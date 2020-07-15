U.S. CPI - It's Not Inflation So Much As Not Deflation

The most important issue here is that we're obviously not getting deflation.

The major influence was gasoline which is no great surprise as we know the oil price has doubled from the lockdown bottom.

The U.S. CPI has come in at 0.6% for June. This isn't a surprise and is well below Federal Reserve target.

Our two inflation worries

We have two worries about inflation given the current economic circumstances. The first is that we might tip over into actual deflation for any considerable period of time. Deflation and a debt fuelled economy just don't work well together which is why we had QE last time and this. Yes, I know, we get told all sorts of things about that but that is the real reason. Milton Friedman pointed out (it's in A Monetary History of the United States) that the real killer in the Depression was the falling money supply. So, whatever we do don't allow that to happen again.

So, we haven't. That inflation has come in at 0.6% for June (note, that's the annual rate, not the simple monthly price rise) means we've not got that deflation to be feared.

The other thing to worry about is inflation of course. We've just expanded the money supply by some few trillion $ and it is true that all inflation is a monetary phenomenon (Friedman again). However, it's clearly not true that all expansions of the money supply lead to inflation - for where is ours right now? Perhaps it's that something fundamental has changed in the economy and therefore we need to have more base money around - this is possible. Maybe it's just that it hasn't turned up yet. This is also possible and is the reason that that QE is reversible if we need it to be.

We thus really do want to be monitoring the inflation rate - it veering either way is important to us.

CPI

CPI isn't, as we know, the one the Federal Reserve actually uses as its inflation target - that's PCE - but they do tend to move in close harmony even if not entirely in lockstep. So, we've the result for June:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after falling 0.1 percent in May,

We're happy about that. Some of it is obvious from our knowledge of other events:

The gasoline index rose sharply in June after recent declines and accounted for over half of the monthly increase in the seasonally adjusted all items index. The energy index increased 5.1 percent in June as the gasoline index rose 12.3 percent.

The crude oil price has, after all, doubled (well, from that settlement day of the WTI being negative it's risen an infinite amount in percentage terms) recently.

(US CPI from Moody's Analytics)

Why this matters

Here's what Moody's says about it:

The monetary policy implications are not that significant, since the Fed will not remove stimulus any time soon.

And that's sorta true. If inflation - by that preferred PCE measure - gets up to the 2% target then great. And if it goes over a bit then sure, the Fed's not going to start raising rates, or shrinking the balance sheet. But if we get to 5%, or 10%, then something.....well, something doesn't have to be done but we'll be in a place we don't want to be. Which is why it's worth monitoring these sorts of statistics of course.

What it actually means

We've a similarly interesting little finding - not official - from the UK today:

Holidaymakers booking an early getaway have been hit by higher flight prices as airlines capitalise on the end of lockdown, Telegraph analysis has revealed.

Well, "capitalising" is a little strong there, it's just that as load factors rise so do ticket prices. As with the oil price rising that is. We're seeing signs of the economy opening up again after lockdown which is good - we're trying to work out whether this is going to happen and if it is how fast?

The answer being that we're seeing it happen fast enough that prices are starting to get back into that desired zone of gentle inflation. Good.

My view

We really don't want to end up with deflation. Sure, it's nice if things get cheaper but a general fall in the price level causes merry havoc in a debt fuelled economy. We want to have that little bit of inflation but not enough that the Fed starts to try tightening. As far as we can see so far things are working out that way. Good.

The investor view

This is one of those "no bad things happening" statistics. As long as inflation stays in a range of positive about 0.5% to 2.5% then we can be sure that the Fed isn't going to take any grand action to either boost or curb inflation. Significantly above this target - and that definition of significant will get lower as time passes - we might see talk of shrinking the balance sheet by selling the QE bonds back into the market. But as long as it's in that range, thereabouts, we're not going to see Fed action.

Macroeconomics, therefore, within this range, doesn't tell us where to invest. Only that it's safe to do so, or perhaps safe to assume a stable macroeconomic background when we do invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.