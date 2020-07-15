Earthstone is very well hedged for 2020 and may have over 50% of its 2021 oil volumes hedged (if it averages 13,000 BOEPD).

At $40 WTI oil in 2021, it appears able to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow while maintaining production levels.

It should be able to continue reducing its debt at current strip prices.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) appears to have a reasonable amount of upside again now that its share price has fallen to around $2.50. Earthstone's hedges mean that it should be able to pay down its credit facility debt by a fair amount in 2020. While it has fewer hedges in 2021, the hedges it does have could allow it to maintain production and generate a modest amount of positive cash flow at $40 WTI oil in 2021.

2020 At Current Strip Prices

At current strip prices, it appears that Earthstone could generate around $179 million in revenue after hedges in 2020 now. This hasn't changed that much from previous estimates (despite improved oil prices) due to Earthstone's large hedge position.

I've assumed that Earthstone averages approximately 12,683 BOEPD in production during 2020 now (an 11% decrease from its previous guidance) due to temporary curtailments.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,870,050 $37.00 $106 NGLs (Barrels) 925,823 $10.00 $9 Natural Gas [MCF] 4,999,452 $1.00 $5 Hedge Value $59 Total Revenue $179

Earthstone is thus expected to end up with approximately $65 million in positive cash flow in 2020.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $30 Production Taxes $8 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $55 Total Expenses $114

This would reduce Earthstone's credit facility debt to approximately $105 million at the end of 2020, although changes in working capital would affect this number. Earthstone had a $40 million working capital deficit at the end of 2019. Earthstone is attempting to keep its leverage at 1.0x or below, which would involve keeping its credit facility debt to around $125 million or less at the end of 2020.

Earthstone remains in good shape with plenty of room under its $275 million credit facility borrowing base.

2021 Outlook At $40 WTI Oil

Earthstone has a smaller amount of hedges in 2021, but still likely enough to help deliver it positive cash flow. It has 4,000 barrels of oil hedges at an average price of $55.16 per barrel.

If Earthstone maintains production at around 13,000 BOEPD in 2021, it would generate around $158 million in revenues after hedges at $40 WTI oil. The 13,000 BOEPD number represents Earthstone's estimated year-end production levels, which are higher than its estimated average 2020 production due to the temporary curtailments in mid-2020.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,894,450 $39.50 $114 NGLs (Barrels) 949,000 $12.00 $11 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,409,300 $1.80 $10 Hedge Value $23 Total Revenue $158

This may allow it to generate $12 million in positive cash flow with the benefit of its hedges. Without hedges, it would be able to achieve breakeven cash flow at approximately $45 WTI oil, albeit with the benefit of its DUCs.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $32 Production Taxes $8 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $4 CapEx $85 Total Expenses $146

Valuation

I've mentioned before that Earthstone should be worth $3 to $4 in a longer-term $45 to $50 oil scenario. Earthstone was in that range (or near it) for most of the last couple months. Now that it has fallen to around $2.50 per share, it appears to have reasonable upside again.

A price of $3 per share would value Earthstone at approximately 3.5x EBITDAX using $45 WTI oil and 13,000 BOEPD in production. This also assumes that its working capital deficit is treated as debt. A price of $4 per share would involve a similar EBITDAX multiple, but use $50 WTI oil instead.

Conclusion

Earthstone Energy's estimated value appears to be around $3 to $4 per share based on longer-term $45 to $50 oil prices. Current strip is a few dollars below that over the next few years, but Earthstone is extremely well hedged for 2020 and has a fair amount of hedges for 2021 as well. This should allow it to pay down some of its debt in the meantime and keep its leverage to a pretty reasonable level (1.0x EBITDAX or below).

It seems likely that Earthstone will be able to maintain a solid amount of liquidity going forward as well. Even if its borrowing base gets reduced further as its hedges roll off, it should have more than enough room left over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESTE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.