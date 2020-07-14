The company embarked on cost cutting, but for the shares to recover, sales need to grow well above their pre-pandemic levels, which is far from a given.

The full impact of the pandemic has yet to be felt as Q2 will be considerably worse.

Neos is buffeted by the pandemic and wholesaler inventory levels which have produced declines in subscriptions and revenues.

Neos Therapeutics' (NEOS) share price has crashed as a result of the pandemic, but contrary to most other pharma companies, its share price hasn't recovered:

The main reasons for the share price collapse are the pandemic and unusually low wholesale inventory levels, producing declines in subscriptions. However, both of these are temporary.

So when these subside (needless to say the pandemic is still raging), there will be room for shares to recover, especially as the company is cutting a significant amount of cost and its RxConnect platform is still growing.

But the company wasn't on a sound economic footing even before the pandemic and despite significant cost cutting, it's really quite uncertain whether it will be after the pandemic recedes.

Neos Therapeutics has a number of drugs, two of which are generating revenues targeting the ADHD market. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

Growth

Revenue growth has been brisk, although it is tapering off a bit lately, due to the pandemic:

The company basically has four potential avenues for growth:

Adoption of its two main ADHD drugs

Increasing the revenue per package

Other business opportunities, leveraging Neos RxConnect

Developing new drugs

To start with the latter, the company has developed a new drug, NT0502 which can treat the roughly 1.4M of US patients suffering from chronic sialorrhea that now has little treatment options as only the most severe cases are treated as existing treatments have considerable side effects and complex dosing regimens. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

But this is future music as the company hopes to execute a phase 1 trial in H2 of this year.

The three ADHD drugs are facing a growing market opportunity. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

The company is selling two ADHD drugs, the amphetamine based Adzenys and the methylphenidate based Cotempla. The first is directed at the adult market, which is the fastest growing segment in the market. Cotempla is directed at the pediatric segment.

Fellow SA contributor ONeil Trader noted that prescription growth is stagnating but that was perhaps too somber a view as Q1 seems to have revived some growth here. From the Q1CC (our emphasis):

During the week ending March 6, we had a new 52-week high on total prescriptions for ADHD medications as reported by IQVIA. In the subsequent three-week period through the week ending March 27, when the impact of the pandemic became pronounced, we saw total prescriptions for ADHD products decline by more than 22%.

But the pandemic has reversed that progress, we'll get to that below. There was also one less selling week in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019, and a ray of hope is that wholesale inventory levels were unusually low in Q1.

Wholesalers usually stock between 21-45 days of inventory, but at the end of Q1 this was reduced to less than 14 days for the company's two main drugs. This could be due to pandemic uncertainty, but at some time, these inventory levels will be rebuilt.

RxConnect

There are other ways to juice revenues, one of which is increasing the revenue per pack, which is still rising, but that is soon likely to stop too.

The company's blended net revenue per pack. While this was $128 in Q1 which was 21% above Q1 2019, sequentially, the figure is stagnating already for several quarters so it's not unlikely the y/y growth will peter out within a couple of quarters, if not sooner due to the pandemic even if Q1 tends to be the low point for this metric (at least it was last year).

The main way the company was able to increase the revenue per pack was shifting its business towards more profitable channels and market segments, and maybe there is still some mileage in this.

For instance, the main channel for achieving this is their own Neos RxConnect channel. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

And pharmacies are still signing up, it added 250 pharmacies in Q1 which went live, and it is expected to add another 200 in Q2. From the Q1CC:

Neos RxConnect is a key value driver and point of differentiation - [indiscernible] from our competitors. It is our mission with Neos RxConnect to ensure that patients have access to our ADHD medications by providing greater confidence about the availability and affordability of their ADHD medications. We created in the Neos RxConnect program to provide coverage for all commercially insured patients establish affordable monthly co-pays that remain stable and eliminate the hassles and uncertainties that frustrate healthcare professionals and prevent patients from receiving their medication.

