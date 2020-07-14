Should uniQure be successful, AMT-130 would likely be the first gene therapy to market for Huntington's disease, and peak sales could conservatively be estimated at $2 billion annually.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) is pivoting after securing a solid revenue stream through a licensing deal. Management is building shareholder value by advancing their early-stage pipeline and making a bet on AMT-130 which will handsomely reward shareholders if they prove successful in developing the first gene therapy for Huntington's disease.

uniQure Licenses hemophilia B gene therapy to CSL Behring

uniQure, a gene therapy company with a $2 billion market cap, announced a licensing deal for their hemophilia B gene therapy product, AMT-061, which is in an open-label Phase III trial. CSL Behring, a larger company with an established position in the hemophilia market and a worldwide commercial infrastructure will be the sole marketer of the product. They will make an upfront payment of $450 million to uniQure and take on responsibility for regulatory issues and, eventually, manufacturing to reach the 70,000 patients worldwide suffering from hemophilia B.

Management noted that although a one-time treatment for hemophilia is advantageous, hemophilia is a well-served market and due to it being a specialized market, they felt they could extract full value through this licensing deal. There will be an additional $1.6 billion in milestone payments and tiered royalties in the mid teens to low twenties paid to uniQure over the life of the product. CSL Behring was a desirable partner because the company has successfully launched products for rare diseases, has a global reach, and a focus in the hematology space.

Investors often underestimate the complexity of a global launch due to the various regulatory hurdles and the expense of creating a global sales and marketing structure, especially for a rare disease. CSL Behring already has sales of $1 billion in the hemophilia space. One advantage bigger pharma companies have in marketing is that their salespeople often represent multiple products. This dramatically reduces the cost per product of in person "detailing." CSL Behring is a company that already has regulatory experts and salespeople with contacts internationally, so there are considerable synergies for them to market an additional product. There are strong arguments that licensing AMT-061 was a smart strategic move for uniQure.

uniQure has successfully navigated a product, AMT-061, through two iterations and produced what is likely to be the best in class and first to market gene therapy for hemophilia B. The product looks so efficacious that this deal was made without the final results of the pivotal trial. This accomplishment speaks volumes about the expertise and judgement of both the scientists and management at uniQure. However, the stock price has cratered from around $65 to $45 on the news. uniQure was thought by analysts to be next in line for a full buyout following Spark, Audentes, and AveXis being acquired. Many analysts responded by lowering their price targets to reflect that there is no takeover premium likely to materialize in the immediate future.

It is prudent at this juncture to assess where the company is headed. uniQure is now a company with a large cash stash of about $720 million with a steady stream of revenue that will be flowing in as milestones are met and royalties are paid. Management estimates it has adequate cash to fund operations through 2024. It is refocusing its efforts on a lead product for Huntington's disease that just entered the clinic. It will also be advancing gene therapies for Fabry's disease and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 and plan to have 5 commercial or pivotal stage assets 5 years from now.

The CEO, Matt Kapusta thinks that deal with CSL "could make uniQure potentially a more attractive target for an acquirer." In his view:

M&A for pharma is about the lead program, it's about the pipeline and it's about the platform. For an acquisition to make sense, you have to be able to value all of that. The reality is that when you look at hemophilia B, and you look at Huntington's or CNS assets, in order to value all of it that requires a specific therapeutic focus area of the acquirer."

Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay lowered the firm's price target on uniQure to $64 because the early stage of uniQure's other programs makes an acquisition challenging. He wrote that, "associating the right M&A value to the company was unlikely until proof of concept data from AMT-130 became available during the first half of 2021." uniQure has emerged from this licensing deal as a more narrowly focused company. Their assets are focused on CNS and liver directed indications which could theoretically make them attractive to a large pharma company who wants to boost its pipeline and has a good fit strategically.

uniQure is progressing forward with a focus on its Huntington's disease gene therapy program. Investors should put their focus on the quality of uniQure's lead asset, AMT-130, as this will be the next driver for success regardless of whether uniQure continues to operate as an independent clinical-stage company or is acquired by a large pharma company.

Huntington's disease

Huntington's disease is a devastating illness that strikes adults who carry a mutation of the HTT gene. It is a progressive, debilitating, and, ultimately, fatal disease with far-ranging symptoms that are cognitive, motor, and psychiatric in nature. There are 25,000 people in the US diagnosed with Huntington's disease and probably another 75,000 at risk of developing it. It is more common in people of European ancestry and it is estimated that in the US and Europe, there are 70,000 people with the disease. This genetic mutation creates a protein that destroys parts of the brain and eventually destroys all the patient's mental faculties. Symptoms usually begin in the mid-40s and the decline tragically plays out over 15 to 20 years before patients inevitably succumb. Involuntary movements, impaired gait and posture, dementia, difficulty speaking, and psychiatric symptoms are common.

