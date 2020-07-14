Desert Lion Capital Q2 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Desert Lion Capital is managed by Rudi van Niekerk who is a South African citizen. Due to a growing interest from US and other international investors, Desert Lion Capital was launched to meet the needs of non-South African investors.

Desert Lion returned 12.8% for Q2. Our investment space within the South African listed equities market has been slower to recover from the recent sell-off and did not follow the same trajectory as the extremely rapid rebound of U.S. stocks.

Common sense and logic tell me that expected returns from present levels are low and that the risk-reward profile of buying the S&P 500 at current prices is unattractive.