The private equity being valued at much higher than what was fair was icing on the bear cake.

When we last covered Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) we had a strong opinion that even the reduced distribution rate was not sustainable. Specifically we said that,

However, since even this rate is 2X what can be paid sustainability, there is a big risk to the reduced distribution being maintained. Based on all the information, CEN thus enjoys the following distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale. An extreme rating implies between 50-90% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Source: Looking At A Sustainable Distribution Metric For CEN

Well, CEN did not disappoint and chopped the distribution two weeks later. The exact decrease is difficult to calculate as CEN had already cut its distribution once and moved to a quarterly schedule. But the uncovered distribution needed to be aligned with fund assets and that was done. Alongside this CEN threw in a 10:1 reverse split as it is hard to market funds that trade so close to the dollar mark. With the bear thesis having played out in extremely good fashion, we bring you this report today to explain why we are upgrading this to a Neutral or Hold rating.

The NAV Thesis

At the center of our bear call was that KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP was valued using metrics that made no sense in today's market. KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP is an investment in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership or VMLP, a midstream firm that was leveraged to the hilt. The company was likely running debt to EBITDA in excess of 7X (extrapolated from last commentary by Fitch before coverage stopped) and as many publicly traded firms have EV to EBITDA values under that, we could make the leap that VMLP equity could be worthless. As we examine what has happened since we brought up this issue, the rationale for our change in stance will become crystal clear.

CEN shares have actually moved down with almost all the downward movement being attributed to a change in market pricing. From a 10% premium to NAV, CEN has gone to a 27% discount.

Data by YCharts

This is coming from a general disdain towards MLP assets and we are seeing similar changes across other MLP funds.

Data by YCharts

CEN's delta of 37% is among the largest and the market is likely placing more emphasis on the fact that VMLP is a very troubled asset. But at a 27% discount to NAV what is being priced in? Our biggest worry was that VMLP would probably be written down by at least 50% and possibly closer to 100%, considering that it was running leverage in excess of 7X debt to EBITDA. We extrapolated what the NAV would be if CEN valued VMLP in line with our vision.

CEN claims the current NAV is $11.23/share.

Source: Author's calculations

Of this, KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP makes up about 38%. If we assume that the investment is worth 50% of what CEN claims it is worth, the net assets need to be decreased by about $15.72 million.

Source: Author's calculations

In that case, the fair value of CEN shares today moves closer to $8.50.

Source: Author's calculations

If you are a more conservative investor and assume that the writedown will likely be 75%, then you can reach a fair NAV of $7.10.

Source: Author's calculations

With CEN trading near $8.00/share as we write this, there is likely little immediate downside to push for. More importantly, there is very little alpha. While CEN can drop with the rest of the MLP sector, we are no longer getting the bang for our buck.

Distribution rating

In spite of all the cuts, the distribution is still not remotely covered. We broke down the calculations previously, but in brief, CEN can pay about 50-60 cents a year today. The 90 cents of distribution only complicates matters. CEN will have to keep selling off assets to pay the distribution. Based on all the information, CEN has a "High" level of danger of another distribution cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of dividend cut in the next 12 months.

When to go long?

While we are suggesting that the short positions be covered, that in no means, shape or form is a suggestion to go long this extremely problematic investment. For starters, we are neutral to bearish on many MLP assets the fund owns. In the MLP space we are staying with the preferred shares as we like the yield and the risk-reward is much better. We have recently emphasized two plays which can be found here and here.

Putting this information together, our thought process is that the answer to when one should go long, comes to "Never." We are being a bit facetious but outside of a 50% discount to true NAV, which would mean the shares trade under $4.00/share, we would not touch this with a ten foot pole.

Conclusion

It is sometimes hard to move on from short positions, especially one where everything is lined up in your favor. But on a relative basis, this has worked magnificently.

Data by YCharts

We are lining up our guns this time at another Brookfield asset that we think is due for a 30-50% drop. That offers a far better risk-reward for shorting.