There are drugs used to help address the symptoms of the disease such as Xenazine for Huntington's chorea but there is no approved treatment to stop the progression of the disease or cure it. Many patients have previously been reluctant to have genetic testing done because a positive result left them hopeless as no treatment could alter the course of the disease. The gene for Huntington's disease was found in 1993 and it has taken until now for advances significant enough to give patients a valid reason to feel hopeful. The slow pace of progress reflects the technical difficulties of translating our awareness of a gene into a therapeutic strategy that can impact the disease. uniQure has invested 6 years in preclinical research and believes it has developed a feasible approach.

Huntington's disease is caused by a mutation in the HTT gene which produces the mutant huntingtin protein. It is not completely understood how this protein causes neuron cell death but it is known that the striatum of the brain and a particular type of neuron called striatal GABAergic spiny projection neurons (SPNs) are affected cells and are thought to be the cause of the symptoms. We do know that the normal (wild type) huntingtin protein plays a role in normal nerve cell function. It is hypothesized that when the mutant huntingtin protein, rather than the normal huntingtin protein, interacts with other proteins, it can eventually lead to nerve cell death although the exact mechanisms have not been elucidated. Normally, proteins are broken down but the mutant form of huntingtin is not completely broken down and parts of it tend to aggregate in the brain. The exact mechanisms in Huntington's disease are not understood but the consensus in the scientific literature is that the cascade is initiated by the mutant huntingtin protein and preventing its production is a goal of treatment.

Gene Therapy for Huntington's disease

An article written by Peggy Nopoulos, M.D., a professor at the University of Iowa, which was published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience describes the goals of a gene therapy for Huntington's disease.

"By far the most exciting and promising advances in research on HD have been made in the work toward treatment with gene therapy. A potential therapeutic for dominant genetic disorders, silencing of mutant genes provides the opportunity for treatment with major impact. In general, the promise of gene therapy could be twofold: (i) restoration of function by returning to health neuronal circuits that are not yet dead, but dysfunctional and (ii) neuroprotection with a lack of disease progression. In fact, the ultimate use of gene therapy would not be in treatment, but in prevention of disease - avoidance of symptoms entirely."

AMT-130

AMT-130, is a gene therapy candidate that could achieve these treatment objectives by silencing the mutant gene on a continuous basis with a one-time treatment. uniQure is using an AAV5 vector that is designed to carry a piece of micro RNA to silence the huntingtin gene and inhibit the production of mutant protein (mHHT). The brain cells treated with AMT-130 will continuously produce an "mRNA blocker." The gene silencing technology was licensed from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and it is a non-selective agent that reduces the production of both forms of huntingtin protein.

In preclinical studies, animals who were treated with AMT-130, showed a reduction in the highly pathogenic Exon 1 fragment as well as mutant huntingtin protein. The exon 1 HTT fragment is considered the most toxic form of abnormal protein that accumulates in the brain and AMT-130 is unique in that it targets this protein. An article published in Nature noted that, "inhibiting the production of exon 1 HTT…might pose a very promising strategy in treating HD."

uniQure's approach is unique not only in the way it is "silencing" the gene but also in how it is administering it. It is injected directly into the brain targeting the putamen and the caudate nucleus but it is anticipated that the viral vectors will spread to other areas in the brain. The literature supports that all regions of the brain are affected but that the caudate and putamen are strongly affected and likely the source of symptoms. It should be noted that there is evidence in the literature that Huntington's is a systemic disease. While experts, such as Dr. Nopoulos, believe that "the disease process is clearly selective and specific to the striatum," whether targeting the brain will be sufficient to improve symptoms is a question only answered by conducting clinical studies in humans.

Figure 1: Source: uniQure

Another unanswered question surrounds the knockdown of both types of protein - the wild and the mutant forms. Neuroscientists William Kaemmerer, M.D. and Richard Grondin, M.D. wrote that the "development of therapies involving non-allele-specific huntingtin-lowering is based on the hypothesis that the net result of lowering both wtHTT and mHTT in a patient will be beneficial." Whether this hypothesis is correct is also a question that requires human clinical trials. They suggest that, "individuals lacking wtHTT because both their alleles contain an expanded CAG repeat region can be healthy for decades." It can thus be inferred that a reduction in wtHTT may be safe. There is evidence that wild type huntingtin has many functions in cells, so finding the optimal balance is a challenge. Drs. Kaemmerer and Grondin addressed this in a published article titled "The effects of huntingtin lowering: What do we know so far?" According to the authors, "For now, what can be concluded is that for safety, huntingtin-lowering in the human disease should be either limited in the amount by which huntingtin is lowered (e.g., preserving about 50% of wild-type expression), limited to the most affected regions of the brain (i.e., the striatum and cortex, and probably avoiding in the thalamus), or allele-specific." Clinical studies will clarify whether AMT-130 achieves an optimized huntingtin lowering.

