The SPY Is Trading Sluggishly (Technically Speaking For 7/14)

The largest US states, which are seeing a rise in virus cases, will probably have to lockdown again.

More lockdowns are probably coming (emphasis added):

Leaders in the country’s three most populous states acknowledged on Monday that the outbreaks they have been battling for months were on the rise and may require a return of stricter lockdown measures.

Let's tie this data into recent statements from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans (emphasis added):

I can’t speak to others’ assumptions, but crucially, my forecast assumes growth is held back by the response to intermittent localized outbreaks—which might be made worse by the faster-than-expected reopenings. In this environment, many resources will be devoted to health and safety. I assume health solutions become widely available as we move through 2022, and I allow for a return to more normal operations by late in the year.

This outlook is shared by the broader Federal Reserve Board (emphasis added):

In light of the significant uncertainty and downside risks associated with the pandemic, including how much the economy would weaken and how long it would take to recover, the staff judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast. In this scenario, a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with another round of strict limitations on social interactions and business operations, was assumed to begin later this year, leading to a decrease in real GDP, a jump in the unemployment rate, and renewed downward pressure on inflation next year.

It's growing increasingly likely that we're entering a much more difficult period of economic reporting.

Recent EU data has been strong. Retail sales rose strongly:

In May 2020, when Member States began easing the COVID-19 containment measures, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 17.8% in the euro area and by 16.4% in the EU, compared with April 2020, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union

US retail sales data had a similar rebound (emphasis added). Industrial production also rebounded strongly.

In May 2020, when Member States began easing the COVID-19 containment measures, the seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 12.4% in theeuro areaand by 11.4% in the EU, compared with April 2020, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In April 2020, industrial production fell by 18.2% both in the euro area and in the EU.

It appears that the first few post-lockdown reports are goosed by pent-up demand. We haven't gotten far enough into the reopening cycle to see what happens when that wears off. Stay tuned.

Why hasn't the health care sector taken off? The XLV fell with the rest of the market in March and then quickly rebounded, regaining previous levels by the end of April. But since then, prices have trended sideways, trading between 95 and the lower 100s. You'd think that traders would be bidding these shares higher.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Overall, not a bad day. The DIA led the market higher, followed by small-caps, transports, and mid-caps. It's a bit odd to see the QQQ trapped in the middle of the table, considering it's been the darling for the last few months. The only draw-back is that the Treasury market was near unchanged. Ideally, we'd like to see that section move lower. The energy ETF is continuing its whipsaw ways, this time leading the pack higher with a 3.55% gain. Basic materials and industrials round out the top three. Two defensive sectors occupy the fourth and fifth positions.

Let's take a look at a few charts, starting with today's 1-minute SPY chart: Prices spent most of the day trading just north of the opening, trading in a narrow range. However, the market caught a bid at the very end of trading, sending prices to a session high at the close. This is a good 1-day chart for the bulls. Let's go back to Thursday (July 9) on the above 5-day SPY chart. Prices had a solid, two-day move higher, ending the week with a bit of upside momentum. Monday morning, prices gapped higher and then continued to move higher into lunch. But at 2 PM, prices dropped sharply lower on higher volume, wiping out most of the gains from the rally at the end of last week. The only thing that ended the sell-off was the close. Today, prices moved higher for most of the trading session. Yesterday's sharp sell-off indicates there is a lot of bearish sentiment lurking out there. On the 30-day SPY chart, there's a rally that lasted from late May through early June. Since then, the market has been consolidating. Prices have had a great deal of trouble getting above the 314-317 level. Yesterday, prices hit the lower 320s again, only to quickly sell-off. Today's end-of-the-session close sent prices back towards the lower 320s.

However, small-caps haven't really made a serious run towards higher levels since June 15. They've been consolidating in a very tight, 10-point range.

The good news is that the markets haven't sold-off. But yesterday's sharp drop on higher volume should act as a cautionary tale; bears are out there waiting for ... something. But, the fact that prices are holding their own is a positive development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.