digit expected earnings growth for FY21, The Wells Fargo and UBS targets look like conservative estimates that can easily be exceeded. The Bank of America target looks the most realistic, which implies a 27% increase over the current price. This is more in-line with the expected earnings growth for this fiscal year.

Kroger's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Kroger is a good combination of valuation, growth, with the likelihood of having dividend stability for multiple years. The company has an established footprint of stores in many states with a good loyalty program to attract and retain customers. The company's grocery products are needed on a regular basis for basic survival. That gives the company, stock, and dividends some safety to withstand negative economic conditions.

The growing online business helps to keep costs down with Kroger's automated CFCs, while making groceries available to a larger population of consumers. E-commerce has a good chance to be a strong growth driver for Kroger over multiple years if consumers continue to enjoy the convenience and safety of shopping for groceries at home.

The risk for Kroger is that the grocery business can be highly competitive. Other companies could offer more attractive selections, prices, services, and loyalty programs and take market share away from Kroger. The good news is that Kroger is large enough to benefit from economies of scale to source products at low prices to sell them at competitive prices. Other companies might be able to match Kroger in offerings, but may not be able to beat them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI]. Subscribers get access to a SWOT analysis on this company and others.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.