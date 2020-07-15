Shares look fairly valued here, trading at a substantial premium to the overall market, reflective of the rosy long-term prospects for the industry at large.

Analog Devices (ADI) surprised the market as it announced a very large stock merger with Maxim Integrated Products in a deal which creates another force within the semiconductor industry. The deal makes sense, as synergies in the industry are typically sizable and greater synergies/scale make for a strong position in this growing market.

While Analog made a few accretive deals in the past, investors react with some caution given the premium paid despite the potential for synergies. Right here and now, I do think that the deal makes sense in the long run, yet the valuation is more than full already, not necessarily creating a very compelling risk-reward at these levels.

Deal Terms

While the transaction between Analog and Maxim is pronounced as a merger, it really is an acquisition structured in an all-stock consideration. Investors in Maxim stand to receive 0.630 shares of Analog, giving them a combined 31% equity stake in the new combination which is valued at $68 billion, creating quite a powerhouse.

CEO Vincent Roche justifies the deal by pointing out that both firms share a passion of solving complex problems of their customers, as a combination of this passion, talent and expertise should allow for more complex puzzles to be tackled. Complemented expertise includes the strength of Maxim in data centers and automotive, to be added to Analog's strength in industrial, healthcare and communication markets. Besides this diversification and combination of skills, the real synergies should lay in the wider range of offerings (more than 50,000 SKUs), as costs synergies are always an important consideration as well, pegged at $275 million a year, to be realized three years from now.

The combined company should grow to $8.2 billion in sales on a pro forma basis, which means that sales have tripled in less than a decade, yet this growth can be misleading, as it does not account for dilution in this case.

A $2.7 billion business in 2012 has grown in an impressive manner, thanks to organic growth as well as the impact of dealmaking, including the 2014 purchase of Hittite in a $2 billion deal and the $15 billion 2017 deal for Linear.

The Pro Forma Implications

To see what the contribution of Maxim is, let's first look at the standalone case for Analog Devices. The company generated $6.0 billion in sales on a trailing basis, on which it reports steep operating profits of $2.4 billion, for margins equal to 41%, although it should be said that is based on non-GAAP accounting. Yet, a quick look at that reveals that the discrepancy with GAAP numbers largely stems from one-time costs related to past deals and only to a smaller extent from stock-based compensation expenses.

Ahead of the deal, Analog traded around $125 per share, which gave the company a $46 billion equity valuation with a share count of 371 million shares. That said, it should be said that the company operates with a net debt load of $4.8 billion, for an enterprise value of $51 billion. This values the company at 8.5 times sales and 21 times operating earnings.

So, what is the contribution of Maxim to the overall business? Maxim is quite a bit smaller with $2.2 billion in sales, equivalent to 27% of pro forma sales, while its shareholders will obtain 31% of the shares. Its operating margins of 32% are quite a bit lower, translating into operating profits around $700 million. Based on the 0.63 exchange ratio and $125 pre-acquisition price, Maxim was valued at nearly $79 per share - quite a premium from the unaffected price at $64 per share.

With 271 million shares, the shares of the company are valued at $21.4 billion at $79, or $20.7 billion if we adjusted for a net cash position. Based on the enterprise valuation, Maxim is awarded a 29% share of the combined company, essentially in line with the sales contribution despite the lower margins. This is, of course, explained by the somewhat stronger sales momentum (relatively), as well as acquisition premium on the back of identified synergies.

If we simply use the adjusted numbers, Analog is generating $2.4 billion in EBIT. Assuming 4% cost of debt (thus about $200 million in interest expenses) and a 15% tax rate, earnings come in at $1.87 billion, or around $5.04 per share. With Maxim included, EBIT will increase towards $3.1 billion, as net debt will come down a bit, reducing interest costs to an estimated $160 million. After applying a 15% tax rate, this results in earnings of $2.50 billion. With 171 million shares to be issued to Maxim's shareholders, the total share count will increase towards 542 million, as this results in earnings falling to $4.61 per share.

The real kicker has to come from synergies, which are pegged at $275 million, although that accretion of $0.43 per share results in flattish pro forma earnings, or just very modest accretion, although the balance sheet of Analog will see leverage ratios come down a bit in absolute and certainly relative terms.

Investors Act Reserved

The calculation above is quite worrisome, as Analog is paying a bit of a premium for Maxim, mostly because its margins lack those reported by Analog. Hence, investors can realistically look forward to immediate dilution, although this will be made up for by synergies, yet the overall picture is one of little accretion in all likelihood. While management claims that accretion to adjusted earnings is seen 18 months from the close, this confirms that the deal itself is dilutive, as real synergies are needed to drive accretion, while management failed to quantify the expected accretion.

It seems that investors made similar calculations, as shares have not reacted very well to the deal announcement. Shares fell from $125 to $117 in reaction to the deal, and this is despite announcing a strong outlook for the third quarter, considerably stronger than the consensus estimates. The $8 move lower represents a $4.3 billion destruction in value. That said, the implied value attached to Maxim at $79 represents a $15 premium to the unaffected price, actually working down to a $4.1 billion premium attached to the business.

This suggests that investors are acting every cautiously, as the current combined valuation of both firms is equal to the valuation ahead of the deal announcement, despite the promise of $275 million in annual costs synergies. After taxes and after applying current multiples to such number, the synergies alone could be worth around $5 billion, suggesting that the cautious reaction is creating relative appeal here - although the impact is rather small, with the combined company valued at $68 billion.

With leverage down on a relative and absolute basis following the deal, as both firms opted for an all-stock deal given the inherent uncertainty in this environment, I am a little cautious. Leverage comes in just above 1 times, and using a $5 earnings per share number on a pro forma basis, multiples imply that shares are valued at 23-24 times earnings, as this number excludes some stock-based compensation expense as well.

Hence, the long-term promise for the company, combination and arguably industry still looks solid, yet at this point in time and given the recent move higher in the share price, I do not see a compelling risk-reward.

