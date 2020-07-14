Silver Ring Value Partners Q2 2020 Letter

Summary

Silver Ring Value Partners utilizes a concentrated intrinsic value approach in seeking to safely compound capital over the long term.

At the end of Q2 2020 the portfolio was very attractively priced, with the Price to Base Case value ratio at 54%. The portfolio had 14 investments, cash at 5% and option-adjusted net exposure at 78%.

Economic indicators are rapidly improving, although largely by virtue of how sharply they previously fell.

When there is nothing intelligent to do, the only rational course of action is to do nothing and do your homework to be prepared for when good bargains reappear.