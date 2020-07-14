JAMF is growing quickly, enjoys investor support for the IPO which appears reasonably valued, so is worth considering.

The firm provides enterprises with Apple device and software IT services.

Jamf Holding has filed to raise $288 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Jamf Holding (JAMF) has filed to raise $288 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides enterprise IT services for Apple devices and software applications.

JAMF enjoys strong investor support, is demonstrating resilient revenue in the face of Covid-19 and has a reasonable IPO valuation, so the IPO is worth considering.

Company & Technology

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Jamf was founded to provide a comprehensive set of services it calls Apple Enterprise Management.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dean Hager, who has been with the firm since June 2015 and was previously CEO of Kroll Ontrack and prior to that held various senior roles at Lawson Software, later acquired by Infor.

Below is a brief overview video of Jamf's cloud offering:

Source: Jamf

The firm enables enterprises to more easily integrate all types of Apple products and software into their existing systems 'without ever having to touch the devices.'

Jamf has received at least $570 million from investors including Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm.

Customer Acquisition

The company has more than 40,000 customers in over 100 countries as of June 29, 2020.

Jamf sells its SaaS solutions via a subscription revenue model and sells larger accounts through a direct sales force and smaller accounts via its online portal.

The firm also sells through channel partners, which includes Apple itself.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 36.9% 2019 34.8% 2018 35.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, dropped to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.7 2019 0.8

Source: Company registration statement

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. JAMF’s most recent calculation was 36% as of March 31, 2020, so the firm needs some improvement to reach this rule’s hurdle rate.

Management states that its dollar-based net retention rate ‘has exceeded 115% as of the end of each of the last nine fiscal quarters, calculated on a trailing twelve months basis.’

A dollar based net retention rate of more than 100% means that for a given cohort of customers, the firm is adding new revenue from that same cohort over time.

A figure of above 115% is impressive and shows the firm’s ‘land and expand’ strategy is working as well as its services have achieved market fit.

Market & Competition

According to a management-cited recent IDC survey of U.S. commercial IT decision makers, it expects the penetration of Apple Mac computers to increase from 11% to 14% within two years.

Additionally, more enterprises are seeking to allow employees to use more of the technology of their choice, as solutions to integrate various platforms become more available and cost effective.

Statcounter also reported that Apple OSs 'comprised 22% of global web traffic (both business and consumer) in December 2019, up from 4% in January 2009.'

The increase in the use of mobile devices is mostly the reason for Apple's use growth in the enterprise, although the Mac has been an important contributor.

The company's competitors are typically 'large cross-platform enterprise providers and early stage providers of Apple enterprise solutions. Large enterprise providers, such as VMWare, Microsoft and IBM typically compete with us on one particular solution (e.g. device management, identity or endpoint-security) intended for cross-platform use and not specialized for Apple. Given Jamf's success, a number of early-stage companies are following our approach to deliver on an Apple ecosystem vision.'

Management says its focus on providing a vertically integrated suite of options means it can compete better against the small startups that are usually focused on one functionality as well as against the large providers who do not offer specialized solutions.

Financial Performance

Jamf’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

Uneven operating losses and negative operating margin

A swing to sharply negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 60,390,000 36.9% 2019 $ 204,027,000 39.2% 2018 $ 146,562,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 45,379,000 46.0% 2019 $ 147,998,000 52.2% 2018 $ 97,259,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 75.14% 2019 72.54% 2018 66.36% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (6,483,000) -10.7% 2019 $ (20,256,000) -9.9% 2018 $ (29,993,000) -20.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (8,290,000) 2019 $ (32,600,000) 2018 $ (36,256,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (8,820,000) 2019 $ 11,183,000 2018 $ 9,360,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Jamf had $22.7 million in cash and $397.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $3.5 million.

IPO Details

JAMF intends to sell 16 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $288 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain firms have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $100 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is unusual for a non-life sciences IPO and represents a positive signal as to valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.32%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our shareholders. We expect to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay $205.0 million of outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan Facility and pay any associated prepayment penalties and accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repayment and the remainder of such net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The contract interest rate on the indebtedness that we intend to repay was 8.70% per annum as of March 31, 2020, and the maturity date is November 13, 2022. At this time, other than repayment of indebtedness under our Term Loan Facility, we have not specifically identified a large single use for which we intend to use the net proceeds and, accordingly, we are not able to allocate the net proceeds among any of these potential uses in light of the variety of factors that will impact how such net proceeds are ultimately utilized by us.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, HSBC, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets, and CastleOak Securities, L.P.

Commentary

Jamf is seeking public capital to pay down debt and provide expansion capital for its growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials show strong revenue and gross profit growth, operating losses and uneven cash flow from operations.

Management published preliminary Q2 2020 results showing slower revenue growth but non-GAAP operating income; the revenue trajectory was likely hampered by the Covid19 pandemic and is in my judgement a temporary situation, although how long ‘temporary’ will be is an unknown.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have moved upward as revenues have increased; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate has dropped slightly also.

The market opportunity for providing enterprises with IT services for their Apple users is large and likely to continue to grow at a significant rate, so the company has positive market dynamics in its favor.

As a comparable-based valuation to a basket of publicly held Software (System & Application) firms compiled in January 2020 by the NYU Stern School which had an average EV / Sales multiple of 8.77x, JAMF’s EV/Revenue at the IPO would be 10.32x.

The premium over the basket of publicly held is reasonable given JAMF’s strong growth rate (under normal economic conditions) and non-GAAP operating profits, so the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Given strong investor support, resilient revenue growth in the face of Covid-19 and a reasonable IPO valuation, the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 22, 2020.