After a single administration of AMT-130 in animal models, the decrease in mHTT resulted in "an improvement in brain cell function, a reversal in HD neuropathology, and a partial reversal of volume loss in a key brain area involved in memory, called the hippocampus." Beyond whether AMT-130 is safe, the only question that really matters is whether these improvements will also occur in humans. Edward Wilde, M.D., a clinical investigator in Huntington's disease provides perspective. He wrote that, "lowering mutant huntingtin protein doesn't guarantee clinical efficacy. We might see disease slowing, while the prospect of reversal is much more difficult to contemplate."

It may be that researchers will find that treating patients earlier in the course of disease is desirable, which was a key finding in another disease, spinal muscular atrophy. SMA is also a monogenetic disease and a gene therapy treatment, Zolgensma, does not seem to reverse damage but does seem to halt progression. There are children who were treated in the first 1-2 months that are walking, talking, and very high functioning which is astounding considering most patients with SMA Type 1 have a life expectancy of less than 2 years and babies often never lift their heads. Perhaps it will also be true in Huntington's disease that ascertaining when to administer treatment may be critical.

It may be that the patient group who would benefit most would be patients who are years away from their first symptoms. A study published in Lancet Neurology which was co-authored by Dr. Rachael Scahill sought to look for early signs of Huntington's disease to identify the best time for treatment. They found signs of neuron death 24 years before symptom onset. She noted that:

Other studies have found that subtle cognitive, motor and neuropsychiatric impairments can appear 10-15 years before disease onset. We suspect that initiating treatment even earlier, just before any changes begin in the brain, could be ideal, but there may be a complex trade-off between the benefits of slowing the disease at that point and any negative effects of long-term treatment."

uniQure's current trial is in the treatments of patients with early-stage Huntington's disease. Whether treating patients in the early symptomatic stage is early enough is an unanswered question. Success for early onset patients may mean preventing the progression of disease rather than dramatically improving symptoms.

uniQure announced that the first two patients (one treatment, one placebo) in the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 have been dosed. A neurosurgeon delivered AMT-130 with MRI-guidance directly into the striatum. The trial seeks to enroll 26 patients with early manifest Huntington's disease. Initially, it will be a blinded 18-month core study period followed by long-term follow-up that runs through the 5-year mark. The first treated patient will be observed for 90 days before the Data Safety Monitoring Board determines whether additional patients can receive a higher dose.

The Competition

Much insight about the promise of uniQure's approach can be gleamed from its competitor. Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) has a therapy in Phase III trials that is an antisense oligonucleotide drug. It was designed to "silence" the gene by attaching to the mRNA which stops the gene from producing the defective protein. RG6042 was administered via an intrathecal catheter and is a treatment that would be given monthly or perhaps quarterly.

The Phase 1/2a study tested RG6042 in 46 adults and showed the drug to be safe. However, some patients received pain and/or post lumbar puncture syndrome due to the procedure which makes it a burdensome treatment for lifetime administration. The results showed a dose-dependent reduction in the levels of mutant huntingtin protein of up to 60 percent in the cerebrospinal fluid. Measured against baseline levels, there were average reductions of 20%, 25%, 28%, 42%, and 38% in huntingtin protein across the five increasing doses. The 12 patients given placebo, meanwhile, experienced an increase of 10% in protein level. For context, Dr. Wilde a neurologist and a co-author of this research which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, provided perspective. He said, "The news we can lower mutant huntingtin protein in the cerebrospinal fluid is the best piece of news that's emerged from any clinical trial in Huntington's disease."

This is the first treatment to show lowering of the HTT protein and there is a huge amount of excitement among families and physicians. Concern was raised by Dr. Jeff Carroll who has done preclinical research on the drug that there were no improvements in a marker called neurofilament light and there were actually increases in brain ventricle size which is the opposite of what one would hope to see if it was preventing brain shrinkage. He went on to write:

There are some intriguing correlations observed - notably, people with the greatest reduction in mutant huntingtin tended to also have better symptoms. The researchers appropriately point out that these results should be taken with a grain of salt until we look in a bigger group of people for a longer time, but it's very exciting that larger reductions of mutant huntingtin are correlated with better HD symptoms."

The paper published in the NEJM was measured in its interpretation of the clinical outcomes in this short study. The authors wrote in The New England Journal of Medicine that:

Functional, cognitive, psychiatric, and neurologic clinical outcomes were generally unchanged at the dose-group level during the trial, and no meaningful differences were observed between patients who received placebo and patients who received RG6042, regardless of the dose level…larger studies of greater duration will be needed to determine whether HTTRx-mediated reduction of the concentration of mutant HTT in CSF is associated with a treatment effect on the disease course, which is typically slow, with changes on standard outcomes generally occurring over a period of years."

