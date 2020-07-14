On Monday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a $925 million all-cash acquisition of Silver Peak, a leader in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN). This news sent shares up nearly 2% on a day when tech stocks were broadly lower. While this is a pricey acquisition, I see reason for optimism, given Silver Peak's potential to generate revenue growth for the business.

HPE's Growth Problem

Last quarter, HPE's revenue of $6.0 billion was down 15% from the year ago period. Now, admittedly, supply chain disruptions from COVID-19 exacerbated HPE's revenue decline. Still, in the prior quarter, the revenue of $6.9 billion was down 9.2% from the year prior. While cost saving programs and share repurchases have supported non-GAAP EPS, HPE has been unable to generate revenue growth as it seeks to build a cloud business that can offset declines in legacy hardware operations.

This inability to generate revenue growth has weighed on shares as investors grapple with concerns that HPE is a "melting ice cube," a business that generates sizable cash flow today but is ultimately steadily losing value as it loses share to fast-growing cloud and software technology stocks. Indeed, the company is expected to earn $1.21 per share in fiscal 2020, implying shares are trading at a mere 8x earnings multiple. Now, this earnings estimate feels a bit optimistic to me as it implies $0.55 of H2 earnings after $0.66 in H1.

The company is unlikely to rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels immediately, given lingering supply chain issues and companies seeking to defer business investment to preserve cash, given the economic downturn. Still, we should see improvement from the $0.22 earned in Q2. The company has also launched a new cost reduction plan that will generate $800 million per year in net savings, though the company will outlay at least $1 billion to realize these savings, due to severance payments, etc. This program will take two years to really feed into the bottom line. Still, assuming HPE can recoup half of its COVID-19 business decline, the company should earn $1.10 on an operating basis this year, leaving shares with a 9x multiple.

At that multiple, I understand the attraction value investors may feel toward HPE. However, while the stock has screened cheap, it was hard to find a catalyst that would cause investors to pay a higher multiple for its shares. The Silver Peak acquisition could prove to be a turning point by increasing HPE's revenue growth profile and creating the opportunity for revenue synergies. Indeed, it's interesting that HPE announced this acquisition after suspending its share repurchase program in April.

The fact that HPE is willing to dip into its $4.6 billion pile of cash is implicitly a sign that management feels more comfortable with the company's outlook relatively to three months ago. That in and of itself is encouraging. More encouraging to me though, HPE is choosing to deploy capital to grow its business rather than reduce its share count. While share repurchases help to boost EPS, for HPE to command a higher valuation, it needs to shed its status as a melting ice cube. Management appears to realize that and is deploying its balance sheet to generate growth. Now, it is paying a hefty price for this growth, at about 7x revenue, and the deal will only be EPS-neutral in fiscal 2022.

Silver Peak Deal Rationale

Silver Peak is a leader in SD-WAN. They have a useful explainer video on what SD-WAN is here. SD-WAN technology helps to optimize the remote usage of cloud based applications; in fact, it is perfect for a working from home environment. Many of us working from home likely have experienced latency and frustrations accessing corporate networks and applications. SD-WAN helps to avoid this issue. Rather than remotely accessing the corporate servers to then access internet-based applications, Silver Peak's software allows you to directly access these cloud based offerings from the internet, while only going to the corporate data center for company-housed applications and documents. This helps hasten the speed at which individuals can access applications, enhancing their productivity, while also reducing strains on corporate data centers, creating cost-saving opportunities.

With more workers likely to operate remotely even in a post-COVID world, technologies that can enhance productivity and the user experience will be more valued than before. Silver Peak is at the center of this trend. Even pre-COVID-19, Silver Peak has signed up over 1,500 customers and generated $132 million in revenue, up 50% from a year ago.

Takeaways for HPE

HPE notes that SD-WAN is forecast to more than double to $4.9 billion in 2024 from $2.3 billion this year, creating ample opportunity for Silver Peak to maintain double-digit revenue growth for several years. Still, even if Silver Peak quadrupled revenue to $500 million, that would provide less than a 2% boost to HPE's revenue. Aruba Networks, an HPE business, already serves the wireless and wired WAN markets, which are 12x the size of Silver Peak's market.

Leveraging the Silver Peak technology portfolio to deepen ties with customers and enhance Aruba's offerings to win market share is critical to justifying the valuation HPE is paying. Every percentage point of market share Aruba can gain generates over 1% sales growth and $0.05 of EPS growth while helping to shift HPE's revenue base away from declining legacy hardware businesses to faster growing, higher margin cloud servicing.

This transformation won't happen overnight. HPE is a large enterprise, and melding Silver Peak's offering into Aruba will be an 18-24 month process from now as we are still six months away from closing. However, HPE has finally given investors a reason to feel excitement as management focuses on growth opportunities. If management can begin to execute on this plan, there is a path of investors to re-rate the stock to a higher P/E from 8-9x to 12x, or nearly $13, over 30% upside from current levels. In the meantime, investors can collect a 5% dividend yield. At this valuation, investors are being paid to be patient wait for growth initiatives like Silver Peak to pay off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.