There still seems to be a significant growth opportunity as just 30%+ of their prescriptions is going through this platform.

What's more, the platform (and the analytics platform attached to it) and the links with pharmacies can potentially be leveraged for other drugs like the above mentioned NT0502 (but that will take years) or other opportunities which the company is surveying.

Pandemic

There are a number of ways the pandemic is influencing strategy and results:

Adult prescriptions have shifted to tele-health but pediatric prescriptions have declined as kids have gone off medication.

People lose insurance, another headwind.

Overall, the company has seen prescription volumes decline by some 22%+ from the last couple of weeks of March and into April. While the decline has slowed into May, this was still serious enough for management to take swift action.

The sales force was reduced from 75 to 45 in May, that is a pretty hefty reduction. But it was done strategically such that the 45 remaining sales people still cover roughly 80% of their prescription volumes.

Also, the remaining 20% or so is addressed through a dedicated telesales team, which has seen some expansion in headcount. All this is of course to reduce cash and bring operational cost down to a more sustainable level.

Given the fact that S&M costs were $7.6M in Q1, we expect the run rate of S&M cost (after the severance costs have been absorbed) will decline to roughly $5M.

Finances

Here is how the revenues from their different drugs came in, in Q1. From the 10-Q:

But this produced an $8M net earnings loss (up from $7.6M a year ago).

This could reduce operational cost to roughly $11M on a quarterly basis, still well above gross profit of $8.1M in Q1 (and one has to add another $2M of interest cost).

We can't say this puts the company on a sound financial footing, and this isn't even factoring in the declining revenue as a result of the pandemic.

The company is still bleeding cash, despite considerable improvements:

The company's operational cash flow was -$1M in Q1 but the effects of the pandemic will make this worse again, so the headcount reduction was difficult to avoid even if the company still had considerable amounts of cash and equivalents ($31.4M) on its balance sheet at the end of Q1.

However, on closer inspection, things are not as rosy as the above graph suggests. From the 10-Q:

Part of this is from a $9M short-term revolver credit which was drawn in Q1 (at roughly 6%). Management argues this is normal as receivables increase and it's drawn down when receivables are collected.

We're not quite convinced as Q1 actually showed a $5.7M reduction in receivables, as well as a $6.5M increase in payables, which makes the cash flow situation considerably worse than the headline figure suggests.

So their cash and equivalent balance consists of $9M of short-term credit and was boosted by nearly $14M in working capital changes. While there is no immediate need for funds, the company could resort to dilution, which it has in the past:

One should also not forget that the company has $35M in long-term debt still outstanding with Deerfield, $5M of which was due in May but has been deferred. From the earnings PR:

On May 6, 2020 the Company announced that it had amended its debt facility with Deerfield to defer $5.0 million of the $15.0 million of principal due to Deerfield on May 11, 2020. The Company will instead pay the $5.0 million over eight equal monthly installments beginning on September 11, 2020 and ending on April 11, 2021.

September is pretty close already.

Valuation

The company has yet to make a profit, analysts expect a further $0.30 EPS loss this year but almost break-even (-$0.01) next year. Its sales multiple has crashed though:

Conclusion

The pandemic turns out to be a significant headwind for the company, even if unusually low wholesale inventory levels are likely to have contributed considerably to the disappointing headline figures.

As both of these are supposed to be temporary forces and the RxConnect platform still showing pharmacies signing up, there is a case to be made for a recovery in sales and the share price, but not one we draw much comfort from.

At present levels of operation (let alone factoring in a full pandemic quarter) the company will still produce considerable operational losses and even larger net losses, given its debt levels, despite the significant reduction in sales force (hard to imagine that won't affect revenues negatively).

Then there is the upcoming cost of the phase 1 trial of NT0502 and the debt repayments, and the picture becomes pretty bleak short term.

For the share price to recover, it would require a considerable increase in subscriptions for their ADHD drugs, well above their pre-pandemic level. This is far from a given even after the pandemic recedes. Despite the crash, we can't recommend buying the shares here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.