This trial was only 197 days long, so it isn't entirely surprising that there were no dramatic changes noted, especially if what would be measurable is a slowing in the decline of the patient's condition rather than an improvement in symptoms. An analysis provided by Ionis describing electroencephalography (EEG) data from RG6042 treated patients noted that "EEG data in healthy controls showed that EEG brain activity is abnormally low in HD patients, and treatment with tominersen (RG6042) but not placebo reverses the deficit in brain activity." Ultimately, Roche found the results promising enough to move to a pivotal study that is underway.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) has developed an allele-specific silencing drug similar to Roche's that showed a very small reduction (12.4 percent) in mutant HTT protein. Their stock fell fifty percent when it was announced because the data was unimpressive when compared to RG6042 which showed a reduction of approximately 40 percent. Most research in animal models indicates that at least a 25 percent reduction would be necessary for efficacy. It remains to be seen whether they will be back in the game if a higher dose, 32 mg, shows improved mHTT lowering. Both therapies would be chronic treatments rather than the approach uniQure is taking which would be a one-time administration.

Voyager (NASDAQ:VYGR) is working on a gene therapy for Huntington's disease and it is still at the preclinical stage. Management has said it will update investors on its Huntington's program in mid-2020. uniQure is first to the clinic for a gene therapy product in Huntington's disease. Ultimately, researchers Drs. Kaemmerer and Grondin believe that "HD is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disease, it is unrealistic to expect that a short course of huntingtin-lowering treatment will be curative - a successful huntingtin-lowering treatment will be a life-long endeavor." This makes a gene therapy treatment an advantageous approach when compared to chronically administered treatments that require invasive intrathecal administration.

Risk vs. Reward

It should be noted that uniQure shepherded AMT-061 successfully through the clinic and worked through challenging technical issues and triumphed in producing the first and likely best-in-class gene therapy for hemophilia B. This was no small feat and they were rewarded with a deal worth up to $2 billion-plus royalties.

The question at hand is whether they can repeat their success in one of the most challenging diseases - Huntington's disease. An article published in 2017 titled, "Fifteen Years of Clinical Trials in Huntington's Disease: A Very Low Clinical Drug Development Success Rate," looked at 99 trials and assigned an overall success rate of just 3.5 percent. This should highlight for investors how difficult a challenge uniQure has taken on. Huntington's disease is a particularly difficult disease to target because it has not been definitively proven in humans that lowering mHTT will yield clinical improvements, especially in patients who are in the early stage the disease. Given this unknown, I would assign a much higher likelihood of failure to this trial than most trials.

This, of course, has to be put in context relative to the reward of developing an effective gene therapy for a fatal neurodegenerative disease. Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) treatment for SMA, Zolgensma, has a $2.1 million price target and insurers are providing coverage. Even if we assume uniQure's AMT-130 was much more moderately priced because Huntington's patients typically have fewer "quality-adjusted life years," it is still likely to warrant a very high price. Luxturna, a gene therapy for a disease that can cause blindness is $425,000 per eye which reinforces that gene therapies that offer one-time solutions for serious diseases command premium pricing. Even if we assume that only a fraction of the 70,000 patients in the US and Europe would be candidates for treatment, there is a huge commercial opportunity. Even if only 2,500 patients were treated annually at $800,000 per treatment, this would be $2 billion annually in sales. This would provide a solid revenue stream for uniQure, which would be in addition to the licensing revenue from AMT-061.

Success with AMT-130 may also put uniQure back in the game as an acquisition target. AveXis, which was acquired by Novartis, was acquired for $8.7 billion rewarding shareholders with an 88 percent premium over the closing price the day prior. Zolgensma peak sales are estimated to reach $2 billion, so this makes it a valid comparison in valuing the rewards if uniQure is successful in developing AMT-130. But should it not be acquired, while succeeding with AMT-130, uniQure would have very substantial free cash flow to operate independently.

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster, M.D. thought that the decision to out-license their hemophilia B gene therapy was a reflection of the potential of the program for Huntington's disease. He wrote that:

we believe the deal signals a high level of confidence in the ongoing AMT-130 Ph 1/2 trial, and we think a deal out-licensing the only other clinical-stage gene therapy program in the company's pipeline would be unlikely unless management felt confident on the potential to safely dose patients in the Huntington's program."

2021 will be the year when investors get a sense of whether uniQure has a gem or a disappointment with AMT-130. Investors may wish to wait to see if uniQure produces positive biomarker data. Investors should also watch the progress of Roche's pivotal trial. If they are successful, it will provide proof that gene silencing which reduces mutant HTT levels can result in clinical efficacy which increases the likelihood that AMT-130 will also show a clinical benefit. uniQure should be thought of as a high risk, high reward investment for long-term investors and what matters most now is whether they can repeat the success they had in producing a first and best-in-class gene therapy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QURE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.