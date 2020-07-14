OTC Markets (OTCQX:OTCM) operates as an exchange for smaller-cap companies, broker-dealer for certain OTC securities, and provides subscribers with access to market data and financial information. OTCM is known for the Pink-listed stocks and for companies that do not meet the requirements to trade on the well-known exchanges, such as the NYSE and NASDAQ. OTCM is much more than that. The goal is to make the OTC markets a viable option for issuers by increasing transparency, efficiency, and data as outlined in their 1Q20 earnings presentation.

The opportunity is to invest in the Company that is increasing transparency, market access and business verticals, and has a monopoly on data. Although OTCM has a good outlook, there remain risks or less than desirable attributes surrounding market cap, size of the addressable market, and liquidity.

Overview

OTCM operates in three business units:

OTC Link (19% of FY19 revenue) - is comprised of OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN. OTC Link ETS offers quoting and facilitating transactions in OTC equity securities. OTS Link ECN functions as a matching engine and router for certain OTC securities. Market Data Licensing (39% of FY19 revenues) - provides subscribers with access to extensive market data and financial information. Corporate Services (42% of FY19 revenue) - includes the OTCQX Best Market (public trading); OTCQB Venture Market (public trading for developing and venture-stage companies); and Pink Open Market (do not meet the standards of, or chooses not to apply for the aforementioned markets).

Below are key metrics from their business lines.

Source: OTC Markets 2019 Annual Report

Overall, the metrics have grown over the last three years with some hiccups here and there. Currently, OTCM is in sustainable growth mode. The growth areas include the OTC Link, specifically, ECN, adding foreign companies to the OTCQX and OTCQB exchanges, and build out tools and services to support the public and private banking industry.

The ECN was launched in 2017, and considerable capital is being deployed (operating margins have taken a hit) to build out the system to further support liquidity and price discovery. The goal here is to continually market the product, but may the addressable market may be limited. To capture market share, pricing may be aggressive.

To support growth in international listings, an office in London was opened in early 2019. So far, 2019 was a year to build up the pipeline, and revenue generation was minimal. However, 69 global issuers were added to the OTCQX market and 108 global issuers to their OTCQB market.

In February 2019, OTCM acquired Qaravan, a provider of risk and performance analytics platform for the banking industry with a focus on CECL reporting.

To improve price discovery and to market listed companies, OTCM acquired Virtual Investor Conferences business from PR Newswire Association. The conferences themselves may not be accretive to financial performance, but the secondary impact as investors purchasing market data access or investing in the listed stocks would generate income.

Over the last few years, revenue has steadily grown at a mid-single-digit rate with operating profit margins in the 30% range and EBITDA margins near the same level. In the near term, margins are expected to compress due to continued investment into their technology and servers to maintain execution and reliability of their exchanges. The balance sheet is solid with no long-term bank debt outstanding with $15MM in capital leases as their only outstanding debt-like item. Liquidity has been solid with $23MM of cash and $1.5MM in revolver availability at 3/31/20.

As outlined below, the free cash flow generation is solid, and shareholders are rewarded with dividends and share repurchases. The Company recently announced they are authorized to repurchase up to 300M shares.

Source: 2019 Earnings Presentation

Overall, the company has performed fairly well over the last few years. There has been nothing spectacular, but this is a slow grower that is making smart decisions for long-term growth and profitability. As their platform and verticals are built out, investors are rewarded with a quarterly dividend and potential for share repurchases.

Risks

One of the major risks is that companies that trade on these platforms are inherently risky or are just shell companies. Management understands this and is working on changing the perception by improving market data and access, liquidity, and the number of companies that graduate to larger exchanges.

Many of these companies listed are small and trade on low volume. OTCM's markets were built for this reason. There should be improvement with the increase in subscribers to the ECN and the increase in financial information. In the 1Q20 conference call, there was a question about liquidity in small companies, and this is what Cromwell Coulson, CEO responded:

We want to provide a sustainable market for public companies where management can focus on long-term and giving their investors the information, the transparency and the tradability (sic), but without all the burdensomeness (sic). And that's -- so we eat our own cooking is -- and I don't think every company needs to be able to trade a million shares a day to be a public company. And that's the problem we're solving in the U.S. So, if you want us to be something differently, we're probably the wrong stock for you.

Although this was in reference to OTCM stock, the message pertains to other companies on their exchanges.

Valuation & Competition

OTCM mentions the Nasdaq and NYSE as competitors. However, OTCM operates in a niche market, and it is a success when one of their listings graduates out to a larger exchange.

Stock Price

Currently, the stock price is trading ~ $30/share. Based on my model, of a slight decline in revenue in FY20 and a pickup in FY21 and margin compression due to the buildout of its technology, the target stock value per share is $32. A discount to premium may be warranted due to the risks mentioned earlier in article. However, the growth story, solid operating performance, and a good shareholder return program may be appealing to longer-term investors.

Conclusion

OTCM is a unique story as it offers products, services, and exchange listings to smaller companies. Their customers are often small viable companies with limited liquidity, and OTCM is much like their customers. Management has laid out a plan for steady profitable growth by building out services to their customers to promote price discovery and information flow. These are beneficial factors for potential investors. The marketing of their listings will then improve OTCM's revenue streams. The 12-month price target is slightly higher than where the stock is currently trading. Based on the company's financial performance outlook and the 2.2% dividend yield, this may be a reasonable stock for a long-term investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.