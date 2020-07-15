The stock is a buy on the ability to survive until normalized earnings return which could top $6 even with higher interest expense.

While the market gets all caught up on the cautious management team at Delta Air Lines (DAL), most investors missed the continued progress of the airline to lower daily cash burn rates far below forecasts. The sector definitely faces a troublesome operating environment with greatly reduced passenger demand. Ultimately though, the cash flow forecasts with the Q2 earnings report reinforce a bullish investment thesis on the stock and the airline sector.

Image Source: Delta Air Lines website

CARES Act Insanity

For the June quarter, Delta Air Lines reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $3.9 billion. The company saw airline revenues decline by 91% to only $1.2 billion, so a big loss was expected.

The issue with the reporting is that the airline only reduced payroll expenses by 24% in the quarter to $2.1 billion. The reason these costs weren't cut by more dramatic amounts was the Payroll Support Program funds from the U.S. Treasury.

The costs were intended to cover excess payroll costs and the accounting was to count the money as a contra-expense. Oddly though, Delta took the time to remove the costs from the adjusted loss.

The airline had GAAP operating expenses for $6.3 billion, but the adjusted amount was $4.8 billion removing the $1.3 billion recorded for the PSP while also pulling out the $2.5 billion in restructuring charges. Even more perplexing is that the full amount of the PSP wasn't recorded during the quarter. Delta discussed having $2.2 billion in additional PSP grants to record for the rest of the year. The whole $3.5 billion grant amount should've been split between Q2 and Q3 to reduce the excess payroll costs.

Source: Delta Air Lines Q2'20 earnings release

In essence, the adjusted loss would've been in the $2.6 billion range. A big jump in Q3 revenues will help eliminate the majority of those large losses. Unfortunately, the airlines not accounting correctly for the difference between excess payroll costs due to the PSP aren't helping investors obtain a better view of the big picture when the PSP funds are gone on October 1.

Vastly Improved Cash Position

My view that Delta management continues to harm the stock and the sector by overly cautious cash flow guidance was reinforced with the actual Q2 results. Only a few weeks ago, Delta outlined via a presentation ongoing large cash burn levels and a big hit to liquidity by year-end with the airline still burning $30 million per day in June.

Along with Q2 earnings, Delta comes out saying that June's daily cash burn rates were only $27 million and that part about 2021 was just a joke. The airline is now targeting breakeven cash burn rates by year-end despite another tepid guidance on the Q2 earnings call of virtually no improvements in July cash burn rates:

With demand growth stalled at present, we expect July's daily cash burn to be similar to what we saw in June. As we go through the summer and into the fall, we'll continue to move quickly to balance what we're seeing in the revenue environment with our ability to get cost out of the business and keep us on the path to achieve our goal of breakeven cash burn by the end of the year.

The airline ended Q2 with an incredible $15.7 billion in liquidity. Another sign of the conservative nature of the executive team was the discussion on potentially raising more funds while the airline is headed towards cash flow breakeven while traffic demand is substantially lower than 2019 levels. The option still exists for a pickup in passenger demand.

Considering the airline has $15.7 billion in cash on the balance sheet, Delta is apparently not even factoring in the Loan Program amount of $4.6 billion in the liquidity estimates while spending last month telling investors the liquidity level would dip to $10.0 billion at year-end. The bank has a non-binding agreement with the U.S. Treasury, with the ability to decide on how much of the loan to draw down by September 30, but the airline has access to over $20 billion in liquidity here.

Source: Delta Air Lines Q2'20 earnings release

During the quarter, the airline raised nearly $15 billion in cash at a blended interest rate of 5.5%. Delta has about $825 million in additional interest expenses going forward, so the goal of the airline clearly should be to cut debt and not add additional debt to the balance when apparently not needed.

For airlines to get back to normal and repeat 2019 EPS levels, these interest expenses have to be whittled down via either lower debt or lower interest rates. Even with traffic levels rebounding to 2019 levels, Delta wouldn't likely generate the same EPS unless fuel costs remained lower.

The airline generated a 2019 profit of $7.31 per share and with 635 million shares outstanding during Q2, the airline could easily see similar operating income cut to a $6.00 EPS max until the interest expenses are reduced. Either way, the stock would trade far higher under a scenario of a return to 2019 passenger levels despite the higher debt. The airline now has the cash balances to survive until normal traffic returns.

Of course, investors need to realize that Delta has raised all this debt, but the airline hasn't spent the money in most cases with the adjusted loss of only $2.6 billion in Q2. The loss will drop dramatically in Q3 as revenues rise, so the potential exists for Delta to actually repay some of the debt with the excess cash on the balance sheet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock dropped after Q2 results, but the airline made another huge step forward on cash burn levels. Delta has a great financial position here and the daily cash burn is quickly headed towards breakeven with a quick estimate of the airline only burning $2.5 billion over the rest of the year while cash balances stay excessive at $13.5 billion.

Delta is in a strong financial position now. The airline needs the New York governor to quit forcing quarantines on passengers, but ultimately passengers will return as the virus burns out. Investors should use weakness to load up on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.