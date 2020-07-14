We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), a quarter that investors are likely looking forward to as we've seen the highest average gold price in nearly a decade. Highland Gold Mining (OTC:HGHGF) is one of the first names to report its Q2 production results, and the company had a strong quarter, producing over 61,000 ounces of gold and reiterating FY-2020 guidance. Meanwhile, the mid-tier producer is progressing well with equipment on-site at Novoshirokinskoye [Novo] and Belaya Gora, with expectations to complete the processing plant expansions this year. Finally, construction has begun for the Baley ZIF-1 Tailings Project, with first the first gold pour expected in FY-2022. Based on Highland's industry-leading margins, a strong growth profile looking out to FY-2023, and the highest dividend yield in the sector, I see the stock as a Hold.

For those unfamiliar with Highland Gold, the company is a mid-tier gold producer, operating four mines in Russia, and is listed on the AIM (London Stock Exchange). The company released its Q2 production results on Tuesday and had a solid quarter despite COVID-19 related challenges, reporting quarterly gold production of 61,300 ounces, in line with forecasts. The biggest contributor to the company's production continues to be Mnogovershinnoye [MNV], with 27,000 ounces produced in Q1, and while production was down year-over-year at Novo to just 17,100 ounces, this was expected due to mining lower grade stopes. This Q2 performance has pushed year-to-date output to 125,300 ounces, tracking well below the company's guidance of 295,000 ounces at the mid-point. However, Highland Gold is expecting a much stronger second half and reiterated guidance, and the company has been consistent with its guidance in the past several years. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with the company's MNV Mine, production was down slightly, with gold production of 27,000 ounces vs. 28,700 ounces in the same quarter last year. The culprit for the weaker performance was lower head grades at the mill due to the blending of stockpiles at the RomPad. However, mined grades were actually up in the quarter, coming in at 2.92 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.85 grams per tonne gold, and the company had a strong quarter from a throughput standpoint, with over 359,000 tonnes processed. Therefore, while production was lower in Q2, it should improve into year-end with the company heading into areas with higher-grade ore.

At the company's Novo Mine, we saw a significant drop in gold production, with just 17,100 ounces produced in Q2, down over 37% year-over-year. However, this was expected as the coming was mining lower-grade stopes in the quarter, as we can see with the average processed grade dropping from 5.30 grams per tonne gold to 3.31 grams per tonne gold. From a processing standpoint, however, we saw a solid quarter, with 211,000 tonnes processed, up 5% year-over-year. While the drop-off in production is disappointing, Highland Gold's processing capacity is expected to improve significantly by year-end, with a plan to increase from 800,000 tonnes per annum to 1.3 million tonnes per annum. This should mostly offset the lower grades, and pick up the slack we saw in Q2.

Finally, moving over to one of the smaller contributor, Valunisty, the mine had a strong quarter with gold production up 19% year-over-year to over 9,000 ounces. The strong results were driven by a more than 10% increase in grades from 3.21 grams per tonne gold-equivalent to 3.61 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, as well as higher throughput and higher recovery rates. Highland Gold processed 71,300 tonnes at Valunisty compared to 68,900 tonnes in Q2 2019, and the higher grades contributed to an 80 basis point improvement in recovery rates, up to an exceptional 96.4%. However, the more exciting news was the continued work on the planned expansion to 350,000 tonnes per year from the current 250,000-tonne per annum capacity. Assuming this goes as planned, this would increase Valunisty gold production to over 50,000 ounces per year, a meaningful contribution from last year's annual output of 30,000 ounces.

While it might seem like this was only a satisfactory quarter with production down at two of the three larger operations, the progress on ongoing expansion studies is what made the quarter was so encouraging. As noted earlier, the Novo expansion remains on schedule for year-end, which should offset the lower production we saw in H1, and Highland Gold has now begun construction at its Baley ZIF-1 Tailings Project. The company plans to build a heap-leach facility to process slime from the tailings dam of the former processing plant, and this is expected to produce 15,000 ounces of gold per year. The scheduled completion for this is FY-2022, which should add another 5% to its current production profile. Finally, at the company's main development project, Kekura, the company has received additional construction permits and expects the mine to be up and running by 2023. The mine would be Highland Gold's highest-grade gold mine at 7.0 grams per tonne gold and is expected to produce over 170,000 ounces per year.

As the chart above shows, Highland Gold has near unrivaled growth in the sector, with expected production growth of 60% looking out to FY-2023. This material increase in the production profile is expected to be driven by slightly higher production at Valunisty, Kekura coming online, improvements at Belaya Gora, and the anticipated completion of the Baley ZIF-1 Tailings Project. In a sector that's starving for production growth, this certainly makes Highland Gold stand out among its peers, especially considering that Kekura would be one of the lowest-cost projects in the world, with estimates all-in sustaining costs below $650/oz. Assuming the company can hit these estimates, this would lead to further margin expansion outside of higher gold (GLD) prices with the company's FY-2019 all-in sustaining costs coming in at $791/oz, 20% higher than expected costs at Kekura.

Understandably, some may not be comfortable with a producer operating entirely out of Russia as it isn't the most desirable jurisdiction in the world from a mining standpoint, ranked in the bottom half of jurisdictions. However, the company's industry-leading dividend yield sweetens the investment thesis a little, with the stock paying an average yield of 8.15% the past four years, working out to 20% of net operating cash flow before capital expenditures. I would argue that this offsets some of the jurisdictional risks, and the organic growth pipeline here is also a differentiator for the company. Therefore, there's certainly a lot to like here about Highland Gold, especially with the recent rise in gold prices, further improving its margins. Currently, the company has $250 million in net debt, but we should see a significant reduction going forward with the improved gold prices padding the bottom-line.

Highland Gold Mining has seen a strong quarter to H1 2020, and while production has been a little light on a year-over-year basis, development projects continue to ramp up smoothly. Based on the company's industry-leading dividend yield, industry-leading all-in margins, and a robust organic growth pipeline, there is a lot to like here long-term. However, I personally prefer Tier-1 jurisdiction producers that are already at new 52-week highs, which is why I see the stock as a Hold currently. If the stock could get through its multi-year resistance level near GBX:$255.00, I would consider changing my rating to bullish.

