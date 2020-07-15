The iPhone SE helped a lot, but its impact on overall unit sales lasted very little

There is now enough data to estimate how many Apple (AAPL) iPhones were sold in China during Q3 FY2020. This is doubly interesting because it includes not just the effect of the coronavirus recovery in China, but also the effect of the much cheaper iPhone SE being available in China since April 15, 2020. Let me explain how we can estimate this.

Typically, in the past, to have advance iPhone sales data from China, we would turn to CIACI's (China Information And Communication Institute) monthly reports on smartphone shipments. There, we would tease out the iPhone number from the part of the report which separated Android smartphone sales from "everything else", with "everything else" essentially being the iPhone. This approach is no longer possible, though, because CIACI stopped disclosing the Android/Everything else data.

However, another approach became possible in the meantime. You see, CIACI also discloses shipments by Chinese brands versus "everyone else". Of course, within "everyone else", we do have several foreign brands, like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Sony (NYSE:SNE), LG and others, along with Apple. So, it would seem that this number would be rather useless for Apple. However, something took place, which, again, made this number useful.

That something was the collapse of Samsung's Chinese market share, to under 1% of the Chinese market. Thus, we can say that foreign smartphone shipments in China "except Apple" have at most 1% of market share. The rest are iPhones. If we wanted to be extremely aggressive, we could even ascribe the entire number (foreign brand shipments) to Apple, and consider this a "topmost estimate".

Give this newfound ability to estimate iPhone sales in China, what can we tell about Q3 FY2020? Here's a look at the numbers:

Source: CAICI monthly reports

This data aggregation makes it clear that, during Q3 FY2020, the iPhone saw a slight increase in sales in China. This isn't entirely surprising, given the iPhone SE launch. Looking at April data clearly shows a large jump that month, driven no doubt by the iPhone SE launch (as well as a general market recovery).

However, right after (and with the iPhone SE still being sold), the iPhone went back to large year-on-year sales declines. Hence, the Chinese market isn't fixed for Apple. This effect might mean that the iPhone SE had extreme success but also led to extreme cannibalization. Still, the aggregate quarterly number might be enough, in the context of a very happy stock market, for people to forget about the implications of iPhone unit sales immediately going back to -18% year-on-year "growth".

There is something else which favors Apple right now. In spite of an extreme stock rally, from as low as $212 in March 2020 to $383 now, Apple revenue estimates haven't moved up at all. That is, these estimates were dropped due to the coronavirus effect, and they were never brought back up even with the stock rallying wildly and seeing copious upgrades from analysts (seemingly, with no change to their estimates).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Notice that the drop in estimates and lack of any recovery affected even distant quarters, not just the immediate reality "made worse by coronavirus".

What does this mean? It means that Apple continues to face very easy hurdles to clear. This effect is compounded by the iPhone SE giving a boost to iPhone sales not just in China (very temporarily) but also elsewhere. Even expectations for Q4 FY2020 continue to point to a year-on-year revenue drop, though that can be explained by iPhone 12 delays, thus removing iPhone 12 revenues from Q4 FY2020.

One final observation. 61.2% of the smartphones shipped in China in June 2020 were already 5G capable. Yet, again, June 2020 printed a 16.6% overall decline in smartphone shipments. Hence, there continues to be no 5G-induced upgrade cycle. This is now valid for Android, but there's no reason the iPhone will be any different.

Conclusion

There are many conclusions to draw from this exercise:

iPhone unit sales in China increased 4.4-5.9% year on year in China during Q3 FY2020. This was likely due to the much cheaper iPhone SE. The iPhone SE had a tremendous impact in April, when launched.

During the rest of the quarter, iPhone sales (including the SE) again went dramatically lower. This, however, isn't really captured in the quarterly numbers because of the very good April numbers coming from the SE launch.

Since the iPhone SE had such a large impact on April sales, it's likely that its impact continued into May and June in spite of overall iPhone unit sales dropping. This means the iPhone SE should also have had a very large impact on the overall iPhone ASP (Average Selling Price). Given the large ASP impact, it's not a certainty that overall iPhone revenues in China will be up even with positive unit sales.

Since May and June were weak even with the iPhone SE being sold, this means that, in Q4 FY2020, the iPhone is likely to post yet more large year-on-year unit sale drops until the iPhone 12 is launched (which now looks a Q1 FY2021 event).

It's possible that the iPhone SE led to very significant cannibalization within Apple's iPhone series. The overall unit sales hardly increased yet the SE impact was very large.

In my opinion, 5G isn't driving an upgrade cycle (at least for other smartphone makers) since the overall market is down even with 61.2% of smartphones shipping being 5G capable. However, it is possible that, at this point, with so much of the market already being 5G, the lack of 5G on the present iPhone lineup might be pressuring sales. This would explain the very weak May and June numbers in spite of having a much cheaper model available.

In my view, Apple stock does not reflect the difficulties Apple is having in continuing to build its iPhone franchise. Although there's a lot of emphasis on services, if the iPhone falters even more significantly, ultimately, services would be impacted by the iPhone difficulties. Services are also intrinsically lower margin, as can be seen from comparing to other large video or music providers which typically have low net margins.

Although not part of this article, what has been favoring Apple aren't services, but brand extension. By this, I mean Apple's ability to launch very high margin products in other smartphone-related segments, like the Airpods. But again, these too tend to be tied to the iPhone continuing to be successful